Nurix Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Presentation of NX-5948 Preclinical Data at the EULAR 2021 Virtual Congress

SAN FRANCISCO, May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. ( NRIX), a biopharmaceutical company developing targeted protein modulation drugs, today announced that preclinical data from its NX-5948 program will be presented at the upcoming European Alliance of Associations for Rheumatology (EULAR) 2021 Virtual Congress, which will be held June 25, 2021. In a collagen-induced arthritis (CIA) mouse model, administration of NX-5948, an orally bioavailable, small-molecule degrader of Brutons tyrosine kinase (BTK), led to robust improvement of arthritis symptoms compared to untreated controls. These data support clinical development of NX-5948 for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

Abstract Number: POS0006 Title: NX-5948, a Selective Degrader of BTK, Significantly Reduces Inflammation in a Model of Autoimmune Disease Session Title: Adaptive immunity (T cells and B cells) in rheumatic diseases Poster Number: 1675

About NX-5948

NX-5948 is an investigational, orally bioavailable, small molecule degrader of BTK that has been designed to lack IMiD activity for potential applications in indications where sparing IMiD activity may be beneficial. Nurix is investigating development of NX-5948 for the potential treatment of certain autoimmune diseases as well as certain B-cell malignancies.

About Nurix Therapeutics, Inc.

Nurix Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies designed to modulate cellular protein levels as a novel treatment approach for cancer and other challenging diseases. Leveraging Nurixs extensive expertise in E3 ligases together with its proprietary DNA-encoded libraries, Nurix has built DELigase, an integrated discovery platform to identify and advance novel drug candidates targeting E3 ligases, a broad class of enzymes that can modulate proteins within the cell. Nurixs drug discovery approach is to either harness or inhibit the natural function of E3 ligases within the ubiquitin proteasome system to selectively decrease or increase cellular protein levels. Nurixs wholly owned pipeline includes targeted protein degraders of Brutons tyrosine kinase, a B-cell signaling protein, and inhibitors of Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene B, an E3 ligase that regulates T cell activation. Nurix is headquartered in San Francisco, California. For more information, please visit http://www.nurix.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that relate to future events and expectations and as such constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When or if used in this press release, the words anticipate, believe, could, estimate, expect, intend, may, outlook, plan, predict, should, will, and similar expressions and their variants, as they relate to Nurix, may identify forward-looking statements. All statements that reflect Nurixs expectations, assumptions or projections about the future, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding Nurixs future financial or business performance, conditions, plans, prospects, trends or strategies and other financial and business matters; Nurixs current and prospective drug candidates; the planned timing and conduct of Nurixs clinical trial programs for its drug candidates, preclinical activities, research and development costs, current and prospective collaborations; the potential advantages of Nurixs DELigase platform and drug candidates; the extent to which Nurixs scientific approach and DELigase platform may potentially address a broad range of diseases; the estimated size of the market for Nurixs drug candidates; and the timing and success of Nurixs development and commercialization of its anticipated drug candidates. Forward-looking statements reflect Nurixs current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions regarding the future of Nurixs business, future plans and strategies, its development plans, its preclinical results, future conditions and other factors Nurix believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Although Nurix believes the expectations and assumptions reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, Nurix can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, which could cause Nurixs actual activities and results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: (i) risks and uncertainties related to Nurixs ability to advance its drug candidates, obtain regulatory approval of and ultimately commercialize its drug candidates; (ii) the timing and results of preclinical and clinical trials; (iii) Nurixs ability to fund development activities and achieve development goals; (iv) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Nurixs business, clinical trials, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations; (v) Nurixs ability to protect intellectual property and (vi) other risks and uncertainties described under the heading Risk Factors in Nurixs Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 16, 2021, Nurixs Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on April 13, 2021, and other SEC filings. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by Nurix on its website or otherwise. Nurix disclaims any intention or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether in response to new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.



