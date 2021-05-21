Logo
tru Independence LLC Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Sells Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund, iShares TIPS Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 21, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company tru Independence LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Bank of America Corp, sells Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, tru Independence LLC. As of 2021Q1, tru Independence LLC owns 278 stocks with a total value of $521 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of tru Independence LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tru+independence+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of tru Independence LLC
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 49,030 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3233.11%
  2. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 193,383 shares, 1.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.61%
  3. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 62,536 shares, 1.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.79%
  4. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 80,369 shares, 1.76% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 223,385 shares, 1.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 735.05%
New Purchase: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

tru Independence LLC initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.08 and $117.3, with an estimated average price of $115.27. The stock is now traded at around $114.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 80,369 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

tru Independence LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46. The stock is now traded at around $75.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 119,019 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB)

tru Independence LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.77 and $97.61, with an estimated average price of $94.59. The stock is now traded at around $100.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 82,213 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

tru Independence LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.91 and $82.54, with an estimated average price of $82.3. The stock is now traded at around $82.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 76,044 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Berry Global Group Inc (BERY)

tru Independence LLC initiated holding in Berry Global Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.19 and $62.41, with an estimated average price of $56.56. The stock is now traded at around $69.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 100,720 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Allstate Corp (ALL)

tru Independence LLC initiated holding in Allstate Corp. The purchase prices were between $103.21 and $117.27, with an estimated average price of $110.1. The stock is now traded at around $136.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 48,880 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

tru Independence LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3233.11%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $416.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.64%. The holding were 49,030 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

tru Independence LLC added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 735.05%. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $41.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 223,385 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Boeing Co (BA)

tru Independence LLC added to a holding in Boeing Co by 1110.76%. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $227.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 31,274 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

tru Independence LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 871.79%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $65.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 116,615 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: AT&T Inc (T)

tru Independence LLC added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 1500.91%. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $29.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 172,354 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

tru Independence LLC added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 1925.42%. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $45.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 122,072 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (DSI)

tru Independence LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund. The sale prices were between $70.4 and $76.36, with an estimated average price of $73.85.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF (ESGE)

tru Independence LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF. The sale prices were between $41.83 and $47.19, with an estimated average price of $44.47.

Sold Out: Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP REDEEM 24/06/2038 USD 50 (NIB)

tru Independence LLC sold out a holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP REDEEM 24/06/2038 USD 50. The sale prices were between $29.23 and $33.41, with an estimated average price of $31.1.

Sold Out: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

tru Independence LLC sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2.

Sold Out: Abrasilver Resource Corp (ABBRF)

tru Independence LLC sold out a holding in Abrasilver Resource Corp. The sale prices were between $0.29 and $0.5, with an estimated average price of $0.37.

Sold Out: Aurcana Silver Corp (UHY0)

tru Independence LLC sold out a holding in Aurcana Silver Corp. The sale prices were between $0.47 and $0.81, with an estimated average price of $0.59.



Here is the complete portfolio of tru Independence LLC. Also check out:

1. tru Independence LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. tru Independence LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. tru Independence LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that tru Independence LLC keeps buying
insider

insider