MERGER ALERT – KSU, and AIV: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Mergers of these Companies

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2021 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that investigations have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Merger Announcement: April 21, 2021

Investigation Announcement: The investigation seeks to determine whether the proposed merger, which values KCS at $275 per share provides sufficient consideration for KCS shareholders, and whether KCS officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties in agreeing to sell the company to Canadian Pacific.

To learn more about the KSU investigation and your rights, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/mna2/kansas-city-southern-information-request-form

Apartment Investment and Management Company ( NYSE:AIV, Financial)

Investigation Announcement: February 9, 2021

Investigation Details: Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of Apartment Investment and Management Company concerning possible breaches of fiduciary duty.

To learn more about the AIV investigation and your rights, go to:

http://www.zlk.com/mna2/apartment-investment-and-management-company-information-request-form-2

