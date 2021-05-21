Patron Partners Advisors, Llc Buys Apple Inc, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares MSCI China ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Patron Partners Advisors, Llc Buys Apple Inc, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares MSCI China ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 21, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Patron Partners Advisors, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, iShares Latin America 40 ETF, GraniteShares Gold Shares, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares MSCI China ETF, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Patron Partners Advisors, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Patron Partners Advisors, Llc owns 142 stocks with a total value of $116 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PATRON PARTNERS ADVISORS, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/patron+partners+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PATRON PARTNERS ADVISORS, LLC
  1. Prosperity Bancshares Inc (PB) - 238,494 shares, 15.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 48,721 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.11%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,845 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.38%
  4. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 33,364 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.76%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 17,681 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.00%
New Purchase: SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)

Patron Partners Advisors, Llc initiated holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.46 and $70.75, with an estimated average price of $62.15. The stock is now traded at around $69.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 9,784 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Latin America 40 ETF (ILF)

Patron Partners Advisors, Llc initiated holding in iShares Latin America 40 ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.32 and $30.77, with an estimated average price of $28.3. The stock is now traded at around $29.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 20,627 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: GraniteShares Gold Shares (BAR)

Patron Partners Advisors, Llc initiated holding in GraniteShares Gold Shares. The purchase prices were between $16.7 and $19.39, with an estimated average price of $17.82. The stock is now traded at around $18.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 31,496 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG)

Patron Partners Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Cheniere Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.91 and $76.13, with an estimated average price of $68.36. The stock is now traded at around $83.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 6,797 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Patron Partners Advisors, Llc initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.08 and $117.3, with an estimated average price of $115.27. The stock is now traded at around $114.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 3,405 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ET (HYEM)

Patron Partners Advisors, Llc initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ET. The purchase prices were between $23.2 and $23.7, with an estimated average price of $23.47. The stock is now traded at around $23.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 15,387 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Patron Partners Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 24.11%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $127.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 48,721 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)

Patron Partners Advisors, Llc added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 206.56%. The purchase prices were between $129.67 and $169.1, with an estimated average price of $150.78. The stock is now traded at around $162.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 7,146 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Patron Partners Advisors, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 65.76%. The purchase prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46. The stock is now traded at around $75.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 10,998 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Patron Partners Advisors, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 92.31%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $65.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 8,152 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Patron Partners Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 28.17%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2306.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 546 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT)

Patron Partners Advisors, Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 24.32%. The purchase prices were between $35.14 and $37.12, with an estimated average price of $36.25. The stock is now traded at around $38.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 31,426 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

Patron Partners Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $127.94 and $136.35, with an estimated average price of $132.27.

Sold Out: Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP)

Patron Partners Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $62.96 and $69.27, with an estimated average price of $65.45.

Sold Out: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Patron Partners Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72.

Sold Out: iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (KXI)

Patron Partners Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF. The sale prices were between $54.41 and $58.94, with an estimated average price of $56.8.

Sold Out: Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY)

Patron Partners Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Annaly Capital Management Inc. The sale prices were between $8.12 and $8.97, with an estimated average price of $8.47.



Here is the complete portfolio of PATRON PARTNERS ADVISORS, LLC. Also check out:

1. PATRON PARTNERS ADVISORS, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. PATRON PARTNERS ADVISORS, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. PATRON PARTNERS ADVISORS, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that PATRON PARTNERS ADVISORS, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider