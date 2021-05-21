Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Microsoft Corp, Merck Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF

New Purchases: FALN, RSVA, DCRNU, AJG, DIA, ARKK, UWMC, BTT, DKNG, EWU, FDN, IFF, THBR, ICLN, IDEV, GOLD, KWEB, IIPR, TBT, SNDL, SE, FVRR, TRTN, NPA, LMND, NEXA, CCIV, VYMI, FRX, PSFE, CNYA, DEM, DLS, DOL, FNDC, GMF, GVI, HDV, IDV, REGL, SMDV, DDD, ORAN, NUS, NEWT, TAP, MRO, INTU, ILMN, IIVI, GBX, NUAN, FNF, XRAY, VIAC, BIDU, BP, ACLS, AGX, AMSWA, NOG, CNDT, TWLO, VEEV, CDW, GWPH, SII, AT, VRSK, AM, XRX, USLM, SONY, SWKS, RGEN, RF, PETS, OGE,

SCHZ, BND, SPTM, BSV, VCSH, IEFA, ISTB, USRT, IEMG, SCHC, AMZN, VMBS, HIW, VO, IBM, BABA, SCHO, VONE, VTV, VOO, XOM, UAL, IVV, LQD, VIG, EMN, LMT, VZ, CGC, BNDX, EEM, SCHM, VOE, VUG, VV, ATVI, NSP, APD, AXP, AMT, BCE, BMRN, COG, ELY, CCJ, CSWC, C, COP, CPRT, GLW, DLTR, DUK, EOG, EPD, EQIX, EQT, EXPE, FMC, GOOGL, GPK, HRC, HON, IDXX, INCY, ICE, ISRG, JCI, MDU, MMP, MLM, SPGI, MU, MCO, NEM, NKE, NOK, NSC, NVS, NUE, ORCL, PAYX, PXD, BKNG, PRU, RYAAY, SBAC, CRM, SLB, TSM, TMO, TM, UL, OLED, VRTX, VMC, WRB, WFC, ET, RDS.B, MA, CHTR, GM, KMI, MPC, NOW, MPLX, ZTS, HLT, SHOP, PYPL, RRR, CRON, FND, SMAR, PLAN, ALC, ZM, PSTH, EWX, FREL, IUSB, IWC, IYJ, JNK, MUB, QQQ, SCHP, SCZ, SHYG, SUB, SUSB, VEU, VPU, XLE, XLF, Reduced Positions: VTI, SPAB, MSFT, VEA, AAPL, MRK, VBR, VGSH, VCIT, RSVAU, SCHB, SCHE, KO, PFE, TSLA, MO, PEP, NEAR, SPDW, VTWO, T, BMY, GS, INTC, MDLZ, MDT, SO, IWM, SLYV, SPLV, VNQ, XMLV, BRK.B, CNC, CMCSA, LLY, F, GE, GSK, HPQ, JPM, JNJ, UPS, FB, KHC, BIL, GLD, IJH, IJJ, IJK, IJR, SCHA, SCHH, SCHX, SLQD, SPEM, SPLG, SPSB, VTEB, XLK, MMM, CB, AMD, AMP, AMGN, TFC, BAC, BIIB, BLK, BA, CVS, COF, CCL, CAT, FIS, CSCO, CTSH, CL, CBSH, DXC, STZ, DEO, DD, ETN, EMR, EXAS, FDX, GD, HD, JKHY, LRCX, MCD, VTRS, NVDA, PNC, PLUG, RCL, LUV, SBUX, SYY, TJX, TGT, AXON, TOT, UNP, RTX, UNH, GWW, WAB, DIS, WM, XEL, JPS, GDV, BX, TEL, PM, AVGO, GOOG, HPE, AYX, APPN, DOCU, PRSP, NIO, DOW, CTVA, BILL, ARKG, BAB, BIV, EFA, FLRN, FPX, IDU, IWV, JETS, SLY, TLT, VDE, VXF,

Investment company Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Amazon.com Inc, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, Highwoods Properties Inc, sells Microsoft Corp, Merck Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp, Coca-Cola Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC. As of 2021Q1, Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC owns 690 stocks with a total value of $516 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 994,504 shares, 10.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.11% VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BND) - 531,994 shares, 8.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.35% SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) - 877,451 shares, 8.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.09% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 387,865 shares, 6.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.46% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 395,336 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.69%

Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC initiated holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.64 and $29.48, with an estimated average price of $29.14. The stock is now traded at around $29.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 16,074 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC initiated holding in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.5 and $20.8, with an estimated average price of $15.02. The stock is now traded at around $12.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 22,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC initiated holding in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $11.55, with an estimated average price of $10.65. The stock is now traded at around $9.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 24,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC initiated holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The purchase prices were between $298.53 and $331.55, with an estimated average price of $314.67. The stock is now traded at around $341.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 622 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC initiated holding in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. The purchase prices were between $113.11 and $128.43, with an estimated average price of $120.62. The stock is now traded at around $146.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $106.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 158.99%. The purchase prices were between $81.91 and $82.54, with an estimated average price of $82.3. The stock is now traded at around $82.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 39,988 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 42.72%. The purchase prices were between $51.05 and $51.44, with an estimated average price of $51.26. The stock is now traded at around $51.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 61,885 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC added to a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 21.05%. The purchase prices were between $53.27 and $54.02, with an estimated average price of $53.72. The stock is now traded at around $53.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 54,227 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 40.98%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3247.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 578 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC added to a holding in Highwoods Properties Inc by 25.48%. The purchase prices were between $37.35 and $44.07, with an estimated average price of $40.8. The stock is now traded at around $43.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 51,202 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 347.57%. The purchase prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11. The stock is now traded at around $143.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,390 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC sold out a holding in Snap-on Inc. The sale prices were between $166.72 and $232.04, with an estimated average price of $196.8.

Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC sold out a holding in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares. The sale prices were between $17.22 and $18.66, with an estimated average price of $17.81.

Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.69 and $69.8, with an estimated average price of $65.23.

Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC sold out a holding in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund. The sale prices were between $156.06 and $184.84, with an estimated average price of $171.21.

Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC sold out a holding in American International Group Inc. The sale prices were between $37.13 and $48.44, with an estimated average price of $43.18.

Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $65.38 and $71.26, with an estimated average price of $67.8.