Nabriva Therapeutics to Present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

DUBLIN, Ireland and KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nabriva Therapeutics plc ( NBRV), a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the commercialization and development of innovative anti-infective agents to treat serious infections, today announced that Ted Schroeder, Chief Executive Offer at Nabriva, will provide a company overview and business update at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 3, at 2:30 p.m. ET.

The presentation may be accessed by visiting the "Investors" section of the Company's website under the "Events and Presentations" tab at www.nabriva.com.

About Nabriva Therapeutics plc

Nabriva Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the commercialization and development of innovative anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Nabriva Therapeutics received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for XENLETA (lefamulin injection, lefamulin tablets), the first systemic pleuromutilin antibiotic for community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP). Nabriva Therapeutics is also developing CONTEPO (fosfomycin) for injection, a potential first-in-class epoxide antibiotic for complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI), including acute pyelonephritis. Nabriva entered into an exclusive agreement with subsidiaries of Merck & Co. Inc., Kenilworth, N.J., USA to market, sell and distribute SIVEXTRO (tedizolid phosphate) in the United States and certain of its territories.

CONTACTS:

For Investors
Kim Anderson
Nabriva Therapeutics plc
[email protected]

For Media
Andrea Greif
Ogilvy
[email protected]
914-772-3027

