Skyline Champion Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Significantly Overvalued

The stock of Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $41.56 per share and the market cap of $2.4 billion, Skyline Champion stock is estimated to be significantly overvalued. GF Value for Skyline Champion is shown in the chart below.

Because Skyline Champion is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth, which averaged 7.6% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 6.97% annually over the next three to five years.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company's financial strength. Skyline Champion has a cash-to-debt ratio of 4.11, which ranks better than 84% of the companies in Homebuilding & Construction industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Skyline Champion's financial strength as 8 out of 10, suggesting strong balance sheet. This is the debt and cash of Skyline Champion over the past years:

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. Skyline Champion has been profitable 4 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $1.3 billion and earnings of $1.01 a share. Its operating margin of 5.90% in the middle range of the companies in Homebuilding & Construction industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Skyline Champion's profitability as poor. This is the revenue and net income of Skyline Champion over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term performance of a company's stock. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of Skyline Champion is 7.6%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Homebuilding & Construction industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 28.6%, which ranks better than 84% of the companies in Homebuilding & Construction industry.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, Skyline Champion's return on invested capital is 11.26, and its cost of capital is 13.56. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Skyline Champion is shown below:

In closing, the stock of Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is strong and its profitability is poor. Its growth ranks better than 84% of the companies in Homebuilding & Construction industry. To learn more about Skyline Champion stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.