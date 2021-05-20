Annapolis Financial Services, LLC Buys Ferguson PLC, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Sells Anthem Inc, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Assurant Inc

New Purchases: FERG, OVID, ALB, CVX, DMYI, MGA, UWM, TQQQ, SNPS, PLTR, PINS, QS, RIOT, GXC, CRM, XLK, MARA, TPIC, TSM, VIG, VGIT, VRTX, XPEV, NCLH, PBW, AKAM, AZN, BNTX, RAAS, EA, ROBO, CIBR, GME, HL, ON, TAN, AOA, AOR, INDA, MTUM, LUMN, AMD, MRNA,

Investment company Annapolis Financial Services, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Ferguson PLC, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Pfizer Inc, Boeing Co, sells Anthem Inc, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Assurant Inc, Five9 Inc, VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Annapolis Financial Services, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Annapolis Financial Services, LLC owns 422 stocks with a total value of $266 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 132,925 shares, 6.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.45% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 337,852 shares, 6.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.39% Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS) - 291,122 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.98% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 184,084 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.07% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 70,267 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.06%

Annapolis Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in Ferguson PLC. The purchase prices were between $117.65 and $126.66, with an estimated average price of $121.04. The stock is now traded at around $136.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,274 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Annapolis Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in ProShares Ultra Russell2000. The purchase prices were between $87.25 and $126.26, with an estimated average price of $110.33. The stock is now traded at around $109.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Annapolis Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in Magna International Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.71 and $93.68, with an estimated average price of $81.12. The stock is now traded at around $96.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Annapolis Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in Albemarle Corp. The purchase prices were between $140.69 and $185.25, with an estimated average price of $160.56. The stock is now traded at around $157.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Annapolis Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $103.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Annapolis Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $76.6 and $110.11, with an estimated average price of $94.25. The stock is now traded at around $98.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Annapolis Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 355.64%. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.33. The stock is now traded at around $52.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,465 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Annapolis Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 84.57%. The purchase prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $67.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,492 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Annapolis Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in Intel Corp by 207.64%. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $55.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,852 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Annapolis Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 184.91%. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $40.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,097 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Annapolis Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in Boeing Co by 150.00%. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $227.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Annapolis Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 52.63%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $251.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 580 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Annapolis Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in Anthem Inc. The sale prices were between $287.7 and $371.31, with an estimated average price of $321.08.

Annapolis Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $88.01 and $91.9, with an estimated average price of $90.06.

Annapolis Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in Assurant Inc. The sale prices were between $122.77 and $144.71, with an estimated average price of $134.61.

Annapolis Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $30.27 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $32.64.

Annapolis Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in Bilibili Inc. The sale prices were between $94.74 and $156.37, with an estimated average price of $122.71.

Annapolis Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in Five9 Inc. The sale prices were between $151.44 and $197.79, with an estimated average price of $171.03.