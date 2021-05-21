Logo
Trinity Wealth Management, LLC Buys iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 21, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Trinity Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, sells Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Trinity Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Trinity Wealth Management, LLC owns 24 stocks with a total value of $109 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Trinity Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/trinity+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Trinity Wealth Management, LLC
  1. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 820,164 shares, 22.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.39%
  2. BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 94,239 shares, 10.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.53%
  3. iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (SIZE) - 94,809 shares, 10.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.65%
  4. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 34,057 shares, 9.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.51%
  5. BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund (IAGG) - 196,096 shares, 9.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.89%
New Purchase: iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (JKH)

Trinity Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $358.28 and $417.71, with an estimated average price of $388.51. The stock is now traded at around $374.168800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 1,326 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (JKK)

Trinity Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $290.05 and $348.9, with an estimated average price of $320.04. The stock is now traded at around $307.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 1,570 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Trinity Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $215.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 1,786 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM)

Trinity Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.41 and $47.37, with an estimated average price of $44.7. The stock is now traded at around $44.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 6,413 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS)

Trinity Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 51.09%. The purchase prices were between $67.31 and $72.38, with an estimated average price of $70.14. The stock is now traded at around $73.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 107,221 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW)

Trinity Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 72.31%. The purchase prices were between $33.6 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $35.06. The stock is now traded at around $37.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 32,656 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM)

Trinity Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 38.60%. The purchase prices were between $35.34 and $44.64, with an estimated average price of $40.66. The stock is now traded at around $42.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 22,169 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV)

Trinity Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 20.13%. The purchase prices were between $53.77 and $58.66, with an estimated average price of $56.03. The stock is now traded at around $61.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 25,406 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)

Trinity Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $61.46 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $61.53.



Here is the complete portfolio of Trinity Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Trinity Wealth Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Trinity Wealth Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Trinity Wealth Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Trinity Wealth Management, LLC keeps buying
