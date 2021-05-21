Nitorum Capital, L.P. Buys Paysafe, Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp, Cerner Corp, Sells CoreLogic Inc, eBay Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc

Investment company Nitorum Capital, L.P. Current Portfolio ) buys Paysafe, Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp, Cerner Corp, MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc, MSD Acquisition Corp, sells CoreLogic Inc, eBay Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Martin Marietta Materials Inc, Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nitorum Capital, L.P.. As of 2021Q1, Nitorum Capital, L.P. owns 38 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Nitorum Capital, L.P.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nitorum+capital%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) - 872,395 shares, 9.80% of the total portfolio. eBay Inc (EBAY) - 2,401,367 shares, 7.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 41.99% Primo Water Corp (PRMW) - 8,599,015 shares, 6.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.46% Cannae Holdings Inc (CNNE) - 3,238,054 shares, 6.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.06% FTI Consulting Inc (FCN) - 615,236 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.51%

Nitorum Capital, L.P. initiated holding in Paysafe Ltd. The purchase prices were between $13.5 and $13.5, with an estimated average price of $13.5. The stock is now traded at around $12.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.34%. The holding were 5,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nitorum Capital, L.P. initiated holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.96 and $12.88, with an estimated average price of $10.83. The stock is now traded at around $10.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 3,760,344 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nitorum Capital, L.P. initiated holding in Cerner Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.22 and $83.3, with an estimated average price of $75.13. The stock is now traded at around $78.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 523,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nitorum Capital, L.P. initiated holding in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.57 and $91.32, with an estimated average price of $85.19. The stock is now traded at around $93.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 364,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nitorum Capital, L.P. initiated holding in MSD Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $10.05. The stock is now traded at around $10.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 3,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nitorum Capital, L.P. initiated holding in Austerlitz Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.96 and $10.27, with an estimated average price of $10.13. The stock is now traded at around $10.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 2,541,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nitorum Capital, L.P. sold out a holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $15.15 and $21.5, with an estimated average price of $17.77.

Nitorum Capital, L.P. sold out a holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The sale prices were between $241.05 and $273.55, with an estimated average price of $254.91.

Nitorum Capital, L.P. sold out a holding in Gartner Inc. The sale prices were between $151.58 and $187.41, with an estimated average price of $174.01.

Nitorum Capital, L.P. sold out a holding in Copart Inc. The sale prices were between $103.99 and $122.18, with an estimated average price of $112.86.

Nitorum Capital, L.P. sold out a holding in Haemonetics Corp. The sale prices were between $111.01 and $139.48, with an estimated average price of $123.92.

Nitorum Capital, L.P. sold out a holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.26 and $13.78, with an estimated average price of $11.56.