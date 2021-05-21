Logo
New CBD Wine Launch Coming from Health Advance, Inc

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
May 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

Two New Brands Using Proprietary Technology Deliver Superior Quality

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2021 / Health Advance, Inc (OTC PINK:HADV) www.HealthAdvanceGroup.com is launching a joint venture to supply new CBD infused wine, globally, with a proprietary twist. The joint venture, called Courtship Wines, is based in Nevada. It introduces two new CBD-infused wine brands to the market in both alcohol and non-alcohol versions, where regulations permit, utilizing proprietary infusion techniques that deliver superior results over traditional methods. This will benefit Courtship Wines consumers, and the company, both.

Picture--Courtship-Wines.jpg

Health Advance Inc (OTC PINK:HADV) is launching a CBD infused wine joint venture with www.CourtshipWines.com

The Courtship Wines joint venture will be operated by experienced, licensed, winemakers. Its initial offerings will be the "Fit For A King" brand, a Cabernet Sauvignon, and Fit For A Queen, a Pinot Grigio. Both will contain 40 mg of high-quality U.S. produced CBD per 750 ml bottle. Health Advance and Courtship Wines will provide further updates soon regarding the launch of the Courtship Wines and Q3 production scheduling. In the meantime, Courtship Wines has created a welcome page for pre-market enquiries. www.CourtshipWines.com

Current Information filings of Health Advance to OTC Markets will be posted in June. They will include a Management Discussion and Analysis by the company's new president, Larry McLachlin, describing these promising developments and the company's enhanced shareholder communications initiatives. This will result in attainment of the OTC Markets Pink Current Information Tier.

Shareholders are invited to follow the company on its new Twitter account. It provides Health Advance shareholders with bullet point updates about Health Advance operational matters. www.Twitter.com/HADVPresident Also, a new Health Advance CEO Blog has been added to the Health Advance website. Detailed shareholder questions can be answered here publicly, and discussion about Health Advance's business can be given context, in the spirit of SEC Fair Disclosure: www.HealthAdvanceGroup.com

ABOUT HEALTH ADVANCE INC

Since its founding in 2010, Health Advance Inc has targeted health and appearance related concepts. In 2021, Health Advance has committed, via new management, to accelerate shareholder value by expanding operations and revenue. The company will post Current Information disclosure with OTC Markets in June 2021 under the Alternative Reporting Guidelines, having now filed a Form 15 with the SEC.

SAFE HARBOR

Statements contained in this news release, other than those identifying historical facts, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Safe Harbor provisions as contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relating to the Company's future expectations, including but not limited to revenues and earnings, technology efficacy, strategies and plans, are subject to safe harbors protection. Actual Company results and performance may be materially different from any future results, performance, strategies, plans, or achievements that may be expressed or implied by any such forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

CONTACT:
Larry McLachlin, President
Health Advance, Inc
9131 Keele Street, Suite A4
Vaughan, Ontario
L4K 0G7
(705) 733-7098
[email protected]
www.Twitter.com/HADVPresident

SOURCE: Health Advance Inc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/648508/New-CBD-Wine-Launch-Coming-from-Health-Advance-Inc

