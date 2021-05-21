Logo
NetEase Unveils Game Pipeline at Seventh Annual Product Launch Event

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HANGZHOU, China, May 20, 2021

HANGZHOU, China, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES and HKEX: 9999, "NetEase" or the "Company"), one of China's leading internet and online game services providers, celebrated its diversified portfolio of PC and mobile games and announced new games and content updates for over 60 products at its Seventh Annual Product Launch event on Thursday, May 20, 2021.

NetEase remains fully committed to providing the utmost entertainment experience for its users and actively enhancing its brand recognition with the goal of becoming a world-leading game developer and publisher.

Some highlights from the event include:

  • For the first time, NetEase launched separate events in English and Japanese, featuring 19 games that are popular among, or widely anticipated by, global gamers.
  • The Company disclosed more thrilling layouts and plans for its mobile games under strategic collaborations with world-class IP owners, including highly anticipated titles such as Harry Potter: Magic Awakened, Frostpunk: Rise of City, and a mobile game based on the IP of Cells at Work!.
  • NetEase's self-developed IP universe keeps bringing users innovative new content across various formats. More details were disclosed for new titles such as the mobile version of Justice and spin-off games of Onmyoji, including HyakKinder. The Company also introduced new expansion packs, tournaments and other forms of collaboration for its legacy game franchises Fantasy Westward Journey and Westward Journey, further strengthening the vitality and longevity of some of its longest running series.
  • NetEase revealed additional information about exciting upcoming titles in the pipeline including Badlanders (a survival shooting game), Dream Chaser: The Showbiz (an idol simulation game), HANA (a puzzle game), Infinite Lagrange (a simulation game), Project: ATLAS (a role-playing game), and Racing Master (a racing game).

About NetEase, Inc.

As a leading internet technology company based in China, NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES and HKEX: 9999, "NetEase") is dedicated to providing premium online services centered around innovative and diverse content, community, communication and commerce. NetEase develops and operates some of China's most popular mobile and PC games. In more recent years, NetEase has expanded into international markets including Japan and North America. In addition to its self-developed game content, NetEase partners with other leading game developers, such as Blizzard Entertainment and Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary), to operate globally renowned games in China. NetEase's other innovative service offerings include the intelligent learning services of its majority-controlled subsidiary, Youdao (NYSE: DAO); music streaming through its leading NetEase Cloud Music business; and its private label e-commerce platform, Yanxuan. For more information, please visit: http://ir.netease.com/.

About NetEase Games

NetEase Games is the online games division of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES and HKEX: 9999), developing and operating some of the most popular mobile and PC games in markets including China and Japan. As one of the world's largest incubators of quality online game content, NetEase Games is dedicated to supporting the growth of innovative studios around the globe and growing an international presence along the way. To complement its self-developed games and world-class R&D capabilities, NetEase Games also partners with other industry leaders including Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers to operate some of the most popular international online games in China. For more information, please visit neteasegames.com.

Contacts for NetEase

Investor Enquiries:
Margaret Shi
NetEase, Inc.
[email protected]
Tel: (+86) 571-8985-3378
Twitter: https://twitter.com/NetEase_Global

Media Enquiries:
Li Ruohan
NetEase, Inc.
[email protected]
Tel: (+86) 571-8985-2668
Twitter: https://twitter.com/NetEase_Global

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/netease-unveils-game-pipeline-at-seventh-annual-product-launch-event-301296134.html

SOURCE NetEase, Inc.

