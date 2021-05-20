Grand Central Investment Group Buys iShares Silver Trust, ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF, Chevron Corp, Sells The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, The Mosaic Co, Apple Inc

New Purchases: SILJ, AVID, EXK,

SILJ, AVID, EXK, Added Positions: SLV, PAAS, CVX, PVG, ABBV, VZ,

SLV, PAAS, CVX, PVG, ABBV, VZ, Reduced Positions: AAPL, GDXJ, VCSH, SHV, GLD, GOOGL, MSFT, AMZN, DIS, TWTR, IAU, NEM, VCIT, VCYT,

AAPL, GDXJ, VCSH, SHV, GLD, GOOGL, MSFT, AMZN, DIS, TWTR, IAU, NEM, VCIT, VCYT, Sold Out: XLE, MOS, PYPL, MOO,

Investment company Grand Central Investment Group Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Silver Trust, ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF, Chevron Corp, Avid Technology Inc, Endeavour Silver Corp, sells The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, The Mosaic Co, Apple Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Grand Central Investment Group. As of 2021Q1, Grand Central Investment Group owns 37 stocks with a total value of $103 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Grand Central Investment Group's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/grand+central+investment+group/current-portfolio/portfolio

Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) - 477,990 shares, 13.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.07% VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) - 423,178 shares, 13.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.84% VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ) - 215,396 shares, 9.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.97% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 50,760 shares, 8.11% of the total portfolio. First Trust Natural Gas ETF (FCG) - 491,128 shares, 6.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07%

Grand Central Investment Group initiated holding in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $13.64 and $17.78, with an estimated average price of $15.39. The stock is now traded at around $17.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 73,145 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Grand Central Investment Group initiated holding in Avid Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.58 and $23.94, with an estimated average price of $19.63. The stock is now traded at around $29.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 25,721 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Grand Central Investment Group initiated holding in Endeavour Silver Corp. The purchase prices were between $4.07 and $6.77, with an estimated average price of $5.37. The stock is now traded at around $6.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 33,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Grand Central Investment Group added to a holding in iShares Silver Trust by 77.51%. The purchase prices were between $22.26 and $26.76, with an estimated average price of $24.35. The stock is now traded at around $25.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 244,528 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Grand Central Investment Group added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 24.14%. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $103.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 32,318 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Grand Central Investment Group sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72.

Grand Central Investment Group sold out a holding in The Mosaic Co. The sale prices were between $23.67 and $34.24, with an estimated average price of $29.48.

Grand Central Investment Group sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25.

Grand Central Investment Group sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF. The sale prices were between $77.84 and $89.1, with an estimated average price of $84.6.