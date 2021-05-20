United Maritime Capital Llc Buys PROSHARES TRUST, Beyond Meat Inc, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, American Airlines Group Inc, Microsoft Corp

New Purchases: PLUG, RIOT, ARKG, WMT, TKAT, SQ, IXJ, SNOW, BMBL, AGNC, NOK, PLTK,

PLUG, RIOT, ARKG, WMT, TKAT, SQ, IXJ, SNOW, BMBL, AGNC, NOK, PLTK, Added Positions: AMZN, TQQQ, BYND, AMC, AAPL, BIDU, VALE, MELI, PLTR, PAM, PBR, NFLX, XOM, ITUB, NUGT, MA, WKHS, CLX, X, PFE, FUBO, BBD,

AMZN, TQQQ, BYND, AMC, AAPL, BIDU, VALE, MELI, PLTR, PAM, PBR, NFLX, XOM, ITUB, NUGT, MA, WKHS, CLX, X, PFE, FUBO, BBD, Reduced Positions: SPY, AAL, MSFT, DIS, TNA, FAS, PFF, QQQ, CRM, V, BABA, UAL, GOOGL, KO, NVAX, JNJ, SHYG, JMIA, GGAL, USO, TLRY, TLRY,

SPY, AAL, MSFT, DIS, TNA, FAS, PFF, QQQ, CRM, V, BABA, UAL, GOOGL, KO, NVAX, JNJ, SHYG, JMIA, GGAL, USO, TLRY, TLRY, Sold Out: FDX, WORK, EUFN, SPCE, BX, INDL, ABNB, ORCL, BAC, VZ, C, TSN, MIC, CHL, HTZGQ, JETS, BRZU, PDI, AZN, DIA, BMA, EWZ, ZM, TTD, BIIB, SE, EBAY, PLMR, SPWR, TDOC, U, CVAC, INO, AMGN, DG,

Investment company United Maritime Capital Llc Current Portfolio ) buys PROSHARES TRUST, Beyond Meat Inc, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, Plug Power Inc, Riot Blockchain Inc, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, American Airlines Group Inc, Microsoft Corp, The Walt Disney Co, Direxion Dialy Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, United Maritime Capital Llc. As of 2021Q1, United Maritime Capital Llc owns 75 stocks with a total value of $120 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,736 shares, 19.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.17% Baidu Inc (BIDU) - 64,110 shares, 11.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.97% MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 6,270 shares, 7.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.50% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,430 shares, 7.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.66% PROSHARES TRUST (TQQQ) - 45,470 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 186.88%

United Maritime Capital Llc initiated holding in Plug Power Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.78 and $73.18, with an estimated average price of $51.74. The stock is now traded at around $27.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 27,231 shares as of 2021-03-31.

United Maritime Capital Llc initiated holding in Riot Blockchain Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.48 and $77.9, with an estimated average price of $40.63. The stock is now traded at around $24.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 16,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

United Maritime Capital Llc initiated holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.74 and $112.47, with an estimated average price of $99.19. The stock is now traded at around $78.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 10,080 shares as of 2021-03-31.

United Maritime Capital Llc initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $142.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 5,970 shares as of 2021-03-31.

United Maritime Capital Llc initiated holding in Takung Art Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $1.32 and $53.8, with an estimated average price of $8.67. The stock is now traded at around $20.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 14,516 shares as of 2021-03-31.

United Maritime Capital Llc initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55. The stock is now traded at around $204.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

United Maritime Capital Llc added to a holding in PROSHARES TRUST by 186.88%. The purchase prices were between $76.6 and $110.11, with an estimated average price of $94.25. The stock is now traded at around $98.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 45,470 shares as of 2021-03-31.

United Maritime Capital Llc added to a holding in Beyond Meat Inc by 491.30%. The purchase prices were between $116.64 and $192.08, with an estimated average price of $147.49. The stock is now traded at around $107.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 15,285 shares as of 2021-03-31.

United Maritime Capital Llc added to a holding in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc by 1365.00%. The purchase prices were between $1.98 and $19.9, with an estimated average price of $7.61. The stock is now traded at around $12.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 146,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

United Maritime Capital Llc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 42.42%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $127.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 23,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

United Maritime Capital Llc added to a holding in Vale SA by 75.23%. The purchase prices were between $16.15 and $18.94, with an estimated average price of $17.46. The stock is now traded at around $21.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 100,581 shares as of 2021-03-31.

United Maritime Capital Llc added to a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc by 807.41%. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $20.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 12,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

United Maritime Capital Llc sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $235.34 and $285.92, with an estimated average price of $257.69.

United Maritime Capital Llc sold out a holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $39.95 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $41.86.

United Maritime Capital Llc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Europe Financial Sector Index Fund. The sale prices were between $16.82 and $19.59, with an estimated average price of $18.53.

United Maritime Capital Llc sold out a holding in Blackstone Group Inc. The sale prices were between $61.66 and $76.09, with an estimated average price of $69.06.

United Maritime Capital Llc sold out a holding in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $23.21 and $59.41, with an estimated average price of $37.92.

United Maritime Capital Llc sold out a holding in Airbnb Inc. The sale prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72.