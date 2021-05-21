Logo
Eos Energy to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

EDISON, N.J., May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. ( EOSE) ("Eos"), a leading provider of safe, scalable, efficient, and sustainable zinc-based energy storage systems, today announced Joe Mastrangelo, Chief Executive Officer, and Sagar Kurada, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the following investor conferences:

  • The Bank of America Securities Clean Energy Conference on May 27-28, 2021. The presentation will commence at approximately 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on May 27, 2021.

  • The Cowen Sustainability & Energy Transition Summit on Wednesday, June 9, 2021. The presentation will commence at approximately 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

  • The Tudor Pickering Holt Hotter N' Hell Conference on Thursday, June 10, 2021.

A live webcast and replay of the presentations will be available through Eos's Investor Relations website at https://investors.eose.com. Management will also be available for one-on-one and small group meetings with investors.

About Eos
Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. is accelerating the shift to clean energy with positively ingenious solutions that transform how the world stores power. Our breakthrough Znyth aqueous zinc battery was designed to overcome the limitations of conventional lithium-ion technology. Safe, scalable, efficient, sustainableand manufactured in the U.Sit's the core of our innovative systems that today provide utility, industrial, commercial, and residential customers with a proven, reliable energy storage alternative for 3- to 12-hour applications. Eos was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey. For more information about Eos ( EOSE), visit eose.com.

Source: Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc.

Contacts

Investors
Ed Yuen
[email protected]
Media
James McCusker
[email protected]
