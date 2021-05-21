Logo
Invitation to web event - Ponsse launches new forwarder loaders for efficient load handling

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 21, 2021
PR Newswire

HELSINKI, May 21, 2021

HELSINKI, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ponsse launches a new loader product family for the most popular forwarder models. The new loaders K101 and K111 have been developed in cooperation with customers for efficient load handling, also in demanding conditions. The loaders represent structure designed and developed by Ponsse, in which special emphasis has been placed on the reliability and productivity. The strong and precise PONSSE K101 and K111 loaders are available for PONSSE Buffalo, Buffalo King and Bison Active Frame forwarders.

Ponsse Studio is presenting English-language web events on 26 May at 10:00 EEST and 16:00 EEST.

The event at 10:00 is subtitled in Finnish, and the event at 16:00 in Swedish. Other languages are available after the event.

Register and save the event to your calendar: https://www.ponsse.com/ponsse-studio-presents/K101-K111#/

Welcome!

Juha Haverinen,

Ponsse Plc, Product Manager, forwarders

Tel. +358 40 839 8529, [email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/ponsse-oyj/r/invitation-to-web-event---ponsse-launches-new-forwarder-loaders-for-efficient-load-handling,c3351421

The following files are available for download:

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invitation-to-web-event--ponsse-launches-new-forwarder-loaders-for-efficient-load-handling-301296821.html

SOURCE Ponsse Oyj

