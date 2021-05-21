Logo
Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2021 Results

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 21, 2021
Article's Main Image



Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH), the parent company of management and technology consulting and engineering services firm Booz Allen Hamilton Inc., today announced preliminary results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2021.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210521005065/en/



Booz Allens press release is available at:


www.boozallen.com%2Fmedia+%0A
investors.boozallen.com



Booz Allens earnings presentation is available at:


investors.boozallen.com



Booz Allen will host a conference call at 8 a.m. EDT on Friday, May 21, 2021, to discuss the financial results for its fourth quarter and full fiscal 2021. Analysts and institutional investors may participate on the call by dialing (877) 375-9141, International: (253) 237-1151; using the passcode 2580189. The conference call will be webcast simultaneously to the public through a link on the investor relations section of the Booz Allen Hamilton website at investors.boozallen.com. A replay of the conference call will be available online at investors.boozallen.com beginning at 11 a.m. EDT on May 21, 2021 and continuing for 30 days.



About Booz Allen Hamilton



For more than 100 years, military, government, and business leaders have turned to Booz Allen Hamilton to solve their most complex problems. As a consulting firm with experts in analytics, digital, engineering, and cyber, we help organizations transform. We are a key partner on some of the most innovative programs for governments worldwide and trusted by its most sensitive agencies. We work shoulder-to-shoulder with clients, using a mission-first approach to choose the right strategy and technology to help them realize their vision.



With global headquarters in McLean, Virginia, our firm employs more than 27,700 people globally, and had revenue of $7.9 billion for the 12 months ended March 31, 2021. To learn more, visit www.boozallen.com.



BAHPR-FI

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210521005065/en/

