Redefining the enterprise-grade PaaS platform with Kingdee Cloud Cosmic V4.0

SHENZHEN, China, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On 8 May, at the 2021 Kingdee Cloud Cosmic Summit, Xu Shaochun, Chairman of the Board and CEO of Kingdee Group, together with a number of government officials, managements of central enterprises and state-owned enterprises and large-scale private enterprises, lifted the hammer and smashed the hand "constricting the neck" of the enterprises by outdated IT concepts and platforms, and released the Kingdee Cloud Cosmic PaaS platform v4.0. It was announced at the summit that the original Kingdee Cloud Cosmic was officially split into two platforms, namely PaaS and SaaS. The PaaS platform would inherit the Kingdee Cloud Cosmic brand, while the SaaS application would become a standalone brand called "Kingdee Cloud Constellation". Wang Jianwei, deputy director of Industry and Information Technology Department, Yang Xueshan, former deputy head of Industry and Information Technology Department, Song Zhiping, president of Listed Companies Association, Wang An, academician of Chinese Academy of Engineering, chairman and secretary of the Party Committee of China International Engineering Consulting Corporation, Ding Liguo, chairman of Delong Steel, Tao Jingwen, director of Huawei, Professor Chen Chunhua, a renowned management scientist and other persons participated in and attended the summit.

Platforms serve as key to success, and each enterprise is becoming a software company

Sudden changes in international affairs, industry and consumption lead to dramatic changes in management, and drive high-frequency iterations of corporate capabilities. The traditional IT models and platforms are no longer sufficient to support the innovation and development of enterprises under high uncertainty.

Kingdee believes that this is an era where platforms serve as the key to success. With the help of digital platforms, enterprises are being transformed into dual roles of users and customized developers, and each enterprise is becoming a software company. As a result, a high-performance enterprise-grade PaaS platform is in high demand. With the launch of the Cosmic PaaS platform, Kingdee became the software company behind the software companies.

A true enterprise-grade PaaS platform is necessarily business-oriented

Kingdee began to focus on platform capabilities as early as 2000. In order to efficiently complete tens of thousands of development extensions each year, Kingdee extracts high-frequency and general-purpose enterprise business scenarios, encapsulates them into reusable functional modules, under the development ideas of metadata-driven and model-driven, and finally formed the self-developed patent "Kingdee Dynamic Domain Model (KDDM)". It is known that Kingdee has invested nearly RMB5 billion in R&D on enterprise-grade platform and won over 110 patents, including four national patent awards and over 70 related software copyrights.

"Cloud-native, Low Code is standard for PaaS development platforms, enterprise-grade PaaS is unique in its model-driven and business accumulation, and the unique technology of Cosmic PaaS is dynamic domain model." Zhao Yanxi, executive vice president of Kingdee China, emphasized, "a true enterprise-grade PaaS platform is necessarily 'business-oriented', with IT as ancillary only."

Overcoming the "bottleneck" problem, Kingdee will rebuild the enterprises' confidence in Chinese softwares

"What really constricts the neck isn't technology, but our thinking model. What Kingdee wants to get back is not market share, but the confidence of Chinese enterprises in Chinese softwares." Xu Shaochun said.

Kingdee not only serves the world-class enterprises, but also helps Chinese enterprises to benchmark themselves against world-class enterprises. Since its launch in 2018, Kingdee Cloud Cosmic has been examined by over 400 large-scale enterprises, and efficiently and steadily expanded or replaced the existing system of the enterprises: a large multinational enterprise shortened the original two-month iteration cycle to 14 days; 12 sub-systems of Conch Profiles and Science under Conch Holdings were connected through visual drag-and-drop design and extensive enterprise-grade templates, realizing the smooth running of the whole process of production and sales; a number of Top 500 enterprises including Huawei, State Power Investment, China Tobacco Yunnan, PetroChina International and HAECO Xiamen achieved digital transformation through Kingdee Cloud Cosmic and Kingdee Cloud Constellation.

After this split of product and brand, the platform strategy of Kingdee Cloud has basically taken shape, presenting a "One Arrow with Multiple Stars" layout with the Kingdee Cloud Cosmic PaaS platform as common base, while Constellation, Galaxy and Stellar serving as SaaS platforms for large, medium, small and micro enterprises respectively.

Fully open up the Cosmic platform ecology to promote the development of SaaS industry

At the summit, Kingdee issued an open letter to domestic and foreign software manufacturers, calling on its peers to embrace the reform of enterprise software together. Xu Shaochun believed that the essence of success of the enterprise SaaS model is "customers succeed with win-win ecology". In the platform era, enterprises will no longer be constrained to a single manufacturer or platform, but will pay more attention to the value and capabilities created by digital systems for their businesses. Therefore, Kingdee is willing to open up its nearly 30 years' accumulation in technology and experience to provide enterprise-grade PaaS platform technical standards for the whole industry, and open up the core technologies and ideas of dynamic domain model within the year, enabling ecological developers to accumulate their own component models. In the next five years, Kingdee will provide an ecological strategic investment fund of RMB2 billion to build PaaS with enterprises, partners and friends, and to serve as the ecology to each other.

On the scene, Kingdee, together with China Academy of Information and Communications Technology, KylinSoft, EasyStack, Dameng Database, S.F. Express, Sangfor, KPMG, Intel and other government agencies signed strategic cooperation agreements with more than ten well-known domestic and foreign enterprise software and hardware manufacturers and consulting companies, aiming to grow together on the Kingdee Cloud Cosmic and win the large enterprise market together. At the same time, Kingdee announced its strategic investment in RPA manufacturer i-Search, which is to further improve the data platform and intelligence capabilities of the Cosmic platform following its strategic investment in Dtwave.

"The enterprises have woken up. How can the enterprises providing management software still pretend to sleep?" Host Jiang Changjian commented on the letter from Kingdee, "The reason why Kingdee smashes these shackles is to build up the industry's confidence in Chinese management software, and we have reason to believe that Chinese software is able to make the first-class contribution to the development of the world software industry."

"Kingdee is willing to open up its technologies and ideas over the past 30 years to all enterprises and developers. Kingdee Cloud Cosmic PaaS will significantly enhance the resilience of enterprise digitalization and enable Chinese enterprise management software to rise globally!" Xu Shaochun said.

