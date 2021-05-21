Snap Inc (SNAP) CFO Derek Andersen Sold $708,775 of Shares

CFO of Snap Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Derek Andersen (insider trades) sold 13,406 shares of SNAP on 05/17/2021 at an average price of $52.87 a share. The total sale was $708,775.
