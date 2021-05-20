Quaero Capital S.A. Buys Futu Holdings, Yalla Group, Albemarle Corp, Sells Yandex NV, EPAM Systems Inc, Bilibili Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Quaero Capital S.A. Buys Futu Holdings, Yalla Group, Albemarle Corp, Sells Yandex NV, EPAM Systems Inc, Bilibili Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Quaero Capital S.A. (Current Portfolio) buys Futu Holdings, Yalla Group, Albemarle Corp, I-MAB, 360 DigiTech Inc, sells Yandex NV, EPAM Systems Inc, Bilibili Inc, GDS Holdings, HeadHunter Group PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Quaero Capital S.A.. As of 2021Q1, Quaero Capital S.A. owns 39 stocks with a total value of $134 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Quaero Capital S.A.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/quaero+capital+s.a./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Quaero Capital S.A.
  1. Futu Holdings Ltd (FUTU) - 65,861 shares, 7.83% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) - 50,522 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.23%
  3. Plug Power Inc (PLUG) - 224,192 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.26%
  4. Bilibili Inc (BILI) - 66,807 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.38%
  5. TPI Composites Inc (TPIC) - 125,779 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.06%
New Purchase: Futu Holdings Ltd (FUTU)

Quaero Capital S.A. initiated holding in Futu Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $48.94 and $191, with an estimated average price of $124.1. The stock is now traded at around $127.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.83%. The holding were 65,861 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: I-MAB (IMAB)

Quaero Capital S.A. initiated holding in I-MAB. The purchase prices were between $44.38 and $63.97, with an estimated average price of $54.31. The stock is now traded at around $72.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 48,490 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: 360 DigiTech Inc (QFIN)

Quaero Capital S.A. initiated holding in 360 DigiTech Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.01 and $33.58, with an estimated average price of $22.36. The stock is now traded at around $26.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 79,960 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

Quaero Capital S.A. initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.02. The stock is now traded at around $221.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 7,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Yatsen Holding Ltd (YSG)

Quaero Capital S.A. initiated holding in Yatsen Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $11.29 and $24.55, with an estimated average price of $18.26. The stock is now traded at around $9.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 116,975 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Sea Ltd (SE)

Quaero Capital S.A. initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $194.37 and $280, with an estimated average price of $232.98. The stock is now traded at around $246.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 6,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Yalla Group Ltd (YALA)

Quaero Capital S.A. added to a holding in Yalla Group Ltd by 150.04%. The purchase prices were between $14.38 and $40.62, with an estimated average price of $24.42. The stock is now traded at around $15.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 209,652 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Albemarle Corp (ALB)

Quaero Capital S.A. added to a holding in Albemarle Corp by 108.66%. The purchase prices were between $140.69 and $185.25, with an estimated average price of $160.56. The stock is now traded at around $157.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 31,360 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN)

Quaero Capital S.A. added to a holding in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp by 50.14%. The purchase prices were between $15.19 and $17.74, with an estimated average price of $16.52. The stock is now traded at around $15.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 319,493 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Itron Inc (ITRI)

Quaero Capital S.A. added to a holding in Itron Inc by 37.20%. The purchase prices were between $83.95 and $120.31, with an estimated average price of $98.96. The stock is now traded at around $90.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 33,691 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Sunnova Energy International Inc (NOVA)

Quaero Capital S.A. added to a holding in Sunnova Energy International Inc by 30.72%. The purchase prices were between $32.49 and $54.12, with an estimated average price of $44.49. The stock is now traded at around $29.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 56,805 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: CSX Corp (CSX)

Quaero Capital S.A. added to a holding in CSX Corp by 36.00%. The purchase prices were between $83.89 and $97.66, with an estimated average price of $91.55. The stock is now traded at around $98.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 20,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Yandex NV (YNDX)

Quaero Capital S.A. sold out a holding in Yandex NV. The sale prices were between $60.31 and $73.83, with an estimated average price of $67.03.

Sold Out: EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM)

Quaero Capital S.A. sold out a holding in EPAM Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $329.66 and $400.27, with an estimated average price of $366.52.

Sold Out: GDS Holdings Ltd (GDS)

Quaero Capital S.A. sold out a holding in GDS Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $78.86 and $115.71, with an estimated average price of $99.93.

Sold Out: JD.com Inc (JD)

Quaero Capital S.A. sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $78.71 and $106.88, with an estimated average price of $91.81.

Sold Out: United Microelectronics Corp (UMC)

Quaero Capital S.A. sold out a holding in United Microelectronics Corp. The sale prices were between $8.01 and $10.78, with an estimated average price of $9.27.

Sold Out: American Tower Corp (AMT)

Quaero Capital S.A. sold out a holding in American Tower Corp. The sale prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76.



Here is the complete portfolio of Quaero Capital S.A.. Also check out:

1. Quaero Capital S.A.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Quaero Capital S.A.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Quaero Capital S.A.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Quaero Capital S.A. keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider