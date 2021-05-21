Applovin Corp (APP) CEO & Chairperson Arash Adam Foroughi Bought $6.2 million of Shares

CEO & Chairperson of Applovin Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Arash Adam Foroughi (insider trades) bought 100,000 shares of APP on 05/18/2021 at an average price of $61.72 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $6.2 million.
