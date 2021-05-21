Kyivstar's Smart Money Wins 'Best Fintech Service' at Leaders in Fintech and Digital Banking Awards

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Kyivstar's Smart Money Wins 'Best Fintech Service' at Leaders in Fintech and Digital Banking Awards

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

AMSTERDAM, May 21, 2021

AMSTERDAM, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ and Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a leading global provider of connectivity and internet services, announces that its operating company in Ukraine, Kyivstar, has received the Best Fintech Service award for its pioneering financial service application, Smart Money, at the Leaders in Fintech and Digital Banking Awards 2021.

Kyivstar's Smart Money app allows users to make thousands of everyday payments, such as for public transport, utility bills and TV services via their mobile phone, without the user having to pay commission or linking to a bank card.

Users' payments are safely transferred to the merchant by information security protocols via the internet using one-time only passwords generated by their unique personal profile. Smart Money gives customers the ability to pay for over 3,000 services and is regularly used by more than 1.2 million Kyivstar customers.

"For 8 years, the Kyivstar Smart Money app has proven its effectiveness and inspired the creation of similar platforms by other market participants, which, of course, contributes to the development of the cashless economy and financial inclusion" commented the head of mobile financial services at Kyivstar, Elena Suvorova.

The Leaders in Fintech and Digital Banking Awards recognise banks, non-bank financial institutions and fintech organisations that work to advance the quality of digital products, advanced technologies and customer services in Ukraine's banking and fintech markets. The Awards' judges included experts from the National Bank of Ukraine, the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, the Ministry of Economic Development and the Ministry of Finance.

About VEON

VEON is a NASDAQ and Euronext Amsterdam-listed global provider of connectivity and digital services serving nine countries, which together are home to 9% of the world's population. Our companies are transforming lifestyles through technology-driven services that empower opportunity in some of the world's fastest-growing emerging markets.

For more information, visit: https://www.veon.com

About Kyivstar

VEON-owned Kyivstar is Ukraine's largest telecommunications operator with around 26 million customers. The company is the market leader in fixed-line and mobile services, including 4G where its LTE network reaches 87% of the nation's population. Kyivstar also provides innovative solutions using Big Data, IoT, cloud and mobile financial services, and operates a unique Open API platform allows developers to use the operator's analytical data for their own digital products.

For more information, visit www.kyivstar.ua

Investor Relations
Nik Kershaw
[email protected]
+31-20-79-77-200

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kyivstars-smart-money-wins-best-fintech-service-at-leaders-in-fintech-and-digital-banking-awards-301296492.html

SOURCE VEON Ltd

NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment