Merk Investments LLC Buys Orla Mining, SSR Mining Inc, Anglogold Ashanti, Sells Maverix Metals Inc, Agnico Eagle Mines, SilverCrest Metals Inc

- New Purchases: ORLA, ITRG,
- Added Positions: SSRM, AU, USAS, GFI, GOLD, BTG, KOR, KOR, ASHR, EWY, MCHI,
- Reduced Positions: AEM, SBSW,
- Sold Out: MMX, SILV,
These are the top 5 holdings of Merk Investments LLC
- Orla Mining Ltd (ORLA) - 16,400,000 shares, 21.18% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (AU) - 1,600,000 shares, 12.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 78.09%
- SSR Mining Inc (SSRM) - 2,300,000 shares, 11.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 100.00%
- Gold Fields Ltd (GFI) - 3,000,000 shares, 9.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 76.47%
- Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD) - 1,400,000 shares, 9.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 75.00%
Merk Investments LLC initiated holding in Orla Mining Ltd. The purchase prices were between $3.23 and $5.64, with an estimated average price of $4.19. The stock is now traded at around $4.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 21.18%. The holding were 16,400,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Integra Resources Corp (ITRG)
Merk Investments LLC initiated holding in Integra Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $2.71 and $3.95, with an estimated average price of $3.33. The stock is now traded at around $3.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 240,001 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SSR Mining Inc (SSRM)
Merk Investments LLC added to a holding in SSR Mining Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $13.8 and $21.5, with an estimated average price of $16.35. The stock is now traded at around $18.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.71%. The holding were 2,300,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (AU)
Merk Investments LLC added to a holding in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd by 78.09%. The purchase prices were between $19.86 and $25.49, with an estimated average price of $22.46. The stock is now traded at around $25.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.35%. The holding were 1,600,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Americas Gold And Silver Corp (USAS)
Merk Investments LLC added to a holding in Americas Gold And Silver Corp by 148.97%. The purchase prices were between $2.1 and $3.4, with an estimated average price of $2.65. The stock is now traded at around $1.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.33%. The holding were 9,202,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Gold Fields Ltd (GFI)
Merk Investments LLC added to a holding in Gold Fields Ltd by 76.47%. The purchase prices were between $8.16 and $10.52, with an estimated average price of $9.31. The stock is now traded at around $12.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.28%. The holding were 3,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)
Merk Investments LLC added to a holding in Barrick Gold Corp by 75.00%. The purchase prices were between $18.67 and $24.77, with an estimated average price of $21.56. The stock is now traded at around $24.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.13%. The holding were 1,400,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: B2Gold Corp (BTG)
Merk Investments LLC added to a holding in B2Gold Corp by 77.78%. The purchase prices were between $4.22 and $6.02, with an estimated average price of $4.88. The stock is now traded at around $5.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 4,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Maverix Metals Inc (MMX)
Merk Investments LLC sold out a holding in Maverix Metals Inc. The sale prices were between $4.68 and $6.09, with an estimated average price of $5.31.Sold Out: SilverCrest Metals Inc (SILV)
Merk Investments LLC sold out a holding in SilverCrest Metals Inc. The sale prices were between $7.27 and $12.35, with an estimated average price of $9.16.Reduced: Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM)
Merk Investments LLC reduced to a holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd by 24.24%. The sale prices were between $55.36 and $76.39, with an estimated average price of $64.7. The stock is now traded at around $73.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.19%. Merk Investments LLC still held 250,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Sibanye Stillwater Ltd (SBSW)
Merk Investments LLC reduced to a holding in Sibanye Stillwater Ltd by 33.33%. The sale prices were between $14.3 and $20.04, with an estimated average price of $17.59. The stock is now traded at around $18.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.82%. Merk Investments LLC still held 546,086 shares as of 2021-03-31.
