Brown Financial Advisory Buys VANGUARD BD IDX FD, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF

- Added Positions: BND, VB, SPLG, IAGG, SPAB, SHYG, SO,
- Reduced Positions: VWO, SPSM, IWB, SPEM, SPDW, IWM, VEA, IWD, IWF, USRT, VTWO, IVV, VTI, BRK.B,
- Sold Out: BSV,
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 545,558 shares, 22.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.91%
- iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 79,300 shares, 15.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.57%
- VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BND) - 184,163 shares, 13.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.71%
- SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 325,101 shares, 10.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.18%
- Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 51,143 shares, 9.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.31%
Brown Financial Advisory added to a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD by 20.71%. The purchase prices were between $84.04 and $87.46, with an estimated average price of $85.79. The stock is now traded at around $85.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 184,163 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG)
Brown Financial Advisory added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.39%. The purchase prices were between $44.72 and $45.61, with an estimated average price of $45.15. The stock is now traded at around $45.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 31,673 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
Brown Financial Advisory sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $81.91 and $82.54, with an estimated average price of $82.3.
