BevCanna to Begin Production on White-Label Beverage Order Queue





Emerging leader in innovative health and wellness beverages and products, BevCanna+Enterprises+Inc. (CSE%3ABEV, Q%3ABVNNF, FSE%3A7BC) (BevCanna or the Company) announces today the Companys forecasted wholesale white-label revenue, based on the annual minimum order quantities (MOQs) for both its Canadian cannabis beverages white-label operation and its Naturo Group traditional white-label beverage operation, for the rolling 12 months starting in July 2021. The list includes the Companys committed queue of orders and does not include contracts that are yet to be finalized or under negotiation.









BevCanna forecasts wholesale revenue of approximately $2.4M and gross profit of approximately $0.63M. This forecast is based on BevCannas three+previously+announced+cannabis+beverage+white-label+manufacturing+agreements, which are employing BevCannas unique model that gives non-licensed entities a compliant route to market, and two recently signed Naturo Group white-label manufacturing agreements, each of which are subject to annual minimum order quantities (MOQs).









Naturo Group will commence commercial production on the traditional beverage products in June 2021 and BevCanna plans to commence production of the cannabis-infused beverages in June 2021, with delivery to select provinces in July 2021.









Were thrilled with the progress that weve made in securing commitments for both our cannabis-infused and traditional beverage white-label operations, said Melise Panetta, President of BevCanna. There has been strong demand for both operations, and were ramping up commercial production for signed clients, with more active customer discussions underway. Were ready and eager to start production within the month and expect to see products on shelves for the summer season.









BevCanna is also actively engaged with a number of potential white-label clients in both the cannabis-infused and traditional beverage verticals, which are expected to lead to incremental white-label revenue.









BevCanna is in advanced discussions with provincial distributors to formalize purchase orders and product listings with select provinces. The actual wholesale revenue of BevCanna cannabis-infused products sold will be based on purchase orders procured by applicable provincial distributors and licensed retailers, with co-packing fees remaining secure under the terms of agreements.









The Keef branded cannabis-infused products licensed and distributed by BevCanna are not included in these forecasts and will be incremental to the overall cannabis-infused beverage revenue outlook.









BevCanna Enterprises Inc. is a diversified health & wellness beverage and natural products company. BevCanna develops and manufactures a range of plant-based and cannabinoid beverages and supplements for both in-house brands and white-label clients.









Based in British Columbia, Canada, BevCanna owns a pristine alkaline spring water aquifer and a worldclass 40,000squarefoot, HACCP certified manufacturing facility, with a bottling capacity of up to 210M bottles annually.









