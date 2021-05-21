Logo
Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Apple Inc, Darling Ingredients Inc, Sells JPMorgan Chase. FR SP ETN REDEEM 24/05/2024 U, Colgate-Palmolive Co, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 21, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Bridgewater Advisors Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Apple Inc, Darling Ingredients Inc, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, VANGUARD BD IDX FD, sells JPMorgan Chase. FR SP ETN REDEEM 24/05/2024 U, Colgate-Palmolive Co, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, Helmerich & Payne Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bridgewater Advisors Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. owns 149 stocks with a total value of $189 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Bridgewater Advisors Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bridgewater+advisors+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Bridgewater Advisors Inc.
  1. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 392,811 shares, 10.51% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 57,130 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.83%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 76,110 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 141.53%
  4. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 31,459 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.36%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,091 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 61.39%
New Purchase: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.51%. The holding were 392,811 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. initiated holding in Darling Ingredients Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.93 and $79.21, with an estimated average price of $68.74. The stock is now traded at around $65.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 51,670 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BND)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. initiated holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD. The purchase prices were between $84.04 and $87.46, with an estimated average price of $85.79. The stock is now traded at around $85.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 36,005 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2356.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 1,309 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $72.39 and $76.92, with an estimated average price of $75.3. The stock is now traded at around $79.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 33,120 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PerkinElmer Inc (PKI)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. initiated holding in PerkinElmer Inc. The purchase prices were between $120.35 and $160.53, with an estimated average price of $138.72. The stock is now traded at around $147.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 17,466 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 141.53%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $127.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.89%. The holding were 76,110 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 41.83%. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $215.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 57,130 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 394.80%. The purchase prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.02. The stock is now traded at around $221.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 10,183 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 115.33%. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $40.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 65,724 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 37.04%. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $286.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 11,628 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 63.42%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $415.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 5,205 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: JPMorgan Chase & Co. FR SP ETN REDEEM 24/05/2024 U (AMJ)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. FR SP ETN REDEEM 24/05/2024 U. The sale prices were between $13.51 and $17.53, with an estimated average price of $15.7.

Sold Out: Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF. The sale prices were between $60.36 and $76.31, with an estimated average price of $68.95.

Sold Out: Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in Helmerich & Payne Inc. The sale prices were between $23.14 and $33.19, with an estimated average price of $27.63.

Sold Out: Yum Brands Inc (YUM)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in Yum Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $101.49 and $111.02, with an estimated average price of $105.84.

Sold Out: Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $17.45 and $31.23, with an estimated average price of $25.02.

Sold Out: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The sale prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18.

Reduced: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. reduced to a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co by 92.83%. The sale prices were between $74.44 and $84.52, with an estimated average price of $78.38. The stock is now traded at around $84.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -5.83%. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. still held 7,611 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (RPG)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. reduced to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 93.54%. The sale prices were between $151.58 and $175.94, with an estimated average price of $165.38. The stock is now traded at around $167.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.31%. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. still held 4,434 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. reduced to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 90.44%. The sale prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06. The stock is now traded at around $175.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.41%. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. still held 2,297 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. reduced to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 61.39%. The sale prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2306.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.68%. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. still held 2,091 shares as of 2021-03-31.



