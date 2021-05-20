Federal Realty Investment Trust Selected as 2021 Green Lease Leader by the Department of Energy's Better Buildings Alliance and the Institute for Market Transformation

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier this week, the Institute for Market Transformation ( IMT ) and the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Better Buildings Alliance announced Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT, Financial) as a 2021 Green Lease Leader. Green Lease Leaders sets national standards for what constitutes a green lease, while recognizing landlords and tenants who modernize their leases to spur collaborative action on energy efficiency, cost-savings, air quality, and sustainability in buildings.

Federal Realty has achieved Gold Recognition for its high-performance leasing practices that drive shared energy savings and sustainability benefits in buildings. To receive this recognition, the company qualified for credits in energy efficiency and sustainability best practices such as utility data tracking and sharing, cost recovery for capital improvements and sustainability training. Federal Realty has held a Green Lease Leaders Gold Recognition since 2018.

"We're honored to have again earned a Gold Recognition from Green Lease Leaders for the work we have done with our tenants through our lease relationships to promote energy efficiency, cost-savings and other sustainability initiatives across our portfolio," said Emily A. Paciolla, head of sustainability at Federal Realty. "We have a shared interest with the tenants at our properties to address climate change and other environmental challenges ahead and value the ability to work cooperatively to address those challenges."

Learn more about Green Leasing by visiting GreenLeaseLeaders.com.

About Federal Realty

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply. Its expertise includes creating urban, mixed-use neighborhoods like Santana Row in San Jose, California, Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, Maryland and Assembly Row in Somerville, Massachusetts. These unique and vibrant environments that combine shopping, dining, living and working provide a destination experience valued by their respective communities. Federal Realty's 101 properties include approximately 2,800 tenants, in 23 million square feet, and approximately 2,900 residential units.

Federal Realty has increased its quarterly dividends to its shareholders for 53 consecutive years, the longest record in the REIT industry. Federal Realty is an S&P 500 index member and its shares are traded on the NYSE under the symbol FRT. For additional information about Federal Realty and its properties, visit www.federalrealty.com.

