Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Microsoft Corp, Merck Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF

- New Purchases: FALN, RSVA, DCRNU, AJG, DIA, ARKK, UWMC, BTT, DKNG, EWU, FDN, IFF, THBR, ICLN, IDEV, GOLD, KWEB, IIPR, TBT, SNDL, SE, FVRR, TRTN, NPA, LMND, NEXA, CCIV, VYMI, FRX, PSFE, CNYA, DEM, DLS, DOL, FNDC, GMF, GVI, HDV, IDV, REGL, SMDV, DDD, ORAN, NUS, NEWT, TAP, MRO, INTU, ILMN, IIVI, GBX, NUAN, FNF, XRAY, VIAC, BIDU, BP, ACLS, AGX, AMSWA, NOG, CNDT, TWLO, VEEV, CDW, GWPH, SII, AT, VRSK, AM, XRX, USLM, SONY, SWKS, RGEN, RF, PETS, OGE,
- Added Positions: SCHZ, BND, SPTM, BSV, VCSH, IEFA, ISTB, USRT, IEMG, SCHC, AMZN, VMBS, HIW, VO, IBM, BABA, SCHO, VONE, VTV, VOO, XOM, UAL, IVV, LQD, VIG, EMN, LMT, VZ, CGC, BNDX, EEM, SCHM, VOE, VUG, VV, ATVI, NSP, APD, AXP, AMT, BCE, BMRN, COG, ELY, CCJ, CSWC, C, COP, CPRT, GLW, DLTR, DUK, EOG, EPD, EQIX, EQT, EXPE, FMC, GOOGL, GPK, HRC, HON, IDXX, INCY, ICE, ISRG, JCI, MDU, MMP, MLM, SPGI, MU, MCO, NEM, NKE, NOK, NSC, NVS, NUE, ORCL, PAYX, PXD, BKNG, PRU, RYAAY, SBAC, CRM, SLB, TSM, TMO, TM, UL, OLED, VRTX, VMC, WRB, WFC, ET, RDS.B, MA, CHTR, GM, KMI, MPC, NOW, MPLX, ZTS, HLT, SHOP, PYPL, RRR, CRON, FND, SMAR, PLAN, ALC, ZM, PSTH, EWX, FREL, IUSB, IWC, IYJ, JNK, MUB, QQQ, SCHP, SCZ, SHYG, SUB, SUSB, VEU, VPU, XLE, XLF,
- Reduced Positions: VTI, SPAB, MSFT, VEA, AAPL, MRK, VBR, VGSH, VCIT, RSVAU, SCHB, SCHE, KO, PFE, TSLA, MO, PEP, NEAR, SPDW, VTWO, T, BMY, GS, INTC, MDLZ, MDT, SO, IWM, SLYV, SPLV, VNQ, XMLV, BRK.B, CNC, CMCSA, LLY, F, GE, GSK, HPQ, JPM, JNJ, UPS, FB, KHC, BIL, GLD, IJH, IJJ, IJK, IJR, SCHA, SCHH, SCHX, SLQD, SPEM, SPLG, SPSB, VTEB, XLK, MMM, CB, AMD, AMP, AMGN, TFC, BAC, BIIB, BLK, BA, CVS, COF, CCL, CAT, FIS, CSCO, CTSH, CL, CBSH, DXC, STZ, DEO, DD, ETN, EMR, EXAS, FDX, GD, HD, JKHY, LRCX, MCD, VTRS, NVDA, PNC, PLUG, RCL, LUV, SBUX, SYY, TJX, TGT, AXON, TOT, UNP, RTX, UNH, GWW, WAB, DIS, WM, XEL, JPS, GDV, BX, TEL, PM, AVGO, GOOG, HPE, AYX, APPN, DOCU, PRSP, NIO, DOW, CTVA, BILL, ARKG, BAB, BIV, EFA, FLRN, FPX, IDU, IWV, JETS, SLY, TLT, VDE, VXF,
- Sold Out: SNA, SPDN, FBT, CXO, AIG, XHB, SLYG, FTCS, CHWY, ETG, SYNA, GILD, ACWI, LOB, ASIX, LOVE, FLEX, WORK, IPV, BIPC, LGVW, LSF, BANX, DISCA, CMI, FVD, FXH, HYLB, ABEV, CE, SPXU, ACAD, HAIN, IRM, LVS, MFC, MRVL, MPW, NVAX, HBAN, SHOO, SU, IPG, TD, RIG, TREX, CLMT, MYN, GRMN, BLNK, FPRX,
For the details of Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rockbridge+investment+management%2C+lcc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC
- Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 994,504 shares, 10.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.11%
- VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BND) - 531,994 shares, 8.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.35%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) - 877,451 shares, 8.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.09%
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 387,865 shares, 6.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.46%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 395,336 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.69%
Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC initiated holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.64 and $29.48, with an estimated average price of $29.14. The stock is now traded at around $29.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 16,074 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp (RSVA)
Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC initiated holding in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.5 and $20.8, with an estimated average price of $15.02. The stock is now traded at around $12.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 22,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp II (DCRNU)
Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC initiated holding in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $11.55, with an estimated average price of $10.65. The stock is now traded at around $9.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 24,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)
Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC initiated holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The purchase prices were between $298.53 and $331.55, with an estimated average price of $314.67. The stock is now traded at around $341.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 622 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG)
Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC initiated holding in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. The purchase prices were between $113.11 and $128.43, with an estimated average price of $120.62. The stock is now traded at around $146.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $106.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 158.99%. The purchase prices were between $81.91 and $82.54, with an estimated average price of $82.3. The stock is now traded at around $82.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 39,988 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: ISHARES TRUST (ISTB)
Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 42.72%. The purchase prices were between $51.05 and $51.44, with an estimated average price of $51.26. The stock is now traded at around $51.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 61,885 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS)
Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC added to a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 21.05%. The purchase prices were between $53.27 and $54.02, with an estimated average price of $53.72. The stock is now traded at around $53.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 54,227 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 40.98%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3247.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 578 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Highwoods Properties Inc (HIW)
Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC added to a holding in Highwoods Properties Inc by 25.48%. The purchase prices were between $37.35 and $44.07, with an estimated average price of $40.8. The stock is now traded at around $43.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 51,202 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 347.57%. The purchase prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11. The stock is now traded at around $143.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,390 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Snap-on Inc (SNA)
Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC sold out a holding in Snap-on Inc. The sale prices were between $166.72 and $232.04, with an estimated average price of $196.8.Sold Out: Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares (SPDN)
Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC sold out a holding in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares. The sale prices were between $17.22 and $18.66, with an estimated average price of $17.81.Sold Out: (CXO)
Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.69 and $69.8, with an estimated average price of $65.23.Sold Out: First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (FBT)
Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC sold out a holding in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund. The sale prices were between $156.06 and $184.84, with an estimated average price of $171.21.Sold Out: American International Group Inc (AIG)
Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC sold out a holding in American International Group Inc. The sale prices were between $37.13 and $48.44, with an estimated average price of $43.18.Sold Out: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)
Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $65.38 and $71.26, with an estimated average price of $67.8.
Here is the complete portfolio of Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC. Also check out:
1. Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment