BeiGene Announces Positive Topline Results from Phase 3 Trial of Tislelizumab in Combination with Chemotherapy as First-Line Treatment for Recurrent or Metastatic Nasopharyngeal Cancer





BeiGene%2C+Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE; HKEX: 06160), a global biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative medicines worldwide, today announced that the Phase 3 RATIONALE 309 trial of its anti-PD-1 antibody tislelizumab combined with chemotherapy versus placebo combined with chemotherapy as a first-line treatment for patients with recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal cancer (NPC) met its primary endpoint of progression-free survival (PFS) at the interim analysis, as recommended by an independent data monitoring committee. In the trial results, tislelizumab in combination with chemotherapy demonstrated a statistically significant improvement in PFS in the intention-to-treat (ITT) population when compared to chemotherapy alone, as assessed by an independent review committee (IRC). The safety profile of tislelizumab was consistent with its known risks, with no new safety signals identified with the addition of chemotherapy.









We are excited to see a clinically meaningful improvement in progression-free survival in our Phase 3 trial for tislelizumab plus chemotherapy in patients with NPC. This is our fifth positive Phase 3 readout for tislelizumab, which we are developing broadly as a potentially differentiated anti-PD-1 antibody, said Yong (Ben) Ben, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Immuno-Oncology, at BeiGene. We are grateful for the patients and clinicians who participated in this trial and hopeful that they may have a new treatment option in the future.









BeiGene plans to discuss these data with health authorities and present data at an upcoming medical conference.









RATIONALE 309 Trial of Tislelizumab with Chemotherapy Versus Placebo with Chemotherapy in Recurrent or Metastatic NPC









RATIONALE 309 is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 3 clinical trial (NCT03924986) designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of tislelizumab combined with gemcitabine and cisplatin versus placebo combined with gemcitabine and cisplatin as a first-line treatment for patients with recurrent or metastatic NPC. The trials primary endpoint is PFS as assessed by IRC in the ITT population. Key secondary endpoints include overall survival (OS), IRC-assessed objective response rate (ORR) and duration of response (DoR), and investigator-assessed PFS. A total of 263 Asian patients were enrolled and randomized 1:1 to either the tislelizumab plus chemotherapy arm or the placebo plus chemotherapy arm.









About Nasopharyngeal Cancer (NPC)









Nasopharyngeal cancer (NPC) is a malignant, squamous cell carcinoma which arises from the epithelial cells of the nasopharynx, most commonly originating in the pharyngeal recess (the fossa of Rosenmuller).i There were an estimated 60,558 new cases of NPC in China in 2018, accounting for 46.9 percent of the worldwide incidence.ii Despite the heavy public health burden of NPC in southern China and other endemic areas, relatively little is known about the etiology and prevention of NPC.iii The major risk factors for NPC are genetic predisposition, Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) infection, and consumption of salt-preserved food.iv The median overall survival rate is about 20 months in advanced NPCv, however, progressively worsening prognosis falling to a three-year survival of 7-40% were reported in patients with recurrent or metastatic NPC, indicating a high medical unmet needs for more effective treatment.vi,vii,viii









About Tislelizumab









Tislelizumab (BGB-A317) is a humanized IgG4 anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody specifically designed to minimize binding to FcR on macrophages. In pre-clinical studies, binding to FcR on macrophages has been shown to compromise the anti-tumor activity of PD-1 antibodies through activation of antibody-dependent macrophage-mediated killing of T effector cells. Tislelizumab is the first drug from BeiGenes immuno-oncology biologics program and is being developed internationally as a monotherapy and in combination with other therapies for the treatment of a broad array of both solid tumor and hematologic cancers.









The China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has granted tislelizumab market authorization in four indications, including full approval for first-line treatment of patients with advanced squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in combination with chemotherapy; and conditional approval for the treatment of patients with classical Hodgkins lymphoma (cHL) who received at least two prior therapies and for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma (UC) with PD-L1 high expression whose disease progressed during or following platinum-containing chemotherapy or within 12 months of neoadjuvant or adjuvant treatment with platinum-containing chemotherapy. Full approval for these indications is contingent upon results from ongoing randomized, controlled confirmatory clinical trials.









In addition, three supplemental Biologics License Applications for tislelizumab have been accepted by the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) of the NMPA and are under review for first-line treatment of patients with advanced non-squamous NSCLC in combination with chemotherapy, for second- or third-line treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC who progressed on prior platinum-based chemotherapy, and for patients with previously treated unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.









BeiGene has initiated or completed 17 potentially registration-enabling clinical trials in China and globally, including 13 Phase 3 trials and four pivotal Phase 2 trials.









In January 2021, BeiGene and Novartis entered into a collaboration and license agreement granting Novartis rights to develop, manufacture, and commercialize tislelizumab in North America, Europe, and Japan.









Tislelizumab is not approved for use outside of China.









About the Tislelizumab Clinical Program









Clinical trials of tislelizumab include:















Phase 3 trial comparing tislelizumab with docetaxel in the second- or third-line setting in patients with NSCLC (NCT03358875);









Phase 3 trial comparing tislelizumab to salvage chemotherapy in patients with relapsed or refractory classical Hodgkin Lymphoma (cHL; NCT04486391);









Phase 3 trial in patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma (NCT03967977);









Phase 3 trial of tislelizumab in combination with chemotherapy versus chemotherapy as first-line treatment for patients with advanced squamous NSCLC (NCT03594747);









Phase 3 trial of tislelizumab in combination with chemotherapy versus chemotherapy as first-line treatment for patients with advanced non-squamous NSCLC (NCT03663205);









Phase 3 trial of tislelizumab in combination with platinum-based doublet chemotherapy as neoadjuvant treatment for patients with NSCLC (NCT04379635);









Phase 3 trial of tislelizumab combined with platinum and etoposide versus placebo combined with platinum and etoposide in patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (NCT04005716);









Phase 3 trial comparing tislelizumab with sorafenib as first-line treatment for patients with hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC; NCT03412773);









Phase 2 trial in patients with previously treated unresectable HCC (NCT03419897);









Phase 2 trial in patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial bladder cancer (NCT04004221);









Phase 3 trial comparing tislelizumab with chemotherapy as second-line treatment for patients with advanced esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC; NCT03430843);









Phase 3 trial of tislelizumab in combination with chemotherapy as first-line treatment for patients with ESCC (NCT03783442);









Phase 3 trial of tislelizumab versus placebo in combination with chemoradiotherapy in patients with localized ESCC (NCT03957590);









Phase 3 trial of tislelizumab combined with chemotherapy versus placebo combined with chemotherapy as first-line treatment for patients with gastric cancer (NCT03777657);









Phase 2 trial of tislelizumab in patients with relapsed or refractory cHL (NCT03209973);









Phase 2 trial in patients with MSI-H/dMMR solid tumors (NCT03736889); and









Phase 3 trial of tislelizumab combined with chemotherapy versus placebo combined with chemotherapy as first-line treatment in patients with nasopharyngeal cancer (NCT03924986).













BeiGene Oncology









BeiGene is committed to advancing best and first-in-class clinical candidates internally or with like-minded partners to develop impactful and affordable medicines to patients across the globe. We have a growing R&D team of approximately 2,300 colleagues dedicated to advancing more than 80 clinical trials involving more than 13,000 patients. Our expansive portfolio is directed by a predominantly internalized clinical development team supporting trials in more than 40 countries. Hematology-oncology and solid tumor targeted therapies and immuno-oncology are key focus areas for the Company, with both mono- and combination therapies prioritized in our research and development. The Company currently markets three medicines discovered and developed in our labs: BTK inhibitor BRUKINSA in the United States, China, Canada, and additional international markets; and non-FC-gamma receptor binding anti-PD-1 antibody tislelizumab and PARP inhibitor pamiparib in China.









BeiGene also partners with innovative companies who share our goal of developing therapies to address global health needs. We commercialize a range of oncology medicines in China licensed from Amgen and Bristol Myers Squibb. We also plan to address greater areas of unmet need globally through our collaborations including with Amgen, Bio-Thera, EUSA Pharma, Mirati Therapeutics, Seagen, and Zymeworks. BeiGene has also entered into a collaboration with Novartis Pharma AG granting Novartis rights to develop, manufacture, and commercialize tislelizumab in North America, Europe, and Japan.









About BeiGene









BeiGene is a global, science-driven biotechnology company focused on developing innovative and affordable medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide. With a broad portfolio of more than 40 clinical candidates, we are committed to expediting the development of our diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics through collaborations or our own internal capabilities, with the aspirational goal of radically improving access to medicines for two billion more people by 2030. BeiGene is a headquarter-less company by design, with a growing global team of approximately 6,000 colleagues across five continents. To learn more about BeiGene, please visit www.beigene.com and follow us on Twitter at %40BeiGeneGlobal.









Forward-Looking Statements









This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws, including statements regarding data from the Phase 3 trial of tislelizumab combined with chemotherapy versus placebo combined with chemotherapy as first-line treatment in patients with NPC, the potential implications of clinical data for patients, BeiGenes plans to present the data at an upcoming medical conference, and BeiGene's advancement, anticipated clinical development, regulatory milestones and commercialization of tislelizumab, and BeiGenes plans, commitments, aspirations and goals under the headings BeiGene Oncology and About BeiGene. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including BeiGene's ability to demonstrate the efficacy and safety of its drug candidates; the clinical results for its drug candidates, which may not support further development or marketing approval; actions of regulatory agencies, which may affect the initiation, timing and progress of clinical trials and marketing approval; BeiGene's ability to achieve commercial success for its marketed medicines and drug candidates, if approved; BeiGene's ability to obtain and maintain protection of intellectual property for its medicines and technology; BeiGene's reliance on third parties to conduct drug development, manufacturing and other services; BeiGenes limited experience in obtaining regulatory approvals and commercializing pharmaceutical products and its ability to obtain additional funding for operations and to complete the development and commercialization of its drug candidates and achieve and maintain profitability; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the BeiGenes clinical development, regulatory, commercial, and other operations, as well as those risks more fully discussed in the section entitled Risk Factors in BeiGenes most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in BeiGene's subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and BeiGene undertakes no duty to update such information unless required by law.









