Cannae Holdings, Inc. Announces Sale of Shares of Ceridian Common Stock

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (

NYSE:CNNE, Financial) (Cannae or the Company) today announced the sale of 2,000,000 shares of common stock of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (Ceridian), a Cannae portfolio company, at a price of $87.50 per share, pursuant to Rule 144 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Cannae anticipates that the gross proceeds from the sale will be $175,000,000.

About Cannae Holdings, Inc.

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNNE) is engaged in actively managing and operating a group of companies and investments, as well as making additional majority and minority equity portfolio investments in businesses, in order to achieve superior financial performance and maximize the value of these assets. Cannae was founded and is led by investor William P. Foley, II. Foley is responsible for the creation and growth of over $140 Billion in publicly traded companies including Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE: FIS), Fidelity National Financial (NYSE: FNF), and Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE: BKI). Cannaes current principal holdings include Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DNB), which recently completed a successful business transformation and IPO. Cannae holds approximately 76 Million shares of Dun & Bradstreet or an ~17.7% interest. Cannaes second principal holding is Ceridian (NYSE: CDAY), which Foley transformed from a legacy payroll bureau into a leading cloud-based provider of human capital management software. Cannae owns 12 Million shares of Ceridian representing an approximately 8.0% interest. Cannae also holds approximately 54 Million shares, or approximately 7.5% of Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE), as well as 8.1 Million Paysafe warrants.

