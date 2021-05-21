Superior Industries Regains Compliance with NYSE Continued Listing Standards





Superior Industries International, Inc. (Superior or the Company) ( NYSE:SUP, Financial), one of the worlds leading light vehicle aluminum wheel suppliers for OEMs and the European aftermarket, announced today that on May 20, 2021, the Company received notice from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) that it had regained compliance with the continued listing standards set forth in Section 802.01B of the NYSEs Listed Company Manual.









As previously disclosed, on June 9, 2020, Superior received a notice from the NYSE that the Company was not in compliance with NYSE listing standard 802.01B because at such time the Companys average global market capitalization over a consecutive 30 trading-day period was less than $50 million and, at the same time, its shareholders' equity was less than $50 million.









Superiors reinstatement to compliance comes as a result of the Company's positive performance consistent with the business plan submitted to the NYSE, and its compliance with the NYSE's minimum market capitalization and shareholders' equity requirements over the past two quarters.









About Superior Industries









Superior is one of the worlds leading aluminum wheel suppliers. Superiors team collaborates with customers to design, engineer, and manufacture a wide variety of innovative and high-quality products utilizing the latest lightweighting and finishing technologies. Superior serves the European aftermarket with the brands ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO. Headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, Superior is listed on the New York Stock Exchange. For more information, please visit www.supind.com.





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210521005243/en/