Brown Financial Advisory Buys VANGUARD BD IDX FD, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Brown Financial Advisory Buys VANGUARD BD IDX FD, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 21, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Brown Financial Advisory (Current Portfolio) buys VANGUARD BD IDX FD, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, sells Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brown Financial Advisory. As of 2021Q1, Brown Financial Advisory owns 26 stocks with a total value of $113 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Brown Financial Advisory's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/brown+financial+advisory/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Brown Financial Advisory
  1. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 545,558 shares, 22.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.91%
  2. iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 79,300 shares, 15.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.57%
  3. VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BND) - 184,163 shares, 13.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.71%
  4. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 325,101 shares, 10.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.18%
  5. Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 51,143 shares, 9.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.31%
Added: VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BND)

Brown Financial Advisory added to a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD by 20.71%. The purchase prices were between $84.04 and $87.46, with an estimated average price of $85.79. The stock is now traded at around $85.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 184,163 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG)

Brown Financial Advisory added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.39%. The purchase prices were between $44.72 and $45.61, with an estimated average price of $45.15. The stock is now traded at around $45.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 31,673 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Brown Financial Advisory sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $81.91 and $82.54, with an estimated average price of $82.3.



Here is the complete portfolio of Brown Financial Advisory. Also check out:

1. Brown Financial Advisory's Undervalued Stocks
2. Brown Financial Advisory's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Brown Financial Advisory's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Brown Financial Advisory keeps buying

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider