BCK Partners, Inc. Buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Sells SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF

- New Purchases: UNH, AMAT, SCHX,
- Added Positions: VCSH, IGIB, VOO, VO, SCHF, SCHE, AMGN, AAPL, AMZN, BRK.B,
- Reduced Positions: VB, VTI, SCHA, IVV, GLW, SPDW, SPTM, JNJ,
- Sold Out: SPSB,
These are the top 5 holdings of BCK Partners, Inc.
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 111,929 shares, 30.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.48%
- Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 108,885 shares, 17.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.00%
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 255,503 shares, 15.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 54.88%
- Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 86,730 shares, 13.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.71%
- ISHARES TRUST (IGIB) - 163,535 shares, 6.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 56.63%
BCK Partners, Inc. initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21. The stock is now traded at around $408.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 1,342 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
BCK Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $130.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)
BCK Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.8 and $96.67, with an estimated average price of $94. The stock is now traded at around $100.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,193 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
BCK Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 54.88%. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.34%. The holding were 255,503 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: ISHARES TRUST (IGIB)
BCK Partners, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 56.63%. The purchase prices were between $58.75 and $61.27, with an estimated average price of $60.15. The stock is now traded at around $59.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.52%. The holding were 163,535 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Amgen Inc (AMGN)
BCK Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 36.02%. The purchase prices were between $221.91 and $258.6, with an estimated average price of $238.59. The stock is now traded at around $251.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,299 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
BCK Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 22.07%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $127.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,003 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB)
BCK Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $31.2 and $31.33, with an estimated average price of $31.28.
