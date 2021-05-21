Logo
Trend Innovations Holding Inc. Starts Developing TOP YouTube News Feed

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
May 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

VILNIUS, LITHUANIA / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2021 / Trend Innovations Holding Inc. (OTC PINK:TREN), a company engaged in information technology based on AI, continues active developing of Thy News application. During this year, several significant releases of Thy News have already been released. They include changes in the app design and news feeds improvements.

Thy News is a news aggregator that allows users to follow news from around the world through a variety of sources. Every time, thanks to real-time updates, users receive only the latest news from the sources of their interest.

According to the app development plan for 2021, Thy News team is going to launch the development of YouTube-interacted functionality.

The app already recommends a wide range of websites for subscription and group them according to users' preferences. Adding a TOP YouTube section will allow users to receive a selection of videos based on their location.

It is also planned to introduce the function of creating feeds with videos from YouTube channels. This function will provide users with the ability to see and view new video updates without leaving the application, create channel selections on specific topics or sort them by popularity. These topics may include Travelling, Sports, Media and Entertainment, Beauty and Fashion, Video games, and more depending on users' preferences.

Thus, users will be able to check news feeds not only from specialized news sources, but also from YouTube in the same application at any convenient time. This update will make the app's functionality unique and set it apart from other news aggregators.

About Trend Innovations Holding Inc.

Trend Innovations Holding Inc. (OTC Markets:TREN) is an expert in the field of information technology based on artificial intelligence. Thy News application is one of the key projects of the company. Thy News is a worldwide application for processing news from multiple sources. It is created for users who value their time and desire to keep up with the latest world news. The app provides the user with the opportunity to create their own news feeds, only from those sources that are of interest to him, as well as to make several such feeds by dividing them into topics.

All the company's news:

https://trendinnovationsholding.com/news/

The company's website:

https://trendinnovationsholding.com

Forward-Looking Disclaimer

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Trend Innovations Holding, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein.

CONTACT:
Mikhail Bukshpan
Trend Innovations Holding Inc.
+15404950016
[email protected]

SOURCE: Trend Innovations Holding Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/648445/Trend-Innovations-Holding-Inc-Starts-Developing-TOP-YouTube-News-Feed

img.ashx?id=648445
