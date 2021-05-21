Patron Partners Advisors, Llc Buys Apple Inc, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares MSCI China ETF

- New Purchases: KRE, ILF, BAR, LNG, AGG, VTEB, HYEM, SE, MUB, BND, QCOM, NFLX, ADP, T, IVV, ZBRA, KR, DRI, CDW, LHX, VO, O, PNC,
- Added Positions: AAPL, IWN, IEFA, IEMG, GOOGL, IQLT, DIS, ABBV, CVX, NVDA, TSLA, PYPL, VZ, SBUX, SYY, UNH, BA, JNJ, XOM, PEP, INTC, TXN, SHW, MSFT, TMO, BLK, WMT, NKE, COST, LMT, HD, MCD, XLE, MA, CSCO, CRM, DHR, AVGO, FB, TLH, IYT, V, LLY, LMBS, IDXX, MXI, SCZ, KO, CVS, ORCL, HON, CMCSA, DOCU, LOW, AMGN, JPM, HYS, BR, APD, ADSK, VGK, XLV, BIL, PFE, IEF, CTAS, SYK, IAU, BAC, MRK, AMT, WM, AWK,
- Reduced Positions: QUAL, MCHI, OXY, SHY, IGHG, TIP, MO, MTD, MDLZ, GLD, MMC, FTNT, LIN, MVF, UNP, ITW, CCI, ACN, ENG, TFC, USMV, MDT, MAR, DG, PSX, ROK, GOOG, BRK.B, BABA,
- Sold Out: LQD, XLP, VTI, KXI, NLY,
- Prosperity Bancshares Inc (PB) - 238,494 shares, 15.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 48,721 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.11%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,845 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.38%
- Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 33,364 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.76%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 17,681 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.00%
Patron Partners Advisors, Llc initiated holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.46 and $70.75, with an estimated average price of $62.15. The stock is now traded at around $69.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 9,784 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Latin America 40 ETF (ILF)
Patron Partners Advisors, Llc initiated holding in iShares Latin America 40 ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.32 and $30.77, with an estimated average price of $28.3. The stock is now traded at around $29.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 20,627 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: GraniteShares Gold Shares (BAR)
Patron Partners Advisors, Llc initiated holding in GraniteShares Gold Shares. The purchase prices were between $16.7 and $19.39, with an estimated average price of $17.82. The stock is now traded at around $18.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 31,496 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG)
Patron Partners Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Cheniere Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.91 and $76.13, with an estimated average price of $68.36. The stock is now traded at around $83.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 6,797 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Patron Partners Advisors, Llc initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.08 and $117.3, with an estimated average price of $115.27. The stock is now traded at around $114.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 3,405 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ET (HYEM)
Patron Partners Advisors, Llc initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ET. The purchase prices were between $23.2 and $23.7, with an estimated average price of $23.47. The stock is now traded at around $23.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 15,387 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Patron Partners Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 24.11%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $127.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 48,721 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)
Patron Partners Advisors, Llc added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 206.56%. The purchase prices were between $129.67 and $169.1, with an estimated average price of $150.78. The stock is now traded at around $162.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 7,146 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
Patron Partners Advisors, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 65.76%. The purchase prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46. The stock is now traded at around $75.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 10,998 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
Patron Partners Advisors, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 92.31%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $65.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 8,152 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Patron Partners Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 28.17%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2306.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 546 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT)
Patron Partners Advisors, Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 24.32%. The purchase prices were between $35.14 and $37.12, with an estimated average price of $36.25. The stock is now traded at around $38.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 31,426 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)
Patron Partners Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $127.94 and $136.35, with an estimated average price of $132.27.Sold Out: Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP)
Patron Partners Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $62.96 and $69.27, with an estimated average price of $65.45.Sold Out: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Patron Partners Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72.Sold Out: iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (KXI)
Patron Partners Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF. The sale prices were between $54.41 and $58.94, with an estimated average price of $56.8.Sold Out: Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY)
Patron Partners Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Annaly Capital Management Inc. The sale prices were between $8.12 and $8.97, with an estimated average price of $8.47.
