RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Churchill Capital Corp IV.

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BERWYN, Pa., May 20, 2021

BERWYN, Pa., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RM LAW, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of all persons or entities that purchased Churchill Capital Corp IV. ("Churchill Capital" or the "Company") (NYSE: CCIV) securities during the period from January 11, 2021 through February 22, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").

Churchill Capital shareholders may, no later than July 6, 2021, move the Court for appointment as a lead plaintiff of the Class. If you purchased shares of Churchill Capital and would like to learn more about these claims or if you wish to discuss these matters and have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights, contact Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire toll-free at (844) 291-9299 or to sign up online, click here.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Lucid Motors ("Lucid") was not ready to produce vehicles by the spring of 2021. Lucid projected 2021 production of just 557 vehicles, despite the 6,000 vehicle production target touted in the period before its merger with Churchill Capital. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Churchill Capital, investors suffered damages.

If you are a member of the class, you may, no later than July 6, 2021, request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff of the class. A lead plaintiff is a representative party that acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. In order to be appointed lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member's claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class. Under certain circumstances, one or more class members may together serve as "lead plaintiff." Your ability to share in any recovery is not, however, affected by the decision whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff. You may retain RM LAW, P.C. or other counsel of your choice, to serve as your counsel in this action. For more information regarding this, please contact RM LAW, P.C. (Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire) toll-free at (844) 291-9299 or by email at [email protected] or click here. For more information about class action cases in general or to learn more about RM LAW, P.C. please visit our website by clicking here.

RM LAW, P.C. is a national shareholder litigation firm. RM LAW, P.C. is devoted to protecting the interests of individual and institutional investors in shareholder actions in state and federal courts nationwide.

CONTACT:
RM LAW, P.C.
Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire
1055 Westlakes Dr., Ste. 300
Berwyn, PA 19312
484-324-6800
844-291-9299
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rm-law-announces-class-action-lawsuit-against-churchill-capital-corp-iv-301296551.html

SOURCE RM LAW, P.C.

