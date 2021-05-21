Blackstone Announces Appointment of Alasdair I. Cathcart, An Accomplished Global Energy Executive, as a Senior Advisor

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX, Financial) today announced the appointment of Alasdair Cathcart as a Senior Advisor to Blackstone Energy Partners. Previously, Cathcart was a senior executive at Bechtel, a leading global engineering and construction firm, where he led several divisions, including Power and LNG. Bechtel has a long history of helping its customers plan and develop projects that improve resiliency and increase access to sustainable, cost-efficient energy.

David Foley, Global Head of Blackstone Energy Partners said: Alasdair will be a great advisor to our team as we seek out new opportunities to support the ongoing transition to cleaner, more efficient and affordable energy. Our entire global team and broad platform will benefit from Alasdairs depth of experience and expertise in many different segments of the energy and power market.

Bilal Khan, Senior Managing Director at Blackstone, said: We are actively continuing our strategy of investing in the development and construction of new capacity to help generate and deliver energy efficiently, which is essential to support economic growth and improvement in living conditions around the world. Alasdairs decades of hands-on experience supervising the construction of large and complex energy assets worldwide will be an invaluable resource to our team.

Alasdair Cathcart said: I look forward to advising the team at Blackstone and adding value as they seek out new ways to support the ongoing global energy transition. Blackstone has been a pioneer in the development and construction of energy projects around the world and is well positioned to help accelerate the move to cleaner and more efficient energy use globally.

Alasdair has over 30 years of experience in the energy and infrastructure sectors, most recently as President of Bechtels global Oil, Gas & Chemicals business headquartered in Houston, Texas, where he was responsible for 8,000 professional staff and 40,000 craft professionals and managed seven business lines. Prior to that role, he served as General Manager of the LNG business line, responsible for strategy, business development and project execution. From 2010 to 2013 he was President of Bechtels global Power business. He joined Bechtel in 1989 and served the company in a variety of leadership positions in corporate and project roles in nine countries.

Blackstone Energy Partners

Blackstone Energy Partners is Blackstones energy-focused private equity business and a leading energy investor with a successful long-term record. The Blackstone Energy Partners team has invested over $18 billion of equity globally across a broad range of sectors within the energy industry. Our investment philosophy is based on backing exceptional management teams with flexible capital to provide solutions that help energy companies grow and improve performance, thereby delivering cleaner, more reliable and affordable energy to meet the needs of the global community. In the process, we build stronger, larger scale enterprises, create jobs and generate lasting value for our investors, employees and all stakeholders.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210521005198/en/