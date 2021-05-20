Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory, Llc Buys Cintas Corp, Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF, S&P MidCap 400 ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

New Purchases: LIT, MDY, IJK, MJ, WTRG, CVS, IP, SCHN, PYPL, ROKU,

Investment company Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory, Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Cintas Corp, Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF, S&P MidCap 400 ETF, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory, Llc owns 189 stocks with a total value of $125 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 67,410 shares, 21.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.97% iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 321,457 shares, 12.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.46% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 37,697 shares, 7.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.65% LCNB Corp (LCNB) - 560,079 shares, 7.87% of the total portfolio. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 72,118 shares, 7.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.68%

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory, Llc initiated holding in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.15 and $74.31, with an estimated average price of $65.34. The stock is now traded at around $62.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,123 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory, Llc initiated holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The purchase prices were between $412.59 and $488.4, with an estimated average price of $455.26. The stock is now traded at around $489.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 310 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory, Llc initiated holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.13 and $80.08, with an estimated average price of $76.95. The stock is now traded at around $78.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,805 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory, Llc initiated holding in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF. The purchase prices were between $14.85 and $33.18, with an estimated average price of $21.98. The stock is now traded at around $20.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,129 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory, Llc initiated holding in Essential Utilities Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $48.72, with an estimated average price of $45.18. The stock is now traded at around $46.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory, Llc initiated holding in International Paper Co. The purchase prices were between $46.75 and $55.7, with an estimated average price of $51.35. The stock is now traded at around $62.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory, Llc added to a holding in Cintas Corp by 32.55%. The purchase prices were between $318.12 and $360.04, with an estimated average price of $338.54. The stock is now traded at around $349.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 5,290 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory, Llc added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 173.33%. The purchase prices were between $125.36 and $142.23, with an estimated average price of $134.03. The stock is now traded at around $148.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,640 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory, Llc added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 24.04%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $171.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,290 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory, Llc added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 54.59%. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $117.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 708 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory, Llc added to a holding in iShares Silver Trust by 214.00%. The purchase prices were between $22.26 and $26.76, with an estimated average price of $24.35. The stock is now traded at around $25.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,570 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory, Llc added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 45.45%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $216.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 320 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory, Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $64.92 and $69.88, with an estimated average price of $67.36.

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory, Llc sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $53.77 and $58.66, with an estimated average price of $56.03.

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory, Llc sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF. The sale prices were between $239.28 and $257.67, with an estimated average price of $250.76.

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory, Llc sold out a holding in Sprott Physical Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $13.26 and $15.39, with an estimated average price of $14.18.

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory, Llc sold out a holding in Sprott Physical Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $8.69 and $10.41, with an estimated average price of $9.42.

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory, Llc sold out a holding in Columbia Property Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $13.49 and $17.78, with an estimated average price of $14.78.