Sittner & Nelson, Llc Buys Apple Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, CRISPR Therapeutics AG, Sells Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust, Applied Materials Inc, Luminar Technologies Inc

New Purchases: CRSP, MAG, PNW, LYB, BUD, VNQI, TWST, TNL, RTP, EFG, NVTA, AG, FHB, JDD, AVK, VGK, BTZ, BMBL, TSM, SUMO, XLRE, CB, DVN, JPC, FFC, JQC, NRO, MIN, EVV, EXAS, EEM, HPS, F,

CRSP, MAG, PNW, LYB, BUD, VNQI, TWST, TNL, RTP, EFG, NVTA, AG, FHB, JDD, AVK, VGK, BTZ, BMBL, TSM, SUMO, XLRE, CB, DVN, JPC, FFC, JQC, NRO, MIN, EVV, EXAS, EEM, HPS, F, Added Positions: AAPL, JNJ, UPS, INTC, COST, BA, CSCO, HD, DUK, EIX, PG, SYK, VZ, PFE, MCD, FCX, CVX, SCCO, BABA, SO, JPM, FAST, MRK, SPY, NVAX, AEP, MDU, ADP, WY, LASR, MMM, FDX, FUV, ABNB, SNOW, TDOC, LRCX, BAC, LMT, GE, NSC, HPQ, ABBV, UNH, CVS, UL, FLIR, HQH, GM, GSK, IBM, CRM, RVT, RMT, RDS.B, QCOM, LOW, NTAP,

AAPL, JNJ, UPS, INTC, COST, BA, CSCO, HD, DUK, EIX, PG, SYK, VZ, PFE, MCD, FCX, CVX, SCCO, BABA, SO, JPM, FAST, MRK, SPY, NVAX, AEP, MDU, ADP, WY, LASR, MMM, FDX, FUV, ABNB, SNOW, TDOC, LRCX, BAC, LMT, GE, NSC, HPQ, ABBV, UNH, CVS, UL, FLIR, HQH, GM, GSK, IBM, CRM, RVT, RMT, RDS.B, QCOM, LOW, NTAP, Reduced Positions: MINT, GBX, TSLA, GILD, USB, AVAV, CEF, DD, LULU, EMR, TKR, CSX, TCBK, ABT, T, AMAT, WFC, IVOO, VIAC, VTRS, RDS.A, WEC, MDLZ, TAP, LVS, IVZ, CCL, CAT, CLX, HBAN, COP, DE, GD, BIIB, C, CMCSA, TSN, DXC, EOG, SJM, IPG, RTX, PRU, HTBK, PRSP, NEM, HII, MET, INGR, LLY, IP,

MINT, GBX, TSLA, GILD, USB, AVAV, CEF, DD, LULU, EMR, TKR, CSX, TCBK, ABT, T, AMAT, WFC, IVOO, VIAC, VTRS, RDS.A, WEC, MDLZ, TAP, LVS, IVZ, CCL, CAT, CLX, HBAN, COP, DE, GD, BIIB, C, CMCSA, TSN, DXC, EOG, SJM, IPG, RTX, PRU, HTBK, PRSP, NEM, HII, MET, INGR, LLY, IP, Sold Out: LAZR, WBA, LAMR, SCS, NMI, PACW, PLAB, PPL, PFBC, PWR, DGX, SCSC, SCI, SMPL, SINA, MFGP, STL, SMCI, SYKE, UEIC, USFD, VRNT, VST, WAL, WRK, WWW, WPX, CGNT, CGNT, ENS, DOX, APOG, ADM, OZK, BDC, CMD, CSV, COHU, CNOB, DGII, EWBC, XLE, MKSI, FFIC, GVA, HBI, HAYN, TWNK, ITGR, KELYA, LNDC, MTRX, MEI, ABM,

Investment company Sittner & Nelson, Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Apple Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, CRISPR Therapeutics AG, Cisco Systems Inc, Duke Energy Corp, sells Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust, Applied Materials Inc, Luminar Technologies Inc, Lamar Advertising Co, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sittner & Nelson, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Sittner & Nelson, Llc owns 406 stocks with a total value of $132 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SITTNER & NELSON, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sittner+%26+nelson%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 64,131 shares, 12.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 132,882 shares, 12.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 288.63% Starbucks Corp (SBUX) - 42,501 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.53% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 15,395 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.89% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 9 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio.

Sittner & Nelson, Llc initiated holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The purchase prices were between $110.72 and $210.04, with an estimated average price of $151.16. The stock is now traded at around $117.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sittner & Nelson, Llc initiated holding in MAG Silver Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.4 and $22.59, with an estimated average price of $18.44. The stock is now traded at around $20.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sittner & Nelson, Llc initiated holding in Pinnacle West Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $69.93 and $81.43, with an estimated average price of $77.31. The stock is now traded at around $85.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sittner & Nelson, Llc initiated holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV. The purchase prices were between $85.76 and $109.5, with an estimated average price of $99.2. The stock is now traded at around $109.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sittner & Nelson, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.06 and $56.29, with an estimated average price of $54.69. The stock is now traded at around $58.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 118 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sittner & Nelson, Llc initiated holding in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV. The purchase prices were between $57.73 and $71.83, with an estimated average price of $64.59. The stock is now traded at around $75.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sittner & Nelson, Llc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 288.63%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $127.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.11%. The holding were 132,882 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sittner & Nelson, Llc added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 525.81%. The purchase prices were between $155 and $169.99, with an estimated average price of $161.78. The stock is now traded at around $213.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,273 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sittner & Nelson, Llc added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 38.12%. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $52.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,439 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sittner & Nelson, Llc added to a holding in Duke Energy Corp by 116.42%. The purchase prices were between $85.59 and $97.58, with an estimated average price of $91.24. The stock is now traded at around $102.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,766 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sittner & Nelson, Llc added to a holding in Edison International by 325.00%. The purchase prices were between $53.99 and $63.2, with an estimated average price of $58.69. The stock is now traded at around $57.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sittner & Nelson, Llc added to a holding in Southern Copper Corp by 134.77%. The purchase prices were between $65.82 and $81.53, with an estimated average price of $71.82. The stock is now traded at around $70.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,742 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sittner & Nelson, Llc sold out a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The sale prices were between $41.16 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $49.44.

Sittner & Nelson, Llc sold out a holding in Lamar Advertising Co. The sale prices were between $79.28 and $99.63, with an estimated average price of $88.06.

Sittner & Nelson, Llc sold out a holding in Luminar Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $21.75 and $37.73, with an estimated average price of $30.29.

Sittner & Nelson, Llc sold out a holding in EnerSys. The sale prices were between $81.12 and $102.55, with an estimated average price of $91.57.

Sittner & Nelson, Llc sold out a holding in Verint Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $33.64 and $52, with an estimated average price of $44.84.

Sittner & Nelson, Llc sold out a holding in Photronics Inc. The sale prices were between $10.97 and $13.38, with an estimated average price of $12.12.