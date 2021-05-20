Grand Central Investment Group Buys iShares Silver Trust, ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF, Chevron Corp, Sells The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, The Mosaic Co, Apple Inc

- New Purchases: SILJ, AVID, EXK,
- Added Positions: SLV, PAAS, CVX, PVG, ABBV, VZ,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, GDXJ, VCSH, SHV, GLD, GOOGL, MSFT, AMZN, DIS, TWTR, IAU, NEM, VCIT, VCYT,
- Sold Out: XLE, MOS, PYPL, MOO,
- Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) - 477,990 shares, 13.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.07%
- VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) - 423,178 shares, 13.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.84%
- VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ) - 215,396 shares, 9.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.97%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 50,760 shares, 8.11% of the total portfolio.
- First Trust Natural Gas ETF (FCG) - 491,128 shares, 6.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07%
Grand Central Investment Group initiated holding in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $13.64 and $17.78, with an estimated average price of $15.39. The stock is now traded at around $17.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 73,145 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Avid Technology Inc (AVID)
Grand Central Investment Group initiated holding in Avid Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.58 and $23.94, with an estimated average price of $19.63. The stock is now traded at around $29.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 25,721 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Endeavour Silver Corp (EXK)
Grand Central Investment Group initiated holding in Endeavour Silver Corp. The purchase prices were between $4.07 and $6.77, with an estimated average price of $5.37. The stock is now traded at around $6.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 33,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)
Grand Central Investment Group added to a holding in iShares Silver Trust by 77.51%. The purchase prices were between $22.26 and $26.76, with an estimated average price of $24.35. The stock is now traded at around $25.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 244,528 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Grand Central Investment Group added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 24.14%. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $103.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 32,318 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
Grand Central Investment Group sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72.Sold Out: The Mosaic Co (MOS)
Grand Central Investment Group sold out a holding in The Mosaic Co. The sale prices were between $23.67 and $34.24, with an estimated average price of $29.48.Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Grand Central Investment Group sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25.Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (MOO)
Grand Central Investment Group sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF. The sale prices were between $77.84 and $89.1, with an estimated average price of $84.6.
