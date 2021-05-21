Nitorum Capital, L.P. Buys Paysafe, Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp, Cerner Corp, Sells CoreLogic Inc, eBay Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: PSFE, WPF, CERN, MSM, MSDAU, ASZ.U, AUS.U, CIT, TREB,
- Added Positions: FISV, DNB,
- Reduced Positions: CLGX, EBAY, PYPL, MLM, ICUI, PRMW, FCN, DELL, GNTX, SEE, NCR, ELY, CNNE, VMI, FIS, EA, QSR, MA, WBS,
- Sold Out: BFT.U, ROK, IT, CPRT, HAE, WPF.U,
For the details of Nitorum Capital, L.P.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nitorum+capital%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Nitorum Capital, L.P.
- Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) - 872,395 shares, 9.80% of the total portfolio.
- eBay Inc (EBAY) - 2,401,367 shares, 7.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 41.99%
- Primo Water Corp (PRMW) - 8,599,015 shares, 6.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.46%
- Cannae Holdings Inc (CNNE) - 3,238,054 shares, 6.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.06%
- FTI Consulting Inc (FCN) - 615,236 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.51%
Nitorum Capital, L.P. initiated holding in Paysafe Ltd. The purchase prices were between $13.5 and $13.5, with an estimated average price of $13.5. The stock is now traded at around $12.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.34%. The holding were 5,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp (WPF)
Nitorum Capital, L.P. initiated holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.96 and $12.88, with an estimated average price of $10.83. The stock is now traded at around $10.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 3,760,344 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Cerner Corp (CERN)
Nitorum Capital, L.P. initiated holding in Cerner Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.22 and $83.3, with an estimated average price of $75.13. The stock is now traded at around $78.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 523,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (MSM)
Nitorum Capital, L.P. initiated holding in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.57 and $91.32, with an estimated average price of $85.19. The stock is now traded at around $93.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 364,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: MSD Acquisition Corp (MSDAU)
Nitorum Capital, L.P. initiated holding in MSD Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $10.05. The stock is now traded at around $10.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 3,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Austerlitz Acquisition Corp II (ASZ.U)
Nitorum Capital, L.P. initiated holding in Austerlitz Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.96 and $10.27, with an estimated average price of $10.13. The stock is now traded at around $10.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 2,541,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II (BFT.U)
Nitorum Capital, L.P. sold out a holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $15.15 and $21.5, with an estimated average price of $17.77.Sold Out: Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK)
Nitorum Capital, L.P. sold out a holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The sale prices were between $241.05 and $273.55, with an estimated average price of $254.91.Sold Out: Gartner Inc (IT)
Nitorum Capital, L.P. sold out a holding in Gartner Inc. The sale prices were between $151.58 and $187.41, with an estimated average price of $174.01.Sold Out: Copart Inc (CPRT)
Nitorum Capital, L.P. sold out a holding in Copart Inc. The sale prices were between $103.99 and $122.18, with an estimated average price of $112.86.Sold Out: Haemonetics Corp (HAE)
Nitorum Capital, L.P. sold out a holding in Haemonetics Corp. The sale prices were between $111.01 and $139.48, with an estimated average price of $123.92.Sold Out: Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp (WPF.U)
Nitorum Capital, L.P. sold out a holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.26 and $13.78, with an estimated average price of $11.56.
Here is the complete portfolio of Nitorum Capital, L.P.. Also check out:
1. Nitorum Capital, L.P.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Nitorum Capital, L.P.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Nitorum Capital, L.P.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Nitorum Capital, L.P. keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment