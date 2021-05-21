LAWSUIT FILED: Ubiquiti Inc. Sued for Violations of the Federal Securities Laws; Investors Should Contact Block & Leviton

BOSTON, Mass., May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton announces that a lawsuit for violations of the federal securities has been filed against Ubiquiti Inc. (: UI) and certain of its executives. Investors who have lost money should contact the firm to learn more about how they might recover those losses. For more details, visit https://www.blockleviton.com/cases/ui. The deadline to move for appointment as lead plaintiff is July 19, 2021.



On March 30, 2021, Krebs on Security reported that a whistleblower claimed that Ubiquitis January 11, 2021 data breach was catastrophic, and much more serious than the company previously let on. The report claims Ubiquiti hid a massive breach that put customer data and device security at risk. We are investigating whether Ubiquiti lied or misrepresented to investors the severity of the data breach when the Company announced it in January. On this news, the Ubiquiti share price dropped from its March 30, 2021 open of $375.30 to an April 1, 2021 close of just $289.15 per share, representing a two day drop of approximately 23%.

Anyone who purchased Ubiquiti shares between January 11, 2021 and March 30, 2021 and has now lost money may be eligible. The deadline to move the Court to be appointed lead plaintiff is July 19, 2021.

Block & Leviton is working to attempt to recover losses on behalf of investors who have lost money. A class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, Molder v. Ubiquiti Inc., et al., No. 1:21-cv-04520 (S.D.N.Y.).

If youve lost money on your investment, you should contact Block & Leviton via email at [email protected], or by phone at (617) 398-5600.

Block & Leviton is a law firm that litigates securities class actions and is dedicated to obtaining significant recoveries on behalf of defrauded investors through active litigation in the federal courts across the country.

