XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Will Host Q1 2021 Quarterly Webinar on May 27, 2021

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image



XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (XFLT or the Trust) today announced that it plans to host the Trusts Quarterly Webinar on May 27, 2021 at 11:00 am (Eastern Time). The Trust will discuss the three-month period ending March 31, 2021. Robert Chenoweth, Vice President of Internal Sales at XA Investments (XAI) will moderate the Q&A style webinar with Kimberly Flynn, Managing Director at XAI, and Gretchen Lam, Senior Portfolio Manager at Octagon Credit Investors.



All interested parties are welcome to attend.



TO JOIN VIA WEB: Please go to the Knowledge Bank section of xainvestments.com or click+here to find the online registration link.



TO USE YOUR TELEPHONE: After joining via web, if you prefer to use your phone for audio, you must select "Use Telephone" and call in using the numbers below.



United States: +1 (415) 655-0060


Access Code: 654-128-153


Audio PIN: Shown after joining the webinar



REPLAY: A replay of the webinar will be available after the call in the Knowledge Bank section of xainvestments.com or the same registration link previously used.



The investment objective of the Trust is to seek attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a dynamically managed portfolio of opportunities primarily within the private credit markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its Managed Assets in floating rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments. There can be no assurance that the Trust will achieve its investment objective.



The Trusts common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol XFLT.



About XA Investments



XA Investments LLC (XAI) serves as the Trusts investment adviser. XAI is a Chicago-based firm founded by XMS Capital Partners in April, 2016. In addition to investment advisory services, the firm also provides investment fund structuring and consulting services focused on registered closed-end funds to meet institutional client needs. XAI offers custom product build and consulting services, including development and market research, sales, marketing, fund management and administration. XAI believes that the investing public can benefit from new vehicles to access a broad range of alternative investment strategies and managers. XAI provides individual investors with access to institutional-caliber alternative managers. For more information, please visit www.xainvestments.com.



About XMS Capital Partners



XMS Capital Partners, LLC, established in 2006, is a global, independent, financial services firm providing M&A, corporate advisory and asset management services to clients. It has offices in Chicago, Boston and London. For more information, please visit www.xmscapital.com.



About Octagon Credit Investors



Octagon Credit Investors, LLC (Octagon) serves as the Trusts investment sub-adviser. Octagon is a 25+ year old, $27B below-investment grade corporate credit investment adviser focused on leveraged loan, high yield bond and structured credit (CLO debt and equity) investments. Through fundamental credit analysis and active portfolio management, Octagons investment team identifies attractive relative value opportunities across below-investment grade asset classes, sectors and issuers. Octagons investment philosophy and methodology encourage and rely upon dynamic internal communication to manage portfolio risk. Over its history, the firm has applied a disciplined, repeatable and scalable approach in its effort to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for its investors. For more information, please visit www.octagoncredit.com.



XAI does not provide tax advice; please consult a professional tax advisor regarding your specific tax situation. Income may be subject to state and local taxes, as well as the federal alternative minimum tax.



Investors should consider the investment objectives and policies, risk considerations, charges and expenses of the Trust carefully before investing. For more information on the Trust, please visit the Trusts webpage at www.xainvestments.com.



This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the laws of such state or jurisdiction.



NOT FDIC INSURED







NO BANK GUARANTEE







MAY LOSE VALUE





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210520006113/en/

