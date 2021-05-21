Melco earmarks close to MOP 16 million towards immunity incentive program for colleagues

Supporting government efforts to build immunity, making vaccination a Company priority to ensure a safe environment for colleagues, guests and the community

MACAU, May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melco Resorts & Entertainment is earmarking close to MOP 16 million towards a special Get the Jab immunity incentive program to encourage colleagues suitable for the COVID-19 vaccine to become fully vaccinated. Amongst the program, and subject to applicable terms and conditions, each fully vaccinated colleague will receive MOP1,000, and once the Company reaches certain immunity targets, up to six colleagues may win MOP1 million each. With immunity now established as a key Company objective, Melco is supporting the governments efforts towards this. In coordination with the Macau Health Bureau and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the Company has provided colleagues with education seminars. In addition, the Company continues to arrange shuttle transportation for colleagues to attend vaccination appointments and grants two full days of paid vaccine leave. The Companys goal is to ensure a safe environment for colleagues, guests and the community.

Mr. Lawrence Ho, Chairman & CEO of Melco Resorts & Entertainment, said, The health and safety of Melco colleagues, guests and community is a top priority. Our properties follow the best-in-class safety procedures, as demonstrated by their being among the first in the world to achieve the Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED with Forbes Travel Guide certification. Through the efforts of the government, we are fortunate that vaccines are readily available. Our commitment to creating a safe environment and contributing to the governments goal of achieving herd immunity is demonstrated by our resources dedicated to the immunity incentive program.

Recently, the Company has been honored as recipient of WeCare HR Asia Most Caring Companies Award 2021. The Company was also named Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2019-2021.

