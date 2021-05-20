Logo
The Dan Bongino Show Debuts May 24th On Westwood One

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

Dan Bongino Hosts All-New Live Radio Program from 12-3 p.m. ET Each Weekday

Former President Donald J. Trump is First Guest

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, May 20, 2021

NEW YORK, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CUMULUS MEDIA's Westwood One introduces The Dan Bongino Show, an all-new live broadcast hosted by former Secret Service Agent, best-selling author, television commentator, and podcast powerhouse Dan Bongino. With live guests and listener calls, the program showcases Bongino's natural ability to forge connections and communicate as never before. The program airs live Monday-Friday from 12 to 3 p.m. ET. Former President Donald J. Trump joins Bongino in the second hour of the inaugural broadcast on Monday, May 24th.

The Dan Bongino Show

The Dan Bongino Show launches with more than 115 affiliates, including top market stations KABC-AM (Los Angeles), WLS-AM (Chicago), WBAP-AM (Dallas), KSFO-AM (San Francisco), KSEV-AM (Houston), WMAL-FM (Washington, DC), KTTH-AM (Seattle), and WJR-AM (Detroit) as well as CUMULUS MEDIA'S new, all-digital station, WFAS-AM in the New York metropolitan area.

Dan Bongino is a leading media personality and figure in conservative politics, with a dedicated fanbase that follows him on multiple platforms. His website, Bongino.com captured an impressive 155% increase in unique visitors between February 2019 and 2020, according to TheRighting's analysis of Comscore data. His eponymous podcast boasted more than 117 million downloads in 2020 and is now tracking to surpass that number for 2021. Inclusive of YouTube and Rumble video views, downloads were up 67% for the first quarter of 2021, year-over-year.

With Monday's launch of The Dan Bongino Show, Westwood One will offer a 24-hour, MondayFriday programming lineup that also features established news/talk superstars Mark Levin, Ben Shapiro, Chris Plante, Michael Knowles, and Jim Bohannon.

"I'm thrilled to begin this new journey. There's nothing like the energy of live talk-radio," said Bongino. "Whether it's breaking news, callers, or that irreplaceable vibe of a live conversation with millions of listeners, talk radio is still the conversational heartbeat of the nation. It's an honor and a privilege to start this journey on May 24th."

"It's clear Dan Bongino was made for live talk radio - he brings unparalleled focus and passion to this new show," said Suzanne Grimes, President, Westwood One and EVP Corporate Marketing, CUMULUS MEDIA. "Dan's fans adore him and will appreciate all the interviews, viewer questions and freedom to explore the issues that a live, three-hour show affords."

About Dan Bongino
Dan Bongino is an American conservative radio show host, podcast host, frequent television political commentator, and New York Times-best-selling author whose books include "Life Inside the Bubble," about his career as a Secret Service agent, "The Fight: A Secret Service Agent's Inside Account of Security Failings and the Political Machine," and "Spygate: The Attempted Sabotage of Donald J. Trump." Bongino was formerly a Secret Service agent from 2006 to 2011, serving in the Obama and Bush administrations. He served as a New York City Police Department (NYPD) officer from 1995 to 1999. Bongino provides expertise on international security and political strategy for outlets such as FOX News and others. Bongino holds an MBA from Penn State University, and master's and bachelor's degrees from the City University of New York.

About Westwood One
Westwood One, the national-facing arm of CUMULUS MEDIA (NASDAQ: CMLS), offers iconic, nationally syndicated sports, news, and entertainment content to over 250 million monthly listeners across an audio network of nearly 7,300 affiliated broadcast radio stations and media partners. Westwood One is the largest audio network in America, home to premium content that defines the culture, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and Westwood One Backstage. The rapidly growing Westwood One Podcast Network delivers popular network and industry personalities and programs. Westwood One connects listeners with their passions through programs and platforms that have everyone listening. For more information, please visit www.westwoodone.com.

Contact:
Karen Glover | Westwood One | [email protected]

Cumulus Media | Westwood One

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-dan-bongino-show-debuts-may-24th-on-westwood-one-301296560.html

SOURCE Cumulus Media; Westwood One, Inc.

