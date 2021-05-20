United Maritime Capital Llc Buys PROSHARES TRUST, Beyond Meat Inc, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, American Airlines Group Inc, Microsoft Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

United Maritime Capital Llc Buys PROSHARES TRUST, Beyond Meat Inc, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, American Airlines Group Inc, Microsoft Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company United Maritime Capital Llc (Current Portfolio) buys PROSHARES TRUST, Beyond Meat Inc, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, Plug Power Inc, Riot Blockchain Inc, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, American Airlines Group Inc, Microsoft Corp, The Walt Disney Co, Direxion Dialy Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, United Maritime Capital Llc. As of 2021Q1, United Maritime Capital Llc owns 75 stocks with a total value of $120 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of UNITED MARITIME CAPITAL LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/united+maritime+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of UNITED MARITIME CAPITAL LLC
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,736 shares, 19.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.17%
  2. Baidu Inc (BIDU) - 64,110 shares, 11.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.97%
  3. MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 6,270 shares, 7.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.50%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,430 shares, 7.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.66%
  5. PROSHARES TRUST (TQQQ) - 45,470 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 186.88%
New Purchase: Plug Power Inc (PLUG)

United Maritime Capital Llc initiated holding in Plug Power Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.78 and $73.18, with an estimated average price of $51.74. The stock is now traded at around $27.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 27,231 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Riot Blockchain Inc (RIOT)

United Maritime Capital Llc initiated holding in Riot Blockchain Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.48 and $77.9, with an estimated average price of $40.63. The stock is now traded at around $24.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 16,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)

United Maritime Capital Llc initiated holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.74 and $112.47, with an estimated average price of $99.19. The stock is now traded at around $78.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 10,080 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Walmart Inc (WMT)

United Maritime Capital Llc initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $142.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 5,970 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Takung Art Co Ltd (TKAT)

United Maritime Capital Llc initiated holding in Takung Art Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $1.32 and $53.8, with an estimated average price of $8.67. The stock is now traded at around $20.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 14,516 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Square Inc (SQ)

United Maritime Capital Llc initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55. The stock is now traded at around $204.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PROSHARES TRUST (TQQQ)

United Maritime Capital Llc added to a holding in PROSHARES TRUST by 186.88%. The purchase prices were between $76.6 and $110.11, with an estimated average price of $94.25. The stock is now traded at around $98.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 45,470 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Beyond Meat Inc (BYND)

United Maritime Capital Llc added to a holding in Beyond Meat Inc by 491.30%. The purchase prices were between $116.64 and $192.08, with an estimated average price of $147.49. The stock is now traded at around $107.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 15,285 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC)

United Maritime Capital Llc added to a holding in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc by 1365.00%. The purchase prices were between $1.98 and $19.9, with an estimated average price of $7.61. The stock is now traded at around $12.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 146,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

United Maritime Capital Llc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 42.42%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $127.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 23,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vale SA (VALE)

United Maritime Capital Llc added to a holding in Vale SA by 75.23%. The purchase prices were between $16.15 and $18.94, with an estimated average price of $17.46. The stock is now traded at around $21.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 100,581 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)

United Maritime Capital Llc added to a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc by 807.41%. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $20.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 12,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: FedEx Corp (FDX)

United Maritime Capital Llc sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $235.34 and $285.92, with an estimated average price of $257.69.

Sold Out: Slack Technologies Inc (WORK)

United Maritime Capital Llc sold out a holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $39.95 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $41.86.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Europe Financial Sector Index Fund (EUFN)

United Maritime Capital Llc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Europe Financial Sector Index Fund. The sale prices were between $16.82 and $19.59, with an estimated average price of $18.53.

Sold Out: Blackstone Group Inc (BX)

United Maritime Capital Llc sold out a holding in Blackstone Group Inc. The sale prices were between $61.66 and $76.09, with an estimated average price of $69.06.

Sold Out: Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (SPCE)

United Maritime Capital Llc sold out a holding in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $23.21 and $59.41, with an estimated average price of $37.92.

Sold Out: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

United Maritime Capital Llc sold out a holding in Airbnb Inc. The sale prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72.



Here is the complete portfolio of UNITED MARITIME CAPITAL LLC. Also check out:

1. UNITED MARITIME CAPITAL LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. UNITED MARITIME CAPITAL LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. UNITED MARITIME CAPITAL LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that UNITED MARITIME CAPITAL LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider