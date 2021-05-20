Quaero Capital S.A. Buys Futu Holdings, Yalla Group, Albemarle Corp, Sells Yandex NV, EPAM Systems Inc, Bilibili Inc

- New Purchases: FUTU, IMAB, QFIN, UNP, YSG, SE, CREE, ACTC, VIOT,
- Added Positions: YALA, ALB, AQN, NEE, ITRI, NOVA, CSX, BLDP, TMUS, HASI, RSG, AMRC, TPIC, ENPH, CCI, ARRY, CSIQ, KSU, RUN, EQIX, SEDG,
- Reduced Positions: BILI, PLUG, HHR, TSM, BEPC,
- Sold Out: YNDX, EPAM, GDS, JD, UMC, AMT, SBAC, DLR,
- Futu Holdings Ltd (FUTU) - 65,861 shares, 7.83% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) - 50,522 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.23%
- Plug Power Inc (PLUG) - 224,192 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.26%
- Bilibili Inc (BILI) - 66,807 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.38%
- TPI Composites Inc (TPIC) - 125,779 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.06%
Quaero Capital S.A. initiated holding in Futu Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $48.94 and $191, with an estimated average price of $124.1. The stock is now traded at around $127.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.83%. The holding were 65,861 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: I-MAB (IMAB)
Quaero Capital S.A. initiated holding in I-MAB. The purchase prices were between $44.38 and $63.97, with an estimated average price of $54.31. The stock is now traded at around $72.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 48,490 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: 360 DigiTech Inc (QFIN)
Quaero Capital S.A. initiated holding in 360 DigiTech Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.01 and $33.58, with an estimated average price of $22.36. The stock is now traded at around $26.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 79,960 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)
Quaero Capital S.A. initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.02. The stock is now traded at around $221.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 7,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Yatsen Holding Ltd (YSG)
Quaero Capital S.A. initiated holding in Yatsen Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $11.29 and $24.55, with an estimated average price of $18.26. The stock is now traded at around $9.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 116,975 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Sea Ltd (SE)
Quaero Capital S.A. initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $194.37 and $280, with an estimated average price of $232.98. The stock is now traded at around $246.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 6,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Yalla Group Ltd (YALA)
Quaero Capital S.A. added to a holding in Yalla Group Ltd by 150.04%. The purchase prices were between $14.38 and $40.62, with an estimated average price of $24.42. The stock is now traded at around $15.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 209,652 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Albemarle Corp (ALB)
Quaero Capital S.A. added to a holding in Albemarle Corp by 108.66%. The purchase prices were between $140.69 and $185.25, with an estimated average price of $160.56. The stock is now traded at around $157.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 31,360 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN)
Quaero Capital S.A. added to a holding in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp by 50.14%. The purchase prices were between $15.19 and $17.74, with an estimated average price of $16.52. The stock is now traded at around $15.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 319,493 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Itron Inc (ITRI)
Quaero Capital S.A. added to a holding in Itron Inc by 37.20%. The purchase prices were between $83.95 and $120.31, with an estimated average price of $98.96. The stock is now traded at around $90.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 33,691 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Sunnova Energy International Inc (NOVA)
Quaero Capital S.A. added to a holding in Sunnova Energy International Inc by 30.72%. The purchase prices were between $32.49 and $54.12, with an estimated average price of $44.49. The stock is now traded at around $29.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 56,805 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: CSX Corp (CSX)
Quaero Capital S.A. added to a holding in CSX Corp by 36.00%. The purchase prices were between $83.89 and $97.66, with an estimated average price of $91.55. The stock is now traded at around $98.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 20,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Yandex NV (YNDX)
Quaero Capital S.A. sold out a holding in Yandex NV. The sale prices were between $60.31 and $73.83, with an estimated average price of $67.03.Sold Out: EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM)
Quaero Capital S.A. sold out a holding in EPAM Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $329.66 and $400.27, with an estimated average price of $366.52.Sold Out: GDS Holdings Ltd (GDS)
Quaero Capital S.A. sold out a holding in GDS Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $78.86 and $115.71, with an estimated average price of $99.93.Sold Out: JD.com Inc (JD)
Quaero Capital S.A. sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $78.71 and $106.88, with an estimated average price of $91.81.Sold Out: United Microelectronics Corp (UMC)
Quaero Capital S.A. sold out a holding in United Microelectronics Corp. The sale prices were between $8.01 and $10.78, with an estimated average price of $9.27.Sold Out: American Tower Corp (AMT)
Quaero Capital S.A. sold out a holding in American Tower Corp. The sale prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76.
