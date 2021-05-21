Nitorum Capital, L.P. Buys Paysafe, Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp, Cerner Corp, Sells CoreLogic Inc, eBay Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Nitorum Capital, L.P. Buys Paysafe, Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp, Cerner Corp, Sells CoreLogic Inc, eBay Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 21, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Nitorum Capital, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Paysafe, Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp, Cerner Corp, MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc, MSD Acquisition Corp, sells CoreLogic Inc, eBay Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Martin Marietta Materials Inc, Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nitorum Capital, L.P.. As of 2021Q1, Nitorum Capital, L.P. owns 38 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Nitorum Capital, L.P.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nitorum+capital%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Nitorum Capital, L.P.
  1. Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) - 872,395 shares, 9.80% of the total portfolio.
  2. eBay Inc (EBAY) - 2,401,367 shares, 7.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 41.99%
  3. Primo Water Corp (PRMW) - 8,599,015 shares, 6.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.46%
  4. Cannae Holdings Inc (CNNE) - 3,238,054 shares, 6.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.06%
  5. FTI Consulting Inc (FCN) - 615,236 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.51%
New Purchase: Paysafe Ltd (PSFE)

Nitorum Capital, L.P. initiated holding in Paysafe Ltd. The purchase prices were between $13.5 and $13.5, with an estimated average price of $13.5. The stock is now traded at around $12.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.34%. The holding were 5,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp (WPF)

Nitorum Capital, L.P. initiated holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.96 and $12.88, with an estimated average price of $10.83. The stock is now traded at around $10.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 3,760,344 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cerner Corp (CERN)

Nitorum Capital, L.P. initiated holding in Cerner Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.22 and $83.3, with an estimated average price of $75.13. The stock is now traded at around $78.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 523,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (MSM)

Nitorum Capital, L.P. initiated holding in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.57 and $91.32, with an estimated average price of $85.19. The stock is now traded at around $93.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 364,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: MSD Acquisition Corp (MSDAU)

Nitorum Capital, L.P. initiated holding in MSD Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $10.05. The stock is now traded at around $10.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 3,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Austerlitz Acquisition Corp II (ASZ.U)

Nitorum Capital, L.P. initiated holding in Austerlitz Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.96 and $10.27, with an estimated average price of $10.13. The stock is now traded at around $10.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 2,541,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II (BFT.U)

Nitorum Capital, L.P. sold out a holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $15.15 and $21.5, with an estimated average price of $17.77.

Sold Out: Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK)

Nitorum Capital, L.P. sold out a holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The sale prices were between $241.05 and $273.55, with an estimated average price of $254.91.

Sold Out: Gartner Inc (IT)

Nitorum Capital, L.P. sold out a holding in Gartner Inc. The sale prices were between $151.58 and $187.41, with an estimated average price of $174.01.

Sold Out: Copart Inc (CPRT)

Nitorum Capital, L.P. sold out a holding in Copart Inc. The sale prices were between $103.99 and $122.18, with an estimated average price of $112.86.

Sold Out: Haemonetics Corp (HAE)

Nitorum Capital, L.P. sold out a holding in Haemonetics Corp. The sale prices were between $111.01 and $139.48, with an estimated average price of $123.92.

Sold Out: Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp (WPF.U)

Nitorum Capital, L.P. sold out a holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.26 and $13.78, with an estimated average price of $11.56.



Here is the complete portfolio of Nitorum Capital, L.P.. Also check out:

1. Nitorum Capital, L.P.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Nitorum Capital, L.P.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Nitorum Capital, L.P.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Nitorum Capital, L.P. keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider