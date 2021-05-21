Redishred Capital Corp. ("Redishred") To Announce 1st Quarter Results at the Annual General Meeting With Follow up the Next Day on Investor Conference Call

MISSISSAUGA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2021 / Annual General Meeting ("AGM"): Redishred ( TSXV:KUT, Financial) plans to release its 1st quarter results on Wednesday, May 26th, 2021, with a Q1-2021 Presentation to follow the AGM.

The time and zoom coordinates are as follows:

Time of AGM: 1:00pm Eastern Standard Time

Zoom Coordinates:

Zoom Meeting:https://zoom.us/j/98818201348?pwd=YVJrTFRiaG9YaDFYY1l2THJtSzhwZz09

Meeting ID: 988 1820 1348, Password: 6505A

Dial by your location: +1 647 558 0588 (Canada), +1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose), +1 346 248 7799 US (Houston), +1 929 205 6099 US (New York), +1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)

Investor and Analyst Call:

The Company is also pleased to announce the details of its Investor Conference Call as follows:

Date: Thursday, May 27th, 2021

Time: 8:15am Eastern Standard Time

Call In Number: 1-800-319-4610

The purpose of the call is to review the Company's 1st quarter financial performance. Time has been allotted for a question-and-answer session.

Mr. Hasham and Mrs. Pawluk look forward to updating the shareholders and the investment community on the Company's results.

Financial Statements

Redishred's March 31, 2021 Financial Statements, Notes and Management's Discussion and Analysis will be available at www.sedar.com and www.redishred.com.

Services

Redishred Capital Corp. is the owner of the PROSHRED trademarks and intellectual property in the United States. PROSHRED shreds and recycles confidential documents and proprietary materials for thousands of customers in the United States in all industry sectors. PROSHRED is a pioneer in the mobile document destruction and recycling industry and has the ISO 9001:2015 certification. It is PROSHRED's vision to be the system of choice' and provide shredding and recycling services on a global basis. Redishred Capital Corp. grants PROSHRED franchise businesses in the United States and by way of license arrangement in the Middle East. Redishred Capital Corp. also operates thirteen corporate shredding businesses directly. The Company's plan is to grow its business by way of both franchising and the acquisition and operation of document destruction businesses that generate stable and recurring cash flow through a scheduled client base, continuous paper recycling and concurrent unscheduled shredding service.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Redishred Capital Corp. ( TSXV:KUT, Financial)

Jeffrey Hasham, MBA, CPA, CA

Chief Executive Officer

[email protected]

www.redishred.com

Phone: (416) 849-3469

Fax: (905) 812-9448

or,

Redishred Capital Corp. ( TSXV:KUT, Financial)

Kasia Pawluk, CPA, CA

Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]

www.redishred.com

Phone: (416) 204-0076

Fax: (905) 812-9448

