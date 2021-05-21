Logo
Ortho Clinical Diagnostics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

RARITAN, N.J., May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ortho Clinical Diagnostics ( OCDX), one of the worlds largest pure-play in vitro diagnostics (IVD) companies, today announced that members of its management team are scheduled to present in two upcoming investor conferences:

  • UBS Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, May 24, 2021 at 11:00am ET
  • Goldman Sachs 42nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 1:30pm ET

Interested parties can access a live webcast and replay of each presentation on the Investors portion of the Companys website at https://ir.orthoclinicaldiagnostics.com/, under the Events section. Management will also be hosting individual meetings with investors at both of the conferences.

About Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics ( OCDX) is one of the worlds largest pure-play in vitro diagnostics (IVD) companies.

More than 800,000 patients across the world are impacted by Orthos tests each day. Because Every Test is a Life, Ortho provides hospitals, hospital networks, clinical laboratories and blood banks around the world with innovative technology and tools to ensure test results are fast, accurate, and reliable. Ortho's customized solutions enhance clinical outcomes, improve efficiency, overcome lab staffing challenges and reduce costs.

From launching the first product to determine Rh+ or Rh- blood type, developing the worlds first tests for the detection of antibodies against HIV and hepatitis C, introducing patented dry-slide technology and marketing the first U.S. Food and Drug Administration-authorized high-volume antibody and antigen tests for COVID-19, Ortho has been a pioneering leader in the IVD space for over 80 years.

The company is powered by Ortho Care, an award-winning, holistic service and support program that ensures best-in-class technical, field and remote service and inventory support to laboratories in more than 130 countries and territories around the globe.

For more information, visit Orthos website or social media channels: LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

Investors:

[email protected]

Media:

[email protected]

