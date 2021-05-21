Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Microsoft Corp, Merck Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Microsoft Corp, Merck Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 21, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Amazon.com Inc, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, Highwoods Properties Inc, sells Microsoft Corp, Merck Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp, Coca-Cola Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC. As of 2021Q1, Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC owns 690 stocks with a total value of $516 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rockbridge+investment+management%2C+lcc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC
  1. Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 994,504 shares, 10.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.11%
  2. VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BND) - 531,994 shares, 8.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.35%
  3. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) - 877,451 shares, 8.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.09%
  4. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 387,865 shares, 6.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.46%
  5. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 395,336 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.69%
New Purchase: iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN)

Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC initiated holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.64 and $29.48, with an estimated average price of $29.14. The stock is now traded at around $29.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 16,074 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp (RSVA)

Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC initiated holding in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.5 and $20.8, with an estimated average price of $15.02. The stock is now traded at around $12.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 22,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp II (DCRNU)

Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC initiated holding in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $11.55, with an estimated average price of $10.65. The stock is now traded at around $9.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 24,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)

Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC initiated holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The purchase prices were between $298.53 and $331.55, with an estimated average price of $314.67. The stock is now traded at around $341.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 622 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG)

Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC initiated holding in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. The purchase prices were between $113.11 and $128.43, with an estimated average price of $120.62. The stock is now traded at around $146.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $106.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 158.99%. The purchase prices were between $81.91 and $82.54, with an estimated average price of $82.3. The stock is now traded at around $82.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 39,988 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ISHARES TRUST (ISTB)

Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 42.72%. The purchase prices were between $51.05 and $51.44, with an estimated average price of $51.26. The stock is now traded at around $51.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 61,885 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS)

Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC added to a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 21.05%. The purchase prices were between $53.27 and $54.02, with an estimated average price of $53.72. The stock is now traded at around $53.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 54,227 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 40.98%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3247.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 578 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Highwoods Properties Inc (HIW)

Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC added to a holding in Highwoods Properties Inc by 25.48%. The purchase prices were between $37.35 and $44.07, with an estimated average price of $40.8. The stock is now traded at around $43.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 51,202 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 347.57%. The purchase prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11. The stock is now traded at around $143.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,390 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Snap-on Inc (SNA)

Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC sold out a holding in Snap-on Inc. The sale prices were between $166.72 and $232.04, with an estimated average price of $196.8.

Sold Out: Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares (SPDN)

Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC sold out a holding in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares. The sale prices were between $17.22 and $18.66, with an estimated average price of $17.81.

Sold Out: (CXO)

Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.69 and $69.8, with an estimated average price of $65.23.

Sold Out: First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (FBT)

Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC sold out a holding in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund. The sale prices were between $156.06 and $184.84, with an estimated average price of $171.21.

Sold Out: American International Group Inc (AIG)

Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC sold out a holding in American International Group Inc. The sale prices were between $37.13 and $48.44, with an estimated average price of $43.18.

Sold Out: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)

Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $65.38 and $71.26, with an estimated average price of $67.8.



Here is the complete portfolio of Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC. Also check out:

1. Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider