Annapolis Financial Services, LLC Buys Ferguson PLC, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Sells Anthem Inc, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Assurant Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Annapolis Financial Services, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Ferguson PLC, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Pfizer Inc, Boeing Co, sells Anthem Inc, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Assurant Inc, Five9 Inc, VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Annapolis Financial Services, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Annapolis Financial Services, LLC owns 422 stocks with a total value of $266 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Annapolis Financial Services, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/annapolis+financial+services%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Annapolis Financial Services, LLC
  1. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 132,925 shares, 6.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.45%
  2. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 337,852 shares, 6.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.39%
  3. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS) - 291,122 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.98%
  4. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 184,084 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.07%
  5. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 70,267 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.06%
New Purchase: Ferguson PLC (FERG)

Annapolis Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in Ferguson PLC. The purchase prices were between $117.65 and $126.66, with an estimated average price of $121.04. The stock is now traded at around $136.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,274 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (UWM)

Annapolis Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in ProShares Ultra Russell2000. The purchase prices were between $87.25 and $126.26, with an estimated average price of $110.33. The stock is now traded at around $109.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Magna International Inc (MGA)

Annapolis Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in Magna International Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.71 and $93.68, with an estimated average price of $81.12. The stock is now traded at around $96.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Albemarle Corp (ALB)

Annapolis Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in Albemarle Corp. The purchase prices were between $140.69 and $185.25, with an estimated average price of $160.56. The stock is now traded at around $157.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Annapolis Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $103.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PROSHARES TRUST (TQQQ)

Annapolis Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $76.6 and $110.11, with an estimated average price of $94.25. The stock is now traded at around $98.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)

Annapolis Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 355.64%. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.33. The stock is now traded at around $52.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,465 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Annapolis Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 84.57%. The purchase prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $67.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,492 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Intel Corp (INTC)

Annapolis Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in Intel Corp by 207.64%. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $55.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,852 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Annapolis Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 184.91%. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $40.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,097 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Boeing Co (BA)

Annapolis Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in Boeing Co by 150.00%. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $227.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Annapolis Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 52.63%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $251.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 580 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Anthem Inc (ANTM)

Annapolis Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in Anthem Inc. The sale prices were between $287.7 and $371.31, with an estimated average price of $321.08.

Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)

Annapolis Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $88.01 and $91.9, with an estimated average price of $90.06.

Sold Out: Assurant Inc (AIZ)

Annapolis Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in Assurant Inc. The sale prices were between $122.77 and $144.71, with an estimated average price of $134.61.

Sold Out: Vontier Corp (VNT)

Annapolis Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $30.27 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $32.64.

Sold Out: Bilibili Inc (BILI)

Annapolis Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in Bilibili Inc. The sale prices were between $94.74 and $156.37, with an estimated average price of $122.71.

Sold Out: Five9 Inc (FIVN)

Annapolis Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in Five9 Inc. The sale prices were between $151.44 and $197.79, with an estimated average price of $171.03.



Here is the complete portfolio of Annapolis Financial Services, LLC. Also check out:

1. Annapolis Financial Services, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Annapolis Financial Services, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Annapolis Financial Services, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Annapolis Financial Services, LLC keeps buying
