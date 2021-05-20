IAG Wealth Partners, LLC Buys SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF, 3M Co, Amgen Inc, Sells WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

New Purchases: CWI, MMM, LMT, WELL, EPD, RE, WFC, LUMN, STWD, ICLN, EXG, NVAX, OKE, QS, MAC, OEG, IEI, RWT, RMR, SCHR, VRTX, DFJ, SHV, VRP, GNOG, FTAI, FVE, SOLO, EOS, DHC, CNHI, BMBL, AVGO, BAC, ADSK, NLY, ALGN,

Investment company IAG Wealth Partners, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF, 3M Co, Amgen Inc, Welltower Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, sells WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, The E W Scripps Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, IAG Wealth Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q1, IAG Wealth Partners, LLC owns 345 stocks with a total value of $238 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 69,923 shares, 11.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.32% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 584,219 shares, 11.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.93% SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 757,150 shares, 11.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.76% Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 263,493 shares, 8.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.25% Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) - 472,006 shares, 6.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.86%

IAG Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.86 and $29.87, with an estimated average price of $28.96. The stock is now traded at around $30.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,663 shares as of 2021-03-31.

IAG Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02. The stock is now traded at around $201.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 326 shares as of 2021-03-31.

IAG Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Everest Re Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $211.08 and $255.97, with an estimated average price of $238.21. The stock is now traded at around $268.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

IAG Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Welltower Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.79 and $74.55, with an estimated average price of $67.16. The stock is now traded at around $73.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 673 shares as of 2021-03-31.

IAG Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $388.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

IAG Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $19.29 and $23.7, with an estimated average price of $21.98. The stock is now traded at around $23.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,709 shares as of 2021-03-31.

IAG Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 740.74%. The purchase prices were between $221.91 and $258.6, with an estimated average price of $238.59. The stock is now traded at around $251.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 227 shares as of 2021-03-31.

IAG Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 585.42%. The purchase prices were between $81.49 and $92.84, with an estimated average price of $87.42. The stock is now traded at around $97.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 329 shares as of 2021-03-31.

IAG Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 100.61%. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $40.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 662 shares as of 2021-03-31.

IAG Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 28.57%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $56.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,422 shares as of 2021-03-31.

IAG Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 216.33%. The purchase prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46. The stock is now traded at around $75.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 155 shares as of 2021-03-31.

IAG Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc by 247.74%. The purchase prices were between $13.56 and $16.8, with an estimated average price of $15.26. The stock is now traded at around $18.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 925 shares as of 2021-03-31.

IAG Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Nicolet Bankshares Inc. The sale prices were between $67.47 and $85.99, with an estimated average price of $76.09.

IAG Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The sale prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21.

IAG Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $16.34 and $20.99, with an estimated average price of $18.62.

IAG Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05.

IAG Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66.

IAG Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Honeywell International Inc. The sale prices were between $195.37 and $218.88, with an estimated average price of $207.11.

IAG Wealth Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 21.12%. The sale prices were between $50.91 and $53.23, with an estimated average price of $52.16. The stock is now traded at around $51.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. IAG Wealth Partners, LLC still held 14,665 shares as of 2021-03-31.

IAG Wealth Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 55.77%. The sale prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $415.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. IAG Wealth Partners, LLC still held 341 shares as of 2021-03-31.

IAG Wealth Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 65.5%. The sale prices were between $31.2 and $31.33, with an estimated average price of $31.28. The stock is now traded at around $31.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. IAG Wealth Partners, LLC still held 2,087 shares as of 2021-03-31.

IAG Wealth Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 53.08%. The sale prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $268.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. IAG Wealth Partners, LLC still held 556 shares as of 2021-03-31.

IAG Wealth Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in The E W Scripps Co by 42.26%. The sale prices were between $14.74 and $24.33, with an estimated average price of $18.39. The stock is now traded at around $20.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. IAG Wealth Partners, LLC still held 5,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.