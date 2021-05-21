Trinity Wealth Management, LLC Buys iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF

- New Purchases: JKH, JKK, VTI, SPEM,
- Added Positions: IXUS, USMV, QUAL, MTUM, SIZE, QQQ, SPDW, SPLG, SPAB, SPSM, SPLV, SPTM, MSFT,
- Reduced Positions: IVV,
- Sold Out: VGSH,
- SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 820,164 shares, 22.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.39%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 94,239 shares, 10.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.53%
- iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (SIZE) - 94,809 shares, 10.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.65%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 34,057 shares, 9.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.51%
- BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund (IAGG) - 196,096 shares, 9.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.89%
Trinity Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $358.28 and $417.71, with an estimated average price of $388.51. The stock is now traded at around $374.168800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 1,326 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (JKK)
Trinity Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $290.05 and $348.9, with an estimated average price of $320.04. The stock is now traded at around $307.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 1,570 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Trinity Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $215.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 1,786 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM)
Trinity Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.41 and $47.37, with an estimated average price of $44.7. The stock is now traded at around $44.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 6,413 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS)
Trinity Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 51.09%. The purchase prices were between $67.31 and $72.38, with an estimated average price of $70.14. The stock is now traded at around $73.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 107,221 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW)
Trinity Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 72.31%. The purchase prices were between $33.6 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $35.06. The stock is now traded at around $37.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 32,656 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM)
Trinity Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 38.60%. The purchase prices were between $35.34 and $44.64, with an estimated average price of $40.66. The stock is now traded at around $42.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 22,169 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV)
Trinity Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 20.13%. The purchase prices were between $53.77 and $58.66, with an estimated average price of $56.03. The stock is now traded at around $61.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 25,406 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)
Trinity Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $61.46 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $61.53.
