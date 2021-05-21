Logo
Quectel unveils new 5G NR modules to accelerate commercial use of 5G SA devices

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SHANGHAI, May 21, 2021

SHANGHAI, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quectel Wireless Solutions, the leading global supplier of IoT modules has announced the release of two new 5G New Radio (NR) module series, the RG500S and RM500S. Based on the new Qualcomm 315 5G IoT Modem-RF System, both modules are able to support customers in building dedicated 5G devices for a variety of verticals including industrial IoT, retail, smart energy, private 5G networks, and many others.

Utilizing the powerful Qualcomm 315 5G IoT modem, the RG500S and RM500S support extended life software maintenance, helping create long-lasting IoT devices for the duration of their life span. Offering seamless integration, the RM500S is pin to pin compatible with Quectel's LTE Cat 4 module EM05, Cat 6 module EM06, Cat 12 modules EM12-G/EM12xR-GL, Cat 16 module EM160R-GL as well as 5G module RM500Q, which provides more competitive 5G solutions to the IoT market. These features will help accelerate the 5G IoT market in the industrial and consumer IoT segments with use cases across robotics, automation, intelligent manufacturing, energy distribution, precision agriculture, construction, and mining.

The RG500S and RM500S modules support 5G NR Sub-6GHz bands in stand-alone (SA) mode offering backward compatibility with LTE networks. With network slicing in SA mode, the two modules are able to offer end-to-end traffic isolation for critical traffic, guaranteed data rates and bandwidth as well as lower latency than in non-standalone (NSA) mode, which meets the demands of ultra-reliability and SLAs (service level agreement) of typical industrial and enterprise scenarios.

The two modules are embedded with rich interfaces and incorporate high-speed USB 3.0/3.1, PCIe 3.0, U(SIM), RGMII and more. Additionally, the RG500S and RM500S integrate a multi-constellation GNSS receiver, which simplifies the product design and provides accurate positioning services for users.

Read the full text: https://www.quectel.com/news-and-pr/quectel-unveils-new-5g-nr-modules-to-accelerate-commercial-use-of-5g-sa-devices/

About Quectel

Quectel's passion for a smarter world drives us to accelerate IoT innovation. A highly customer-centric organization, we create superior cellular and GNSS modules and antennas backed by outstanding support and services. Our growing global team of over 3,000 professionals, the largest in the IoT modules industry worldwide, ensures we are first to market and continue to set the pace of development. Listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (603236.SS), our international leadership is devoted to advancing IoT across the globe.

For more information please see: www.quectel.com, LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter

Contact: Ashley Liu, +86-551-6586-9386x8016, [email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quectel-unveils-new-5g-nr-modules-to-accelerate-commercial-use-of-5g-sa-devices-301296687.html

SOURCE Quectel

