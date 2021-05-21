Logo
BCK Partners, Inc. Buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Sells SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 21, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company BCK Partners, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Applied Materials Inc, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, sells SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BCK Partners, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, BCK Partners, Inc. owns 25 stocks with a total value of $140 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BCK Partners, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bck+partners%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BCK Partners, Inc.
  1. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 111,929 shares, 30.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.48%
  2. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 108,885 shares, 17.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.00%
  3. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 255,503 shares, 15.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 54.88%
  4. Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 86,730 shares, 13.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.71%
  5. ISHARES TRUST (IGIB) - 163,535 shares, 6.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 56.63%
New Purchase: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

BCK Partners, Inc. initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21. The stock is now traded at around $408.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 1,342 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

BCK Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $130.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)

BCK Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.8 and $96.67, with an estimated average price of $94. The stock is now traded at around $100.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,193 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

BCK Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 54.88%. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.34%. The holding were 255,503 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ISHARES TRUST (IGIB)

BCK Partners, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 56.63%. The purchase prices were between $58.75 and $61.27, with an estimated average price of $60.15. The stock is now traded at around $59.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.52%. The holding were 163,535 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

BCK Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 36.02%. The purchase prices were between $221.91 and $258.6, with an estimated average price of $238.59. The stock is now traded at around $251.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,299 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

BCK Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 22.07%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $127.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,003 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB)

BCK Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $31.2 and $31.33, with an estimated average price of $31.28.



Here is the complete portfolio of BCK Partners, Inc.. Also check out:

1. BCK Partners, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. BCK Partners, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. BCK Partners, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BCK Partners, Inc. keeps buying
