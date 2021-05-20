qPULA Trading Management LP Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Comcast Corp, Charter Communications Inc, Sells Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc, BP PLC

New Purchases: SPY, CMCSA, CHTR, KEY, KR, BA, MA, BMY, MS, INFY, ATUS, COST, TU, MO, GILD, TWLO, VIPS, CNI, MDLZ, UL, CVX, GDXJ, COP, TRP, REM, PEP, IJR, DIS, NVS, RY, SHW, SPLK, TAL, CSX, PSTG, TAN, CTSH, DOX, CDNS, NIO, PENN, HON, KSS, ETN, CTXS, EDU, BX, ICE, EWP, STL, XRT, APTV, TWTR, ROST, CERN, MKC, ERJ, LUV, DEO, AIG, RCI, MLM, FNB, MRK, Z, CBOE, CPRT, NKE, CDW, CS, ACN, CHRW, PCAR, DD, MPC, HD, JCI, EXPE, STZ, CCJ, FCG,

SPY, CMCSA, CHTR, KEY, KR, BA, MA, BMY, MS, INFY, ATUS, COST, TU, MO, GILD, TWLO, VIPS, CNI, MDLZ, UL, CVX, GDXJ, COP, TRP, REM, PEP, IJR, DIS, NVS, RY, SHW, SPLK, TAL, CSX, PSTG, TAN, CTSH, DOX, CDNS, NIO, PENN, HON, KSS, ETN, CTXS, EDU, BX, ICE, EWP, STL, XRT, APTV, TWTR, ROST, CERN, MKC, ERJ, LUV, DEO, AIG, RCI, MLM, FNB, MRK, Z, CBOE, CPRT, NKE, CDW, CS, ACN, CHRW, PCAR, DD, MPC, HD, JCI, EXPE, STZ, CCJ, FCG, Added Positions: AAPL, IWM, MCD, X,

AAPL, IWM, MCD, X, Reduced Positions: GOOG, PFE, AMZN, GOLD, QQQ, CSCO, WBA, SLB, INTC, HSBC, TSLA, EWL, GOOGL, MMM, EXC, RP, CRM, UAL, LBRDK, NTR,

GOOG, PFE, AMZN, GOLD, QQQ, CSCO, WBA, SLB, INTC, HSBC, TSLA, EWL, GOOGL, MMM, EXC, RP, CRM, UAL, LBRDK, NTR, Sold Out: MSFT, BP, VZ, AZN, FB, AMD, XLY, CCL, BB, XOM, WMT, EFA, BRK.B, BTI, DAL, BSX, IFF, FIS, AAL, ACWI, ORLY, LMT, CME, BAC, BIDU, ALXN, XLNX, WFC, DHR, GD, GSK, KMI, FAST, ITUB, GIS, XBI, SCZ, HAL, AMLP, M, PAYX, FLT, BHC, IEFA, INTU, EBAY, AAP, RCL, MRNA, FISV, BBL, XOP, T, INFO, XLV, MDY, CNQ, FNV, JNPR, HMC, BBY, TXN, FSLR, BKNG, C, AZO, SABR, BYND, LBTYA, XEL, NCLH, DG, IQ, JWN, ED, ACB, UBS, PCG, SIRI, SM, MFGP, RIG, ADT, AM, NOK,

Investment company qPULA Trading Management LP Current Portfolio ) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Comcast Corp, Charter Communications Inc, KeyCorp, The Kroger Co, sells Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc, BP PLC, Verizon Communications Inc, Pfizer Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, qPULA Trading Management LP. As of 2021Q1, qPULA Trading Management LP owns 105 stocks with a total value of $47 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of qPULA Trading Management LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/qpula+trading+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 9,556 shares, 8.01% of the total portfolio. New Position Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 32,642 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. New Position Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 1,908 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. New Position Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 1,735 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.23% KeyCorp (KEY) - 55,229 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. New Position

qPULA Trading Management LP initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $415.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.01%. The holding were 9,556 shares as of 2021-03-31.

qPULA Trading Management LP initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83. The stock is now traded at around $55.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.74%. The holding were 32,642 shares as of 2021-03-31.

qPULA Trading Management LP initiated holding in Charter Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $596.5 and $654.65, with an estimated average price of $624.69. The stock is now traded at around $694.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 1,908 shares as of 2021-03-31.

qPULA Trading Management LP initiated holding in KeyCorp. The purchase prices were between $16.29 and $21.54, with an estimated average price of $19.29. The stock is now traded at around $22.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 55,229 shares as of 2021-03-31.

qPULA Trading Management LP initiated holding in The Kroger Co. The purchase prices were between $31.52 and $38.75, with an estimated average price of $34.16. The stock is now traded at around $36.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 25,289 shares as of 2021-03-31.

qPULA Trading Management LP initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $227.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 3,429 shares as of 2021-03-31.

qPULA Trading Management LP added to a holding in Apple Inc by 53.31%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $127.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 7,601 shares as of 2021-03-31.

qPULA Trading Management LP sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23.

qPULA Trading Management LP sold out a holding in BP PLC. The sale prices were between $20.75 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $24.05.

qPULA Trading Management LP sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4.

qPULA Trading Management LP sold out a holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The sale prices were between $47.16 and $54.44, with an estimated average price of $50.29.

qPULA Trading Management LP sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28.

qPULA Trading Management LP sold out a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23.