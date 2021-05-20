Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory, Llc Buys Cintas Corp, Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF, S&P MidCap 400 ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

- New Purchases: LIT, MDY, IJK, MJ, WTRG, CVS, IP, SCHN, PYPL, ROKU,
- Added Positions: DGRO, IVV, CTAS, IEFA, IJH, IVE, DIS, IWR, BABA, AMZN, BAC, ABBV, SLV, IWS, PFE, IWD, IWF, AMGN, VZ,
- Reduced Positions: IJR, EFA, IVW, VEA, TIP, IWM, IJS, SCHA, IJT, SCHX, COP, TSLA, GLD, ALL, RTX, NEE, IBM, IWP, SPY, EEM, SCHM, SCHF, XOM, VTRS, IWB, DVY, SCHG, SCHV, SCHE, SCHD, T, VTI,
- Sold Out: USMV, SPLV, IYH, PHYS, PSLV, CXP, ENR, USO,
These are the top 5 holdings of RITTER DANIHER FINANCIAL ADVISORY, LLC
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 67,410 shares, 21.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.97%
- iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 321,457 shares, 12.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.46%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 37,697 shares, 7.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.65%
- LCNB Corp (LCNB) - 560,079 shares, 7.87% of the total portfolio.
- Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 72,118 shares, 7.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.68%
Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory, Llc initiated holding in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.15 and $74.31, with an estimated average price of $65.34. The stock is now traded at around $62.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,123 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)
Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory, Llc initiated holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The purchase prices were between $412.59 and $488.4, with an estimated average price of $455.26. The stock is now traded at around $489.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 310 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)
Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory, Llc initiated holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.13 and $80.08, with an estimated average price of $76.95. The stock is now traded at around $78.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,805 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory, Llc initiated holding in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF. The purchase prices were between $14.85 and $33.18, with an estimated average price of $21.98. The stock is now traded at around $20.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,129 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Essential Utilities Inc (WTRG)
Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory, Llc initiated holding in Essential Utilities Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $48.72, with an estimated average price of $45.18. The stock is now traded at around $46.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: International Paper Co (IP)
Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory, Llc initiated holding in International Paper Co. The purchase prices were between $46.75 and $55.7, with an estimated average price of $51.35. The stock is now traded at around $62.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 250 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Cintas Corp (CTAS)
Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory, Llc added to a holding in Cintas Corp by 32.55%. The purchase prices were between $318.12 and $360.04, with an estimated average price of $338.54. The stock is now traded at around $349.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 5,290 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)
Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory, Llc added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 173.33%. The purchase prices were between $125.36 and $142.23, with an estimated average price of $134.03. The stock is now traded at around $148.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,640 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory, Llc added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 24.04%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $171.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,290 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory, Llc added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 54.59%. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $117.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 708 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)
Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory, Llc added to a holding in iShares Silver Trust by 214.00%. The purchase prices were between $22.26 and $26.76, with an estimated average price of $24.35. The stock is now traded at around $25.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,570 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory, Llc added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 45.45%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $216.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 320 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)
Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory, Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $64.92 and $69.88, with an estimated average price of $67.36.Sold Out: Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV)
Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory, Llc sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $53.77 and $58.66, with an estimated average price of $56.03.Sold Out: iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (IYH)
Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory, Llc sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF. The sale prices were between $239.28 and $257.67, with an estimated average price of $250.76.Sold Out: Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS)
Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory, Llc sold out a holding in Sprott Physical Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $13.26 and $15.39, with an estimated average price of $14.18.Sold Out: Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV)
Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory, Llc sold out a holding in Sprott Physical Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $8.69 and $10.41, with an estimated average price of $9.42.Sold Out: Columbia Property Trust Inc (CXP)
Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory, Llc sold out a holding in Columbia Property Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $13.49 and $17.78, with an estimated average price of $14.78.
