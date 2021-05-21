Cypress Growth Fund Iii Lp Buys Splunk Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, DocuSign Inc

New Purchases: CRWD, DOCU,

Investment company Cypress Growth Fund Iii Lp Current Portfolio ) buys Splunk Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, DocuSign Inc, Teladoc Health Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cypress Growth Fund Iii Lp. As of 2021Q1, Cypress Growth Fund Iii Lp owns 35 stocks with a total value of $116 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 20,000 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio. Five9 Inc (FIVN) - 40,000 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.09% Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) - 39,000 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.5% RingCentral Inc (RNG) - 19,000 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.52% KLA Corp (KLAC) - 16,000 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.11%

Cypress Growth Fund Iii Lp initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $173.85 and $242.42, with an estimated average price of $212.06. The stock is now traded at around $204.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cypress Growth Fund Iii Lp initiated holding in DocuSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $192.84 and $265.16, with an estimated average price of $232.4. The stock is now traded at around $195.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cypress Growth Fund Iii Lp added to a holding in Splunk Inc by 150.00%. The purchase prices were between $131.03 and $175.09, with an estimated average price of $156.24. The stock is now traded at around $116.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cypress Growth Fund Iii Lp added to a holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $171.3 and $294.54, with an estimated average price of $232.94. The stock is now traded at around $141.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.