Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Apple Inc, Darling Ingredients Inc, Sells JPMorgan Chase. FR SP ETN REDEEM 24/05/2024 U, Colgate-Palmolive Co, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF

New Purchases: JPST, DAR, BND, GOOG, EFA, PKI, ATVI, AMZN, QRVO, AME, JBHT, SYNA, AVTR, FB, ATUS, TXN, FMC, DGX, DIS, CMI, MTH, BMY, CAH, CERN, HPQ, FBC, CRSR, DHR, EWD, MRK, EDEN, XBI, EWL, HD, AXP, UNH, MCD, CMCSA, ENX, VTN, ABT, NAN, IVV, MA, VXUS, DD, VOO, MFM, ADBE, TMO, SCHA, VOT, XLK, BR, DOW, SCHC, IWR, NFLX, SHW, MMC, VEA, MYN, CSX, CSCO, PWR, ACIM, VHT, JKHY, SCHE, MTCH, DMO, EFX, V, SCHB, BAC, C, GLW, IWD, SCHH, VONV, SBUX, CXH, IESC, VGK, CME, DENN, ORLY, SYK, FBHS, GHY, ROKU, IWF, VMBS, BSX, MET, NOC, IAC, XLV, DIA, VGT, NEE, IWB, NBO, BSGM,

AAPL, VTI, UNP, PFE, BRK.B, SPY, KYN, NRK, MMM, PEP, VO, VWO, VB, PG, RTX, Reduced Positions: CL, RPG, GLD, GOOGL, CAT, MSFT, IBM, COO, XOM, JPM, GE, EEM, JNJ, CVX, VCSH, VIG, TGT, SCHF, DLTR, KMB, QQQ, VZ, ORCL, COF, GL, BA, WMT, USB, T,

CL, RPG, GLD, GOOGL, CAT, MSFT, IBM, COO, XOM, JPM, GE, EEM, JNJ, CVX, VCSH, VIG, TGT, SCHF, DLTR, KMB, QQQ, VZ, ORCL, COF, GL, BA, WMT, USB, T, Sold Out: AMJ, RPV, HP, YUM, OXY, COST, BRK.A, GM, TRMB, JCI, IAU, CAG, GWX, PM, WFC, TD, CM, TPZ, NVS, VBK, VBR, DEO, NVO, DXCM, EPD, SRC, NEA, PMM, MMU, PMO, GRPN, ZNGA, UMC,

New York, NY, based Investment company Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Apple Inc, Darling Ingredients Inc, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, VANGUARD BD IDX FD, sells JPMorgan Chase. FR SP ETN REDEEM 24/05/2024 U, Colgate-Palmolive Co, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, Helmerich & Payne Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bridgewater Advisors Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. owns 149 stocks with a total value of $189 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 392,811 shares, 10.51% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 57,130 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.83% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 76,110 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 141.53% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 31,459 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.36% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,091 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 61.39%

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.51%. The holding were 392,811 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. initiated holding in Darling Ingredients Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.93 and $79.21, with an estimated average price of $68.74. The stock is now traded at around $65.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 51,670 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. initiated holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD. The purchase prices were between $84.04 and $87.46, with an estimated average price of $85.79. The stock is now traded at around $85.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 36,005 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2356.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 1,309 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $72.39 and $76.92, with an estimated average price of $75.3. The stock is now traded at around $79.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 33,120 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. initiated holding in PerkinElmer Inc. The purchase prices were between $120.35 and $160.53, with an estimated average price of $138.72. The stock is now traded at around $147.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 17,466 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 141.53%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $127.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.89%. The holding were 76,110 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 41.83%. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $215.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 57,130 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 394.80%. The purchase prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.02. The stock is now traded at around $221.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 10,183 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 115.33%. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $40.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 65,724 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 37.04%. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $286.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 11,628 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 63.42%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $415.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 5,205 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. FR SP ETN REDEEM 24/05/2024 U. The sale prices were between $13.51 and $17.53, with an estimated average price of $15.7.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF. The sale prices were between $60.36 and $76.31, with an estimated average price of $68.95.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in Helmerich & Payne Inc. The sale prices were between $23.14 and $33.19, with an estimated average price of $27.63.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in Yum Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $101.49 and $111.02, with an estimated average price of $105.84.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $17.45 and $31.23, with an estimated average price of $25.02.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The sale prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. reduced to a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co by 92.83%. The sale prices were between $74.44 and $84.52, with an estimated average price of $78.38. The stock is now traded at around $84.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -5.83%. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. still held 7,611 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. reduced to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 93.54%. The sale prices were between $151.58 and $175.94, with an estimated average price of $165.38. The stock is now traded at around $167.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.31%. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. still held 4,434 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. reduced to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 90.44%. The sale prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06. The stock is now traded at around $175.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.41%. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. still held 2,297 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. reduced to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 61.39%. The sale prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2306.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.68%. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. still held 2,091 shares as of 2021-03-31.