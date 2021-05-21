Blackstone Announces Appointment of Alasdair I. Cathcart, An Accomplished Global Energy Executive, as a Senior Advisor

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Blackstone Announces Appointment of Alasdair I. Cathcart, An Accomplished Global Energy Executive, as a Senior Advisor

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

Blackstone (

NYSE:BX, Financial) today announced the appointment of Alasdair Cathcart as a Senior Advisor to Blackstone Energy Partners. Previously, Cathcart was a senior executive at Bechtel, a leading global engineering and construction firm, where he led several divisions, including Power and LNG. Bechtel has a long history of helping its customers plan and develop projects that improve resiliency and increase access to sustainable, cost-efficient energy.

David Foley, Global Head of Blackstone Energy Partners said: Alasdair will be a great advisor to our team as we seek out new opportunities to support the ongoing transition to cleaner, more efficient and affordable energy. Our entire global team and broad platform will benefit from Alasdairs depth of experience and expertise in many different segments of the energy and power market.

Bilal Khan, Senior Managing Director at Blackstone, said: We are actively continuing our strategy of investing in the development and construction of new capacity to help generate and deliver energy efficiently, which is essential to support economic growth and improvement in living conditions around the world. Alasdairs decades of hands-on experience supervising the construction of large and complex energy assets worldwide will be an invaluable resource to our team.

Alasdair Cathcart said: I look forward to advising the team at Blackstone and adding value as they seek out new ways to support the ongoing global energy transition. Blackstone has been a pioneer in the development and construction of energy projects around the world and is well positioned to help accelerate the move to cleaner and more efficient energy use globally.

Alasdair has over 30 years of experience in the energy and infrastructure sectors, most recently as President of Bechtels global Oil, Gas & Chemicals business headquartered in Houston, Texas, where he was responsible for 8,000 professional staff and 40,000 craft professionals and managed seven business lines. Prior to that role, he served as General Manager of the LNG business line, responsible for strategy, business development and project execution. From 2010 to 2013 he was President of Bechtels global Power business. He joined Bechtel in 1989 and served the company in a variety of leadership positions in corporate and project roles in nine countries.

Blackstone Energy Partners

Blackstone Energy Partners is Blackstones energy-focused private equity business and a leading energy investor with a successful long-term record. The Blackstone Energy Partners team has invested over $18 billion of equity globally across a broad range of sectors within the energy industry. Our investment philosophy is based on backing exceptional management teams with flexible capital to provide solutions that help energy companies grow and improve performance, thereby delivering cleaner, more reliable and affordable energy to meet the needs of the global community. In the process, we build stronger, larger scale enterprises, create jobs and generate lasting value for our investors, employees and all stakeholders.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210521005198/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment