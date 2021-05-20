Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Sells Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, BTC iShares North American Natural Resources E

New Purchases: SPAB, EMR,

Investment company Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, sells Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, BTC iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. owns 45 stocks with a total value of $225 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 375,958 shares, 13.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.4% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 478,782 shares, 10.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.16% Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG) - 82,937 shares, 9.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.06% Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS) - 375,028 shares, 8.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.58% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV) - 202,445 shares, 7.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.43%

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.47 and $30.6, with an estimated average price of $30.06. The stock is now traded at around $29.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 9,935 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in Emerson Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $78.01 and $92.2, with an estimated average price of $86.02. The stock is now traded at around $93.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 289.47%. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 79,595 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 468.73%. The purchase prices were between $52.4 and $54.15, with an estimated average price of $53.35. The stock is now traded at around $52.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 33,572 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 115.61%. The purchase prices were between $67.16 and $69.25, with an estimated average price of $68.26. The stock is now traded at around $67.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 9,560 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. added to a holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 57.80%. The purchase prices were between $30.78 and $34.63, with an estimated average price of $32.57. The stock is now traded at around $32.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 28,359 shares as of 2021-03-31.