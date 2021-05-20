Logo
IAG Wealth Partners, LLC Buys SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF, 3M Co, Amgen Inc, Sells WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company IAG Wealth Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF, 3M Co, Amgen Inc, Welltower Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, sells WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, The E W Scripps Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, IAG Wealth Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q1, IAG Wealth Partners, LLC owns 345 stocks with a total value of $238 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of IAG Wealth Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/iag+wealth+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of IAG Wealth Partners, LLC
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 69,923 shares, 11.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.32%
  2. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 584,219 shares, 11.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.93%
  3. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 757,150 shares, 11.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.76%
  4. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 263,493 shares, 8.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.25%
  5. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) - 472,006 shares, 6.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.86%
New Purchase: SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (CWI)

IAG Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.86 and $29.87, with an estimated average price of $28.96. The stock is now traded at around $30.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,663 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: 3M Co (MMM)

IAG Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02. The stock is now traded at around $201.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 326 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Everest Re Group Ltd (RE)

IAG Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Everest Re Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $211.08 and $255.97, with an estimated average price of $238.21. The stock is now traded at around $268.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Welltower Inc (WELL)

IAG Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Welltower Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.79 and $74.55, with an estimated average price of $67.16. The stock is now traded at around $73.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 673 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

IAG Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $388.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD)

IAG Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $19.29 and $23.7, with an estimated average price of $21.98. The stock is now traded at around $23.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,709 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

IAG Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 740.74%. The purchase prices were between $221.91 and $258.6, with an estimated average price of $238.59. The stock is now traded at around $251.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 227 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)

IAG Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 585.42%. The purchase prices were between $81.49 and $92.84, with an estimated average price of $87.42. The stock is now traded at around $97.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 329 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

IAG Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 100.61%. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $40.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 662 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

IAG Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 28.57%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $56.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,422 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

IAG Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 216.33%. The purchase prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46. The stock is now traded at around $75.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 155 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

IAG Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc by 247.74%. The purchase prices were between $13.56 and $16.8, with an estimated average price of $15.26. The stock is now traded at around $18.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 925 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NCBS)

IAG Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Nicolet Bankshares Inc. The sale prices were between $67.47 and $85.99, with an estimated average price of $76.09.

Sold Out: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

IAG Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The sale prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21.

Sold Out: FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK)

IAG Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $16.34 and $20.99, with an estimated average price of $18.62.

Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

IAG Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05.

Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

IAG Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66.

Sold Out: Honeywell International Inc (HON)

IAG Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Honeywell International Inc. The sale prices were between $195.37 and $218.88, with an estimated average price of $207.11.

Reduced: WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGGY)

IAG Wealth Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 21.12%. The sale prices were between $50.91 and $53.23, with an estimated average price of $52.16. The stock is now traded at around $51.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. IAG Wealth Partners, LLC still held 14,665 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

IAG Wealth Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 55.77%. The sale prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $415.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. IAG Wealth Partners, LLC still held 341 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB)

IAG Wealth Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 65.5%. The sale prices were between $31.2 and $31.33, with an estimated average price of $31.28. The stock is now traded at around $31.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. IAG Wealth Partners, LLC still held 2,087 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

IAG Wealth Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 53.08%. The sale prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $268.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. IAG Wealth Partners, LLC still held 556 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: The E W Scripps Co (SSP)

IAG Wealth Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in The E W Scripps Co by 42.26%. The sale prices were between $14.74 and $24.33, with an estimated average price of $18.39. The stock is now traded at around $20.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. IAG Wealth Partners, LLC still held 5,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of IAG Wealth Partners, LLC. Also check out:

1. IAG Wealth Partners, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. IAG Wealth Partners, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. IAG Wealth Partners, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that IAG Wealth Partners, LLC keeps buying
