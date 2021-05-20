Logo
qPULA Trading Management LP Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Comcast Corp, Charter Communications Inc, Sells Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc, BP PLC

Author's Avatar
insider
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company qPULA Trading Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Comcast Corp, Charter Communications Inc, KeyCorp, The Kroger Co, sells Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc, BP PLC, Verizon Communications Inc, Pfizer Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, qPULA Trading Management LP. As of 2021Q1, qPULA Trading Management LP owns 105 stocks with a total value of $47 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of qPULA Trading Management LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/qpula+trading+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of qPULA Trading Management LP
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 9,556 shares, 8.01% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 32,642 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 1,908 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 1,735 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.23%
  5. KeyCorp (KEY) - 55,229 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

qPULA Trading Management LP initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $415.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.01%. The holding were 9,556 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

qPULA Trading Management LP initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83. The stock is now traded at around $55.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.74%. The holding were 32,642 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)

qPULA Trading Management LP initiated holding in Charter Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $596.5 and $654.65, with an estimated average price of $624.69. The stock is now traded at around $694.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 1,908 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: KeyCorp (KEY)

qPULA Trading Management LP initiated holding in KeyCorp. The purchase prices were between $16.29 and $21.54, with an estimated average price of $19.29. The stock is now traded at around $22.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 55,229 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Kroger Co (KR)

qPULA Trading Management LP initiated holding in The Kroger Co. The purchase prices were between $31.52 and $38.75, with an estimated average price of $34.16. The stock is now traded at around $36.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 25,289 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Boeing Co (BA)

qPULA Trading Management LP initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $227.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 3,429 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

qPULA Trading Management LP added to a holding in Apple Inc by 53.31%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $127.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 7,601 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

qPULA Trading Management LP sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23.

Sold Out: BP PLC (BP)

qPULA Trading Management LP sold out a holding in BP PLC. The sale prices were between $20.75 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $24.05.

Sold Out: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

qPULA Trading Management LP sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4.

Sold Out: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)

qPULA Trading Management LP sold out a holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The sale prices were between $47.16 and $54.44, with an estimated average price of $50.29.

Sold Out: Facebook Inc (FB)

qPULA Trading Management LP sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28.

Sold Out: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

qPULA Trading Management LP sold out a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23.



