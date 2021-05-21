Altair Future.AI Global Event to Demonstrate How Artificial Intelligence and Analytics Accelerate Digital Transformation

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Altair Future.AI Global Event to Demonstrate How Artificial Intelligence and Analytics Accelerate Digital Transformation

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TROY, Mich., May 21, 2021

Event will feature presentations from NVIDIA, Rolls-Royce, HSBC, Intel, Google, JLR, Microsoft, Oracle, and more

TROY, Mich., May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global technology company providing solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), and artificial intelligence (AI) will hold its Future.AI event, June 15-17. This virtual event will showcase advances in analytics and AI that solve challenges and drive next-level results in manufacturing, banking, financial services, insurance, retail, government agencies, education, and healthcare.

Altair (PRNewsfoto/Altair)

"As the convergence of technologies is changing the global technology landscape and evolving business strategies, we are seeing companies of all sizes and in all industries start to embrace digital transformation," said James R. Scapa, founder and chief executive officer, Altair. "Future.AI is the ideal event for business leaders to gain inspiration, insights, and best practices that can be applied to their organizations, regardless of where they fall in their digital transformation journey."

The global event will connect scientists, engineers, business teams, and creative thinkers who are harnessing the power of data analytics and AI to gain competitive advantages and drive better business results. Attendees will be empowered to discover their data potential and learn from those who are operationalizing data analytics and AI to compete more effectively. Future.AI will include insightful keynotes from thought leaders, panels of experts addressing the latest trends, and more, including:

  • Keynote presentation from Dr. Anima Anandkumar, director of machine learning research, NVIDIA
  • "AI Takes to the Cloud" panel featuring Intel, Google, Microsoft, NVIDIA, and Oracle
  • "AI and Digital Transformation: Paving a Path to Better Business Outcomes," fireside chat with Capgemini and Sam Mahalingam, Altair chief technical officer
  • "Women in Data Analytics" panel will explore challenges and opportunities for women in a male-dominated field
  • Industry-specific breakout sessions featuring Rolls-Royce, HSBC, Jaguar Land Rover, FlexTrade, KLA, BreakForth, Mabe, and Meyers Constructors

To learn more and to register for Future.AI, visit https://web.altair.com/future-ai-2021.

About Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR)

Altair is a global technology company that provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), and artificial intelligence (AI). Altair enables organizations across broad industry segments to compete more effectively in a connected world while creating a more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com.

Media Contacts

Corporate/Americas/Asia Pacific
Jennifer Ristic
+1.216.849.3109
[email protected]

Altair Europe/The Middle East/Africa
Evelyn Gebhardt
+49 6421 9684351
[email protected]

Investor Relations
The Blueshirt Group
Monica Gould +1 212.871.3927
Lindsay Savarese - +1 212.331.8417
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/altair-futureai-global-event-to-demonstrate-how-artificial-intelligence-and-analytics-accelerate-digital-transformation-301296684.html

SOURCE Altair

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment