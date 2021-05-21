Brown Financial Advisory Buys VANGUARD BD IDX FD, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF

Added Positions: BND, VB, SPLG, IAGG, SPAB, SHYG, SO,

BND, VB, SPLG, IAGG, SPAB, SHYG, SO, Reduced Positions: VWO, SPSM, IWB, SPEM, SPDW, IWM, VEA, IWD, IWF, USRT, VTWO, IVV, VTI, BRK.B,

VWO, SPSM, IWB, SPEM, SPDW, IWM, VEA, IWD, IWF, USRT, VTWO, IVV, VTI, BRK.B, Sold Out: BSV,

Investment company Brown Financial Advisory Current Portfolio ) buys VANGUARD BD IDX FD, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, sells Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brown Financial Advisory. As of 2021Q1, Brown Financial Advisory owns 26 stocks with a total value of $113 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 545,558 shares, 22.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.91% iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 79,300 shares, 15.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.57% VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BND) - 184,163 shares, 13.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.71% SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 325,101 shares, 10.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.18% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 51,143 shares, 9.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.31%

Brown Financial Advisory added to a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD by 20.71%. The purchase prices were between $84.04 and $87.46, with an estimated average price of $85.79. The stock is now traded at around $85.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 184,163 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brown Financial Advisory added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.39%. The purchase prices were between $44.72 and $45.61, with an estimated average price of $45.15. The stock is now traded at around $45.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 31,673 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brown Financial Advisory sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $81.91 and $82.54, with an estimated average price of $82.3.