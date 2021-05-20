Logo
Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory, Llc Buys Cintas Corp, Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF, S&P MidCap 400 ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Cintas Corp, Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF, S&P MidCap 400 ETF, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory, Llc owns 189 stocks with a total value of $125 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of RITTER DANIHER FINANCIAL ADVISORY, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ritter+daniher+financial+advisory%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of RITTER DANIHER FINANCIAL ADVISORY, LLC
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 67,410 shares, 21.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.97%
  2. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 321,457 shares, 12.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.46%
  3. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 37,697 shares, 7.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.65%
  4. LCNB Corp (LCNB) - 560,079 shares, 7.87% of the total portfolio.
  5. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 72,118 shares, 7.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.68%
New Purchase: Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (LIT)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory, Llc initiated holding in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.15 and $74.31, with an estimated average price of $65.34. The stock is now traded at around $62.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,123 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory, Llc initiated holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The purchase prices were between $412.59 and $488.4, with an estimated average price of $455.26. The stock is now traded at around $489.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 310 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory, Llc initiated holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.13 and $80.08, with an estimated average price of $76.95. The stock is now traded at around $78.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,805 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory, Llc initiated holding in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF. The purchase prices were between $14.85 and $33.18, with an estimated average price of $21.98. The stock is now traded at around $20.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,129 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Essential Utilities Inc (WTRG)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory, Llc initiated holding in Essential Utilities Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $48.72, with an estimated average price of $45.18. The stock is now traded at around $46.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: International Paper Co (IP)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory, Llc initiated holding in International Paper Co. The purchase prices were between $46.75 and $55.7, with an estimated average price of $51.35. The stock is now traded at around $62.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cintas Corp (CTAS)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory, Llc added to a holding in Cintas Corp by 32.55%. The purchase prices were between $318.12 and $360.04, with an estimated average price of $338.54. The stock is now traded at around $349.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 5,290 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory, Llc added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 173.33%. The purchase prices were between $125.36 and $142.23, with an estimated average price of $134.03. The stock is now traded at around $148.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,640 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory, Llc added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 24.04%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $171.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,290 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory, Llc added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 54.59%. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $117.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 708 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory, Llc added to a holding in iShares Silver Trust by 214.00%. The purchase prices were between $22.26 and $26.76, with an estimated average price of $24.35. The stock is now traded at around $25.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,570 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory, Llc added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 45.45%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $216.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 320 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory, Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $64.92 and $69.88, with an estimated average price of $67.36.

Sold Out: Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory, Llc sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $53.77 and $58.66, with an estimated average price of $56.03.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (IYH)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory, Llc sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF. The sale prices were between $239.28 and $257.67, with an estimated average price of $250.76.

Sold Out: Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory, Llc sold out a holding in Sprott Physical Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $13.26 and $15.39, with an estimated average price of $14.18.

Sold Out: Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory, Llc sold out a holding in Sprott Physical Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $8.69 and $10.41, with an estimated average price of $9.42.

Sold Out: Columbia Property Trust Inc (CXP)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory, Llc sold out a holding in Columbia Property Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $13.49 and $17.78, with an estimated average price of $14.78.



Here is the complete portfolio of RITTER DANIHER FINANCIAL ADVISORY, LLC. Also check out:

1. RITTER DANIHER FINANCIAL ADVISORY, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. RITTER DANIHER FINANCIAL ADVISORY, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. RITTER DANIHER FINANCIAL ADVISORY, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that RITTER DANIHER FINANCIAL ADVISORY, LLC keeps buying

