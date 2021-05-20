Logo
BCK Capital Management LP Buys Aegion Corp, Cubic Corp, Coherent Inc, Sells Willis Towers Watson PLC, CoreLogic Inc, Tiffany

Author's Avatar
insider
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company BCK Capital Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys Aegion Corp, Cubic Corp, Coherent Inc, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc, sells Willis Towers Watson PLC, CoreLogic Inc, Tiffany, Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc, National General Holdings Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BCK Capital Management LP. As of 2021Q1, BCK Capital Management LP owns 126 stocks with a total value of $173 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BCK Capital Management LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bck+capital+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BCK Capital Management LP
  1. Slack Technologies Inc (WORK) - 320,857 shares, 7.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.30%
  2. CoreLogic Inc (CLGX) - 142,581 shares, 6.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.45%
  3. Aegion Corp (AEGN) - 267,570 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Cubic Corp (CUB) - 98,031 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Maxim Integrated Products Inc (MXIM) - 75,908 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.72%
New Purchase: Aegion Corp (AEGN)

BCK Capital Management LP initiated holding in Aegion Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.37 and $29.15, with an estimated average price of $23.83. The stock is now traded at around $29.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.44%. The holding were 267,570 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cubic Corp (CUB)

BCK Capital Management LP initiated holding in Cubic Corp. The purchase prices were between $60.84 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $68.23. The stock is now traded at around $74.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.22%. The holding were 98,031 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Coherent Inc (COHR)

BCK Capital Management LP initiated holding in Coherent Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.21 and $260.72, with an estimated average price of $222.62. The stock is now traded at around $260.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.16%. The holding were 21,659 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)

BCK Capital Management LP initiated holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75. The stock is now traded at around $178.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.13%. The holding were 35,546 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc (BPFH)

BCK Capital Management LP initiated holding in Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.39 and $14.84, with an estimated average price of $13.35. The stock is now traded at around $14.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 305,918 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Change Healthcare Inc (CHNG)

BCK Capital Management LP initiated holding in Change Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.24 and $24.14, with an estimated average price of $23.16. The stock is now traded at around $22.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 178,403 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: RealPage Inc (RP)

BCK Capital Management LP added to a holding in RealPage Inc by 119.68%. The purchase prices were between $85.4 and $87.45, with an estimated average price of $86.92. The stock is now traded at around $88.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 30,755 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Nielsen Holdings PLC (NLSN)

BCK Capital Management LP added to a holding in Nielsen Holdings PLC by 56.40%. The purchase prices were between $20.23 and $26.62, with an estimated average price of $23.58. The stock is now traded at around $27.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 133,647 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Sterling Construction Co Inc (STRL)

BCK Capital Management LP added to a holding in Sterling Construction Co Inc by 30.33%. The purchase prices were between $17.88 and $24.13, with an estimated average price of $21.78. The stock is now traded at around $21.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 127,109 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: WestRock Co (WRK)

BCK Capital Management LP added to a holding in WestRock Co by 35.75%. The purchase prices were between $40.7 and $53.58, with an estimated average price of $46.63. The stock is now traded at around $57.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 38,519 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Pluralsight Inc (PS)

BCK Capital Management LP added to a holding in Pluralsight Inc by 22.96%. The purchase prices were between $20.52 and $22.38, with an estimated average price of $21.44. The stock is now traded at around $22.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 71,296 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW)

BCK Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC. The sale prices were between $199.23 and $234.6, with an estimated average price of $218.07.

Sold Out: Tiffany & Co (TIF)

BCK Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

Sold Out: Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc (ALSK)

BCK Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. The sale prices were between $3.24 and $3.34, with an estimated average price of $3.28.

Sold Out: National General Holdings Corp (NGHC)

BCK Capital Management LP sold out a holding in National General Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $34.18 and $34.18, with an estimated average price of $34.18.

Sold Out: Zillow Group Inc (Z)

BCK Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $119.63 and $199.9, with an estimated average price of $149.17.

Sold Out: dMY Technology Group Inc III (DMYI.U)

BCK Capital Management LP sold out a holding in dMY Technology Group Inc III. The sale prices were between $11.01 and $15.62, with an estimated average price of $12.33.



Here is the complete portfolio of BCK Capital Management LP. Also check out:

1. BCK Capital Management LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. BCK Capital Management LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BCK Capital Management LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BCK Capital Management LP keeps buying
