FAT Brands Announces Participation in Noble Capital Markets Virtual Road Show Series

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

Los Angeles, May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc. ( FAT), parent company of Fatburger, Johnny Rockets and seven other restaurant concepts, today announced their participation in Noble Capital Markets Virtual Road Show Series, presented by Channelchek, scheduled for May 25, 2021.

The virtual road show will feature a corporate presentation from FAT Brands President and CEO Andy Wiederhorn, followed by a Q & A session proctored by Noble Senior Research Analyst Joe Gomes, featuring questions submitted by the audience.

The live broadcast of the virtual road show is scheduled for May 25, 2021, at 1 PM EDT. Registration is free and open to all investors, at any level. Register Here.

Nobles research, as well as news and advanced market data on FAT Brands is available on Channelchek.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands ( FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns nine restaurant brands: Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Buffalos Cafe, Buffalos Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises approximately 700 units worldwide. For more information, please visit www.fatbrands.com.

About Noble Capital Markets

Noble Capital Markets, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 as a full-service SEC / FINRA registered broker-dealer, dedicated exclusively to serving underfollowed small / microcap companies through investment banking, wealth management, trading & execution, and equity research activities. Over the past 36 years, Noble has raised billions of dollars for these companies and published more than 45,000 equity research reports. www.noblecapitalmarkets.com email: [email protected]

About Channelchek

Channelchek (.com) is a comprehensive investor-centric portal - featuring more than 6,000 emerging growth companies - that provides advanced market data, independent research, balanced news, video webcasts, exclusive c-suite interviews, and access to virtual road shows. The site is available to the public at every level without cost or obligation. Research on Channelchek is provided by Noble Capital Markets, Inc., an SEC / FINRA registered broker-dealer since 1984. www.channelchek.com email: [email protected]

Investor Relations:
ICR
Lynne Collier
[email protected]
646-430-2216

Media Relations:
JConnelly
Erin Mandzik
[email protected]ly.com
862-246-9911

