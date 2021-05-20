Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Sells Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, BTC iShares North American Natural Resources E

- New Purchases: SPAB, EMR,
- Added Positions: VCSH, VMBS, VONG, BIV, IUSB, VEA, VWO, VONV, VGIT, SCHE,
- Reduced Positions: SPSB, VBR, IGE, BSCM, VBK, VTV, VNQ, VIG, BSV, IWN, SCZ, BSCL, SHY, SLYV, XLE, DLS, EFV, VTWO, EFA, RWR, IXUS, IYE, IWO, VT, IEFA, BND, IUSV, VSS,
These are the top 5 holdings of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.
- Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 375,958 shares, 13.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.4%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 478,782 shares, 10.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.16%
- Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG) - 82,937 shares, 9.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.06%
- Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS) - 375,028 shares, 8.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.58%
- Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV) - 202,445 shares, 7.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.43%
Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.47 and $30.6, with an estimated average price of $30.06. The stock is now traded at around $29.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 9,935 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Emerson Electric Co (EMR)
Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in Emerson Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $78.01 and $92.2, with an estimated average price of $86.02. The stock is now traded at around $93.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 289.47%. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 79,595 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)
Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 468.73%. The purchase prices were between $52.4 and $54.15, with an estimated average price of $53.35. The stock is now traded at around $52.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 33,572 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT)
Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 115.61%. The purchase prices were between $67.16 and $69.25, with an estimated average price of $68.26. The stock is now traded at around $67.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 9,560 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)
Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. added to a holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 57.80%. The purchase prices were between $30.78 and $34.63, with an estimated average price of $32.57. The stock is now traded at around $32.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 28,359 shares as of 2021-03-31.
