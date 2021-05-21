BCK Partners, Inc. Buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Sells SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF

New Purchases: UNH, AMAT, SCHX,

Investment company BCK Partners, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Applied Materials Inc, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, sells SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BCK Partners, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, BCK Partners, Inc. owns 25 stocks with a total value of $140 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BCK Partners, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bck+partners%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 111,929 shares, 30.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.48% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 108,885 shares, 17.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.00% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 255,503 shares, 15.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 54.88% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 86,730 shares, 13.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.71% ISHARES TRUST (IGIB) - 163,535 shares, 6.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 56.63%

BCK Partners, Inc. initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21. The stock is now traded at around $408.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 1,342 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BCK Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $130.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BCK Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.8 and $96.67, with an estimated average price of $94. The stock is now traded at around $100.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,193 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BCK Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 54.88%. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.34%. The holding were 255,503 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BCK Partners, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 56.63%. The purchase prices were between $58.75 and $61.27, with an estimated average price of $60.15. The stock is now traded at around $59.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.52%. The holding were 163,535 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BCK Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 36.02%. The purchase prices were between $221.91 and $258.6, with an estimated average price of $238.59. The stock is now traded at around $251.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,299 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BCK Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 22.07%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $127.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,003 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BCK Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $31.2 and $31.33, with an estimated average price of $31.28.