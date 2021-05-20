Sittner & Nelson, Llc Buys Apple Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, CRISPR Therapeutics AG, Sells Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust, Applied Materials Inc, Luminar Technologies Inc

- New Purchases: CRSP, MAG, PNW, LYB, BUD, VNQI, TWST, TNL, RTP, EFG, NVTA, AG, FHB, JDD, AVK, VGK, BTZ, BMBL, TSM, SUMO, XLRE, CB, DVN, JPC, FFC, JQC, NRO, MIN, EVV, EXAS, EEM, HPS, F,
- Added Positions: AAPL, JNJ, UPS, INTC, COST, BA, CSCO, HD, DUK, EIX, PG, SYK, VZ, PFE, MCD, FCX, CVX, SCCO, BABA, SO, JPM, FAST, MRK, SPY, NVAX, AEP, MDU, ADP, WY, LASR, MMM, FDX, FUV, ABNB, SNOW, TDOC, LRCX, BAC, LMT, GE, NSC, HPQ, ABBV, UNH, CVS, UL, FLIR, HQH, GM, GSK, IBM, CRM, RVT, RMT, RDS.B, QCOM, LOW, NTAP,
- Reduced Positions: MINT, GBX, TSLA, GILD, USB, AVAV, CEF, DD, LULU, EMR, TKR, CSX, TCBK, ABT, T, AMAT, WFC, IVOO, VIAC, VTRS, RDS.A, WEC, MDLZ, TAP, LVS, IVZ, CCL, CAT, CLX, HBAN, COP, DE, GD, BIIB, C, CMCSA, TSN, DXC, EOG, SJM, IPG, RTX, PRU, HTBK, PRSP, NEM, HII, MET, INGR, LLY, IP,
- Sold Out: LAZR, WBA, LAMR, SCS, NMI, PACW, PLAB, PPL, PFBC, PWR, DGX, SCSC, SCI, SMPL, SINA, MFGP, STL, SMCI, SYKE, UEIC, USFD, VRNT, VST, WAL, WRK, WWW, WPX, CGNT, CGNT, ENS, DOX, APOG, ADM, OZK, BDC, CMD, CSV, COHU, CNOB, DGII, EWBC, XLE, MKSI, FFIC, GVA, HBI, HAYN, TWNK, ITGR, KELYA, LNDC, MTRX, MEI, ABM,
For the details of SITTNER & NELSON, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sittner+%26+nelson%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of SITTNER & NELSON, LLC
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 64,131 shares, 12.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 132,882 shares, 12.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 288.63%
- Starbucks Corp (SBUX) - 42,501 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.53%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 15,395 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.89%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 9 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio.
Sittner & Nelson, Llc initiated holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The purchase prices were between $110.72 and $210.04, with an estimated average price of $151.16. The stock is now traded at around $117.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: MAG Silver Corp (MAG)
Sittner & Nelson, Llc initiated holding in MAG Silver Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.4 and $22.59, with an estimated average price of $18.44. The stock is now traded at around $20.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Pinnacle West Capital Corp (PNW)
Sittner & Nelson, Llc initiated holding in Pinnacle West Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $69.93 and $81.43, with an estimated average price of $77.31. The stock is now traded at around $85.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 250 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)
Sittner & Nelson, Llc initiated holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV. The purchase prices were between $85.76 and $109.5, with an estimated average price of $99.2. The stock is now traded at around $109.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 250 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI)
Sittner & Nelson, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.06 and $56.29, with an estimated average price of $54.69. The stock is now traded at around $58.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 118 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)
Sittner & Nelson, Llc initiated holding in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV. The purchase prices were between $57.73 and $71.83, with an estimated average price of $64.59. The stock is now traded at around $75.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 250 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Sittner & Nelson, Llc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 288.63%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $127.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.11%. The holding were 132,882 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)
Sittner & Nelson, Llc added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 525.81%. The purchase prices were between $155 and $169.99, with an estimated average price of $161.78. The stock is now traded at around $213.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,273 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
Sittner & Nelson, Llc added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 38.12%. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $52.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,439 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)
Sittner & Nelson, Llc added to a holding in Duke Energy Corp by 116.42%. The purchase prices were between $85.59 and $97.58, with an estimated average price of $91.24. The stock is now traded at around $102.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,766 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Edison International (EIX)
Sittner & Nelson, Llc added to a holding in Edison International by 325.00%. The purchase prices were between $53.99 and $63.2, with an estimated average price of $58.69. The stock is now traded at around $57.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Southern Copper Corp (SCCO)
Sittner & Nelson, Llc added to a holding in Southern Copper Corp by 134.77%. The purchase prices were between $65.82 and $81.53, with an estimated average price of $71.82. The stock is now traded at around $70.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,742 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)
Sittner & Nelson, Llc sold out a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The sale prices were between $41.16 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $49.44.Sold Out: Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR)
Sittner & Nelson, Llc sold out a holding in Lamar Advertising Co. The sale prices were between $79.28 and $99.63, with an estimated average price of $88.06.Sold Out: Luminar Technologies Inc (LAZR)
Sittner & Nelson, Llc sold out a holding in Luminar Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $21.75 and $37.73, with an estimated average price of $30.29.Sold Out: EnerSys (ENS)
Sittner & Nelson, Llc sold out a holding in EnerSys. The sale prices were between $81.12 and $102.55, with an estimated average price of $91.57.Sold Out: Verint Systems Inc (VRNT)
Sittner & Nelson, Llc sold out a holding in Verint Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $33.64 and $52, with an estimated average price of $44.84.Sold Out: Photronics Inc (PLAB)
Sittner & Nelson, Llc sold out a holding in Photronics Inc. The sale prices were between $10.97 and $13.38, with an estimated average price of $12.12.
Here is the complete portfolio of SITTNER & NELSON, LLC. Also check out:
1. SITTNER & NELSON, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. SITTNER & NELSON, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SITTNER & NELSON, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SITTNER & NELSON, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment