United Maritime Capital Llc Buys PROSHARES TRUST, Beyond Meat Inc, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, American Airlines Group Inc, Microsoft Corp

- New Purchases: PLUG, RIOT, ARKG, WMT, TKAT, SQ, IXJ, SNOW, BMBL, AGNC, NOK, PLTK,
- Added Positions: AMZN, TQQQ, BYND, AMC, AAPL, BIDU, VALE, MELI, PLTR, PAM, PBR, NFLX, XOM, ITUB, NUGT, MA, WKHS, CLX, X, PFE, FUBO, BBD,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, AAL, MSFT, DIS, TNA, FAS, PFF, QQQ, CRM, V, BABA, UAL, GOOGL, KO, NVAX, JNJ, SHYG, JMIA, GGAL, USO, TLRY, TLRY,
- Sold Out: FDX, WORK, EUFN, SPCE, BX, INDL, ABNB, ORCL, BAC, VZ, C, TSN, MIC, CHL, HTZGQ, JETS, BRZU, PDI, AZN, DIA, BMA, EWZ, ZM, TTD, BIIB, SE, EBAY, PLMR, SPWR, TDOC, U, CVAC, INO, AMGN, DG,
For the details of UNITED MARITIME CAPITAL LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/united+maritime+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of UNITED MARITIME CAPITAL LLC
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,736 shares, 19.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.17%
- Baidu Inc (BIDU) - 64,110 shares, 11.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.97%
- MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 6,270 shares, 7.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.50%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,430 shares, 7.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.66%
- PROSHARES TRUST (TQQQ) - 45,470 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 186.88%
United Maritime Capital Llc initiated holding in Plug Power Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.78 and $73.18, with an estimated average price of $51.74. The stock is now traded at around $27.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 27,231 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Riot Blockchain Inc (RIOT)
United Maritime Capital Llc initiated holding in Riot Blockchain Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.48 and $77.9, with an estimated average price of $40.63. The stock is now traded at around $24.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 16,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)
United Maritime Capital Llc initiated holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.74 and $112.47, with an estimated average price of $99.19. The stock is now traded at around $78.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 10,080 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Walmart Inc (WMT)
United Maritime Capital Llc initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $142.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 5,970 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Takung Art Co Ltd (TKAT)
United Maritime Capital Llc initiated holding in Takung Art Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $1.32 and $53.8, with an estimated average price of $8.67. The stock is now traded at around $20.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 14,516 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Square Inc (SQ)
United Maritime Capital Llc initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55. The stock is now traded at around $204.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PROSHARES TRUST (TQQQ)
United Maritime Capital Llc added to a holding in PROSHARES TRUST by 186.88%. The purchase prices were between $76.6 and $110.11, with an estimated average price of $94.25. The stock is now traded at around $98.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 45,470 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Beyond Meat Inc (BYND)
United Maritime Capital Llc added to a holding in Beyond Meat Inc by 491.30%. The purchase prices were between $116.64 and $192.08, with an estimated average price of $147.49. The stock is now traded at around $107.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 15,285 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC)
United Maritime Capital Llc added to a holding in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc by 1365.00%. The purchase prices were between $1.98 and $19.9, with an estimated average price of $7.61. The stock is now traded at around $12.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 146,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
United Maritime Capital Llc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 42.42%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $127.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 23,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vale SA (VALE)
United Maritime Capital Llc added to a holding in Vale SA by 75.23%. The purchase prices were between $16.15 and $18.94, with an estimated average price of $17.46. The stock is now traded at around $21.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 100,581 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)
United Maritime Capital Llc added to a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc by 807.41%. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $20.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 12,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: FedEx Corp (FDX)
United Maritime Capital Llc sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $235.34 and $285.92, with an estimated average price of $257.69.Sold Out: Slack Technologies Inc (WORK)
United Maritime Capital Llc sold out a holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $39.95 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $41.86.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Europe Financial Sector Index Fund (EUFN)
United Maritime Capital Llc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Europe Financial Sector Index Fund. The sale prices were between $16.82 and $19.59, with an estimated average price of $18.53.Sold Out: Blackstone Group Inc (BX)
United Maritime Capital Llc sold out a holding in Blackstone Group Inc. The sale prices were between $61.66 and $76.09, with an estimated average price of $69.06.Sold Out: Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (SPCE)
United Maritime Capital Llc sold out a holding in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $23.21 and $59.41, with an estimated average price of $37.92.Sold Out: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
United Maritime Capital Llc sold out a holding in Airbnb Inc. The sale prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72.
Here is the complete portfolio of UNITED MARITIME CAPITAL LLC. Also check out:
1. UNITED MARITIME CAPITAL LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. UNITED MARITIME CAPITAL LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. UNITED MARITIME CAPITAL LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that UNITED MARITIME CAPITAL LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment